We held our final Superflex mock draft Thursday, which is a 12-team, PPR league. There was a definite emphasis on grabbing quarterbacks early, as Chris Towers noted in the chat room.

"Quarterbacks were very expensive in this draft," Towers wrote.

There were eight quarterbacks drafted in Round 1, five in Round 2 and five in Round 3. In total, 39 quarterbacks were selected, including the likes of Joshua Dobbs, Malik Willis, Kyle Trask, Clayton Tune, Sam Darnold, Mike White and Gardner Minshew.

In this format, you want three quarterbacks on your roster if possible, and three managers (Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings and Meron Berkson) drafted four quarterbacks. Having good quarterbacks is a big plus, and last year's champion, Berkson, had Joe Burrow and Justin Fields on his roster.

It helped that he also had Austin Ekeler, Cam Akers, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson and Terry McLaurin. But his quarterbacks definitely gave him a significant edge as well.

I'm hopeful that my quarterbacks lead the way for a championship run this season, and I started my team from the No. 12 spot with Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. I couldn't believe that Lawrence made it to the end of Round 1, and I was fully prepared to not have a standout quarterback in this league given my draft spot.

The nice thing about all the quarterbacks going early is the talent at running back and receiver that got pushed down the draft board. For example, Aizer noted that it was surprising to see Daniel Jones get selected ahead of Bijan Robinson, who fell to No. 24 overall.

I benefited from that as well when I drafted Davante Adams and Jaylen Waddle at the Round 3-4 turn. If you've been following me this preseason, you know I'm concerned about Adams' production this year given his age (30) and quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo), but this price was just right at No. 36 overall.

My No. 1 running back is (surprise) J.K. Dobbins, who I drafted in Round 5, and then I selected my third quarterback in Jordan Love. I wasn't planning to draft Love so soon, but I'm glad that I did. After he came off the board then Derek Carr, Matthew Staffod, Ryan Tannehill and Kyler Murray were all drafted in Round 6, followed by Brock Purdy, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud getting picked in Round 7 before my next pick. I would have been scrambling for a third quarterback, which was something I wanted to avoid.

The rest of my roster features Kenneth Walker III, Breece Hall, Antonio Gibson and Ty Chandler at running back, along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Treylon Burks and Kadarius Toney at receiver. I have a lot of upside if Walker and Hall are healthy and play like they did as rookies, although I'm skeptical, and one of Smith-Njigba, Burks or Toney proves to be a reliable No. 3 receiver.

I punted on tight end, but that's OK given the rest of my team. But hopefully, the combination of Juwan Johnson and Chigoziem Okonkwo could turn into one above average tight end, and then this roster should be solid in this league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

2. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

3. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

4. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ FFT Producer

5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

9. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

10. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer