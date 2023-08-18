rhamondre-stevenson-1400-us.jpg
We had big running back news this week with Dalvin Cook signing with the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott signing with the Patriots. I wanted to see how those moves impacted all the players in their respective backfields in our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock draft.

Let's start with the Patriots, and Rhamondre Stevenson was considered a borderline second-round pick prior to Elliott's signing. Here, he went in Round 3 at No. 32 overall, and that's the perfect spot for him.

Even though Elliott will potentially limit the ceiling for Stevenson, he should still be the clear leader of the New England backfield. Elliott's impact will come in short-yardage and goal-line situations, but Stevenson should still get the majority of carries and definitely dominate work in the passing game. And he'll score his share of touchdowns as well.

Elliott was drafted in Round 10 here, and that's a good time to take a flier on him -- in the double digit rounds. I'm not planning to target Elliott in most drafts because his best days are clearly behind him.

For the Jets, Breece Hall was drafted in Round 5 here, and unfortunately that's the right spot for him. I'm not opposed to reaching for him in Round 4, but I'm concerned he's going to struggle this season. And it's not completely because Cook joined the team.

The first year off an ACL tear has been difficult for running backs, and Hall was just activated off the PUP list this week. That's a great sign, but the Jets now have the luxury to ease Hall back into action.

Cook can help the Jets early in the season, and then Hall can hopefully be ready to dominate in the second half of the year like he did in his rookie campaign in 2022 before getting hurt. As for Cook, he was drafted in Round 7 here, which is a good time to gamble on him. Cook should have some flex appeal through the first few weeks of the season.

I didn't draft any of these running backs, but I didn't prioritize running back in this draft. My first four picks from the No. 12 spot were Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Jerry Jeudy and Christian Watson. I wanted a heavy-receiver build, and I also wanted to see what running backs would fall to me at the Round 5-6 turn.

I was thrilled to end up with David Montgomery and Alvin Kamara, and then I drafted Khalil Herbert and Isiah Pacheco at the Round 7-8 turn. I then added three more running backs in Roschon Johnson, Zamir White and Kendre Miller, and I like the way this team came together.

I can start all four of my top receivers, and I just need two of those running backs to be quality starters. Dak Prescott is my quarterback, and Pat Freiermuth is my tight end. This should be a playoff-caliber team.

Two other teams of note worth mentioning here are JP Crichton and Jon Mount. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon on Aug. 30 to raise money for St. Jude, both generously donated to take part in this mock draft. So let's take a look at their teams.

JP had the No. 1 overall pick and took Justin Jefferson. He then gambled on two potentially high-end running backs in Jonathan Taylor in Round 2 and Hall, and if both are right then JP could have an awesome roster.

He has Justin Herbert at quarterback and Mark Andrews at tight end, and his receiving corps is led by Jefferson, Tyler Lockett and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Along with Taylor and Hall, JP has D'Andre Swift, Antonio Gibson and Rashaad Penny at running back, so he should be OK if Taylor and Hall have any issues.

For Jon, he built his team with an incredible running back corps from the No. 2 spot with Christian McCaffrey, J.K. Dobbins, James Conner, Samaje Perine and Jamaal Williams. I love that group, and Jon still added Josh Allen at quarterback and Jaylen Waddle, Brandon Aiyuk, Marquise Brown and Brandin Cooks at receiver. Dalton Schultz is his tight end, and this should be a top-tier roster in this league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. JP Crichton, St. Jude donation entry
2. Jon Mount, St. Jude donation entry
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
7. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
> 11. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer 

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 JP Crichton J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Jon Mount C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC
4 Thomas Shafer B. Robinson RB ATL
5 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
6 Frank Stampfl T. Hill WR MIA
7 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR
8 R.J. White T. Kelce TE KC
9 Chris Towers S. Barkley RB NYG
10 George Maselli T. Pollard RB DAL
11 Daniel Schneier N. Chubb RB CLE
12 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR PHI
14 Daniel Schneier G. Wilson WR NYJ
15 George Maselli C. Lamb WR DAL
16 Chris Towers J. Jacobs RB LV
17 R.J. White D. Adams WR LV
18 Adam Aizer D. Henry RB TEN
19 Frank Stampfl A. St. Brown WR DET
20 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
21 Thomas Shafer J. Hurts QB PHI
22 Meron Berkson J. Mixon RB CIN
23 Jon Mount J. Waddle WR MIA
24 JP Crichton J. Taylor RB IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 JP Crichton M. Andrews TE BAL
26 Jon Mount J. Allen QB BUF
27 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
28 Thomas Shafer T. Higgins WR CIN
29 Heath Cummings D. Smith WR PHI
30 Frank Stampfl C. Olave WR NO
31 Adam Aizer T. Etienne RB JAC
32 R.J. White R. Stevenson RB NE
33 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
34 George Maselli C. Ridley WR JAC
35 Daniel Schneier J. Gibbs RB DET
36 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg C. Watson WR GB
38 Daniel Schneier D. Moore WR CHI
39 George Maselli L. Jackson QB BAL
40 Chris Towers D. Metcalf WR SEA
41 R.J. White A. Cooper WR CLE
42 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR TEN
43 Frank Stampfl A. Jones RB GB
44 Heath Cummings M. Sanders RB CAR
45 Thomas Shafer D. Pierce RB HOU
46 Meron Berkson N. Harris RB PIT
47 Jon Mount J. Dobbins RB BAL
48 JP Crichton J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 JP Crichton B. Hall RB NYJ
50 Jon Mount J. Conner RB ARI
51 Meron Berkson T. McLaurin WR WAS
52 Thomas Shafer C. Kirk WR JAC
53 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
54 Frank Stampfl J. Cook RB BUF
55 Adam Aizer K. Walker III RB SEA
56 R.J. White D. London WR ATL
57 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB
58 George Maselli C. Akers RB LAR
59 Daniel Schneier D. Johnson WR PIT
60 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB DET
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
62 Daniel Schneier J. Burrow QB CIN
63 George Maselli T. Hockenson TE MIN
64 Chris Towers J. Fields QB CHI
65 R.J. White R. White RB TB
66 Adam Aizer K. Pitts TE ATL
67 Frank Stampfl M. Williams WR LAC
68 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
69 Thomas Shafer J. Addison WR MIN
70 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
71 Jon Mount B. Aiyuk WR SF
72 JP Crichton T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 JP Crichton D. Swift RB PHI
74 Jon Mount M. Brown WR ARI
75 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE NYG
76 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
77 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DEN
78 Frank Stampfl Z. Flowers WR BAL
79 Adam Aizer T. Lawrence QB JAC
80 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
81 Chris Towers D. Goedert TE PHI
82 George Maselli D. Cook RB NYJ
83 Daniel Schneier G. Kittle TE SF
84 Jamey Eisenberg K. Herbert RB CHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg I. Pacheco RB KC
86 Daniel Schneier J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
87 George Maselli G. Davis WR BUF
88 Chris Towers G. Pickens WR PIT
89 R.J. White A. Dillon RB GB
90 Adam Aizer S. Moore WR KC
91 Frank Stampfl B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
92 Heath Cummings D. Njoku TE CLE
93 Thomas Shafer R. Doubs WR GB
94 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
95 Jon Mount B. Cooks WR DAL
96 JP Crichton A. Gibson RB WAS
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 JP Crichton J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
98 Jon Mount S. Perine RB DEN
99 Meron Berkson R. Bateman WR BAL
100 Thomas Shafer Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
101 Heath Cummings E. Moore WR CLE
102 Frank Stampfl D. Watson QB CLE
103 Adam Aizer C. Sutton WR DEN
104 R.J. White A. Richardson QB IND
105 Chris Towers T. Burks WR TEN
106 George Maselli D. Achane RB MIA
107 Daniel Schneier N. Collins WR HOU
108 Jamey Eisenberg R. Johnson RB CHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg P. Freiermuth TE PIT
110 Daniel Schneier Q. Johnston WR LAC
111 George Maselli K. Toney WR KC
112 Chris Towers N. Dell WR HOU
113 R.J. White R. Moore WR ARI
114 Adam Aizer T. Bigsby RB JAC
115 Frank Stampfl E. Engram TE JAC
116 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB NE
117 Thomas Shafer J. Williams WR DET
118 Meron Berkson O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
119 Jon Mount J. Williams RB NO
120 JP Crichton A. Lazard WR NYJ
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 JP Crichton R. Penny RB PHI
122 Jon Mount D. Schultz TE HOU
123 Meron Berkson J. Wilson RB MIA
124 Thomas Shafer E. Mitchell RB SF
125 Heath Cummings J. Warren RB PIT
126 Frank Stampfl K. Gainwell RB PHI
127 Adam Aizer D. Kincaid TE BUF
128 R.J. White D. Singletary RB HOU
129 Chris Towers J. Meyers WR LV
130 George Maselli D. Harris RB BUF
131 Daniel Schneier T. Chandler RB MIN
132 Jamey Eisenberg D. Prescott QB DAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg Z. White RB LV
134 Daniel Schneier T. Allgeier RB ATL
135 George Maselli J. Reed WR GB
136 Chris Towers C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
137 R.J. White G. Smith QB SEA
138 Adam Aizer T. Spears RB TEN
139 Frank Stampfl R. Mostert RB MIA
140 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR CAR
141 Thomas Shafer I. Hodgins WR NYG
142 Meron Berkson K. Hunt RB CLE
143 Jon Mount T. Boyd WR CIN
144 JP Crichton D. Mooney WR CHI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 JP Crichton A. Rodgers QB NYJ
146 Jon Mount D. Chark WR CAR
147 Meron Berkson L. Fournette RB TB
148 Thomas Shafer S. LaPorta TE DET
149 Heath Cummings J. Mingo WR CAR
150 Frank Stampfl R. Rice WR KC
151 Adam Aizer J. Ross WR KC
152 R.J. White J. McKinnon RB KC
153 Chris Towers D. Foreman RB CHI
154 George Maselli D. Vaughn RB DAL
155 Daniel Schneier C. Okonkwo TE TEN
156 Jamey Eisenberg K. Miller RB NO
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg R. James WR KC
158 Daniel Schneier J. Metchie III WR HOU
159 George Maselli D. Douglas WR NE
160 Chris Towers M. Wilson WR ARI
161 R.J. White V. Jefferson WR LAR
162 Adam Aizer D. Slayton WR NYG
163 Frank Stampfl G. Edwards RB BAL
164 Heath Cummings L. Musgrave TE GB
165 Thomas Shafer D. Jones QB NYG
166 Meron Berkson M. Gallup WR DAL
167 Jon Mount J. Hyatt WR NYG
168 JP Crichton J. Johnson TE NO
Team by Team
JP Crichton
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 J. Taylor RB IND
3 25 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 48 J. Herbert QB LAC
5 49 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 72 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 73 D. Swift RB PHI
8 96 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 97 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
10 120 A. Lazard WR NYJ
11 121 R. Penny RB PHI
12 144 D. Mooney WR CHI
13 145 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
14 168 J. Johnson TE NO
Jon Mount
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 23 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 26 J. Allen QB BUF
4 47 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 50 J. Conner RB ARI
6 71 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 74 M. Brown WR ARI
8 95 B. Cooks WR DAL
9 98 S. Perine RB DEN
10 119 J. Williams RB NO
11 122 D. Schultz TE HOU
12 143 T. Boyd WR CIN
13 146 D. Chark WR CAR
14 167 J. Hyatt WR NYG
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 22 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 27 D. Samuel WR SF
4 46 N. Harris RB PIT
5 51 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 70 M. Evans WR TB
7 75 D. Waller TE NYG
8 94 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
9 99 R. Bateman WR BAL
10 118 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
11 123 J. Wilson RB MIA
12 142 K. Hunt RB CLE
13 147 L. Fournette RB TB
14 166 M. Gallup WR DAL
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 21 J. Hurts QB PHI
3 28 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 45 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 52 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 69 J. Addison WR MIN
7 76 M. Thomas WR NO
8 93 R. Doubs WR GB
9 100 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 117 J. Williams WR DET
11 124 E. Mitchell RB SF
12 141 I. Hodgins WR NYG
13 148 S. LaPorta TE DET
14 165 D. Jones QB NYG
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Chase WR CIN
2 20 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 29 D. Smith WR PHI
4 44 M. Sanders RB CAR
5 53 A. Mattison RB MIN
6 68 J. Dotson WR WAS
7 77 J. Williams RB DEN
8 92 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 101 E. Moore WR CLE
10 116 E. Elliott RB NE
11 125 J. Warren RB PIT
12 140 A. Thielen WR CAR
13 149 J. Mingo WR CAR
14 164 L. Musgrave TE GB
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 6 T. Hill WR MIA
2 19 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 30 C. Olave WR NO
4 43 A. Jones RB GB
5 54 J. Cook RB BUF
6 67 M. Williams WR LAC
7 78 Z. Flowers WR BAL
8 91 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 102 D. Watson QB CLE
10 115 E. Engram TE JAC
11 126 K. Gainwell RB PHI
12 139 R. Mostert RB MIA
13 150 R. Rice WR KC
14 163 G. Edwards RB BAL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 18 D. Henry RB TEN
3 31 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 42 D. Hopkins WR TEN
5 55 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 66 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 79 T. Lawrence QB JAC
8 90 S. Moore WR KC
9 103 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 114 T. Bigsby RB JAC
11 127 D. Kincaid TE BUF
12 138 T. Spears RB TEN
13 151 J. Ross WR KC
14 162 D. Slayton WR NYG
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 17 D. Adams WR LV
3 32 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 41 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 56 D. London WR ATL
6 65 R. White RB TB
7 80 M. Pittman WR IND
8 89 A. Dillon RB GB
9 104 A. Richardson QB IND
10 113 R. Moore WR ARI
11 128 D. Singletary RB HOU
12 137 G. Smith QB SEA
13 152 J. McKinnon RB KC
14 161 V. Jefferson WR LAR
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 16 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 33 K. Allen WR LAC
4 40 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 57 C. Godwin WR TB
6 64 J. Fields QB CHI
7 81 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 88 G. Pickens WR PIT
9 105 T. Burks WR TEN
10 112 N. Dell WR HOU
11 129 J. Meyers WR LV
12 136 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
13 153 D. Foreman RB CHI
14 160 M. Wilson WR ARI
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 15 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 34 C. Ridley WR JAC
4 39 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 58 C. Akers RB LAR
6 63 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 82 D. Cook RB NYJ
8 87 G. Davis WR BUF
9 106 D. Achane RB MIA
10 111 K. Toney WR KC
11 130 D. Harris RB BUF
12 135 J. Reed WR GB
13 154 D. Vaughn RB DAL
14 159 D. Douglas WR NE
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 11 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 14 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 35 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 38 D. Moore WR CHI
5 59 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 62 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 83 G. Kittle TE SF
8 86 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 107 N. Collins WR HOU
10 110 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 131 T. Chandler RB MIN
12 134 T. Allgeier RB ATL
13 155 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
14 158 J. Metchie III WR HOU
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 13 A. Brown WR PHI
3 36 J. Jeudy WR DEN
4 37 C. Watson WR GB
5 60 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 61 A. Kamara RB NO
7 84 K. Herbert RB CHI
8 85 I. Pacheco RB KC
9 108 R. Johnson RB CHI
10 109 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 132 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 133 Z. White RB LV
13 156 K. Miller RB NO
14 157 R. James WR KC