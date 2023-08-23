Every year I create my Don't Wanna Draft list. And nearly every year I say "this is the hardest story to write because I don't want to root against anyone and I want everybody to have a great season and blah blah blah."

The truth? I LOVE writing this story. I LOVE making this list. I LOVE building the case against players and giving you something to think about.

I HATE it when I'm wrong.

My biggest whiff last year was Christian McCaffrey, who I couldn't buy into as a possible 1.01 given his recent injury history and the Panthers seemingly not ready to give him a ton of work. The call was great through the first three weeks of the season, but once the Panthers put him on the trade block and force-fed him touches like Homer Simpson in Satan's donut shop he was off to the races.

I also had Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow on the list last year, but they were there because solely of their ADPs, not because I thought they'd have bad seasons. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a bad, bad call. Amari Cooper was an honorable mention as a gaffe.

But how's about a pat on the back? The good bust calls were Cam Akers (was an eyesore until Week 13), J.K. Dobbins (two games over 14 PPR points all year), Diontae Johnson (zero touchdowns!), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (I didn't even mention Isiah Pacheco in the argument lol) and Cordarrelle Patterson (lay-up). And I can't take credit for Javonte Williams, who was awesome in Week 1 before literally bottoming out, but if you read what I said and didn't take him, you dodged a bullet.

So I have two goals with this year's Don't Wanna Draft list: Get more of them right, and get the FIRST one right.

All I ask of you is to consider my arguments. If you'd like you could share how you feel on Twitter X @daverichard -- because I should consider your arguments too.

The 2023 Don't Wanna Draft List is listed in order of their FantasyPros full-PPR ADP as of August 23, 2023.

Sure, let's trust a Patriots running back with a top-30 pick. What's the worst that could happen?! Welp, based on last year, 12.5 PPR points per game could happen. That's what Stevenson averaged in eight games when Damien Harris saw at least 10 touches. In those games Stevenson saw 37 targets (4.6 per game) and caught 31 of them (3.9 per game). Guess what? Fantasy managers absolutely have to bank on those numbers repeating in order for Stevenson to come through because his touchdown production is very much an open question. Stevenson had ONE touchdown in those eight games with Harris, TWO touchdowns in ANY game Harris participated in and ZERO touchdowns against the entire AFC East. Stevenson had 12 carries inside the 5-yard line last year and scored twice. Zeke? Nineteen such carries and nine touchdowns last year, plus he succeeded on 77.2% of his short runs on third down last year, which was good. And even if Elliott missed a few games, the Patriots might not be a team that spends a lot of time near the end zone anyway. I can't tie myself to this offense with a top-30 pick ... and only with a top-40 pick in full PPR.

I'd take him: 39th overall.

I'd rather have: Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne, Dameon Pierce, Jahmyr Gibbs

Is it ever going to happen for Harris? As a ballyhooed rookie he averaged a very good 16.8 PPR points per game thanks to Ben Roethlisberger's old-arm shortcomings. An injury marred the first half of his second season but he did come through for 15.2 PPR points per game in his final eight (right around the time his playcaller said he was "back to full strength"). At no point in his two seasons has Harris flashed explosiveness (below a 6% explosive rush rate) or a dynamo as a receiver (below 6.3 yards per catch in 2021 and 2022). He is the very definition of a volume back, which means his numbers are in big trouble is the volume vanishes. I don't think Harris devolves to dust, but Jaylen Warren has earned plaudits for his work this offseason. He's much more of an explosive runner and may be more capable as a receiver. If Warren eats into Harris' touches, and if this offense leans into Kenny Pickett, who by all accounts has had a sensational camp, then Harris will have to stay healthy and be a touchdown monster beyond what he was late last year to even come close to this ADP. Aim for Harris in Round 4, not early Round 3.

I'd take him: 40th overall.

I'd rather have: Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne, Dameon Pierce, Jahmyr Gibbs, Rhamondre Stevenson in PPR

Tyler Lockett has scored more PPR and non-PPR points per game than Metcalf in each of the past two years. Last season it wasn't even close -- 14.8 to 13.3! And that's with Lockett getting 7.3 targets per game to Metcalf's 8.3! We are already assuming the Seahawks will throw the ball plenty this year now that they've added first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the offense, but not enough to make up for the target volume Metcalf (and Lockett) will lose. We're also assuming Geno Smith will be as good as he was last year, which honestly is not that hard to believe because he was low-key great and now he's getting Smith-Njigba to hit on shorter routes between the numbers. Those are already two large assumptions, especially given Pete Carroll's history on offensive philosophy and Geno Smith's career trajectory. But a third assumption -- that Metcalf will be completely unaffected by the Seahawks' changes and somehow have a career-year -- is tough to buy into. He will be good, but not Round 3 good and not 15 PPR points per game good.

I'd take him: 41st overall.

I'd rather have: Calvin Ridley, Christian Watson; Keenan Allen in PPR

Quarterbacks in general are pushed up in ADP, but I believe this one is the most egregious. Jackson smashed for the first three weeks of last season (40.7 Fantasy points per game) before dialing it way back (18.3 Fantasy points per game) until he got hurt in Week 13. Changing offensive scheme and tailoring the offense to his strengths as a passer makes sense, but certain metrics scare me. For instance, in Jackson's past two seasons combined (24 games) he's completed just 50.5% of his red-zone throws (below league average), scored a 24.3% TD rate in the red zone (sounds amazing but is slightly above league average), owns a 2.9% red-zone interception rate (fifth-highest) and a 19.4% off-target rate in the red zone (third highest). And get this -- in the same timeframe he's scored five rushing touchdowns total. If we're to believe he will throw a little more and run a little less, then the scheme Jackson's moving to this year better be foolproof and he and his receivers have to stay available for 17 games. It's too much risk for a quarterback who hasn't averaged 25 points per game since 2019.

I'd take him: sixth QB off the board and at 47th overall overall.

I'd rather have: Joe Burrow, Justin Fields

If you read even just a couple of headlines then you'd have already known that literally nothing went Walker's way this offseason. The draft? Not only did Seattle take one running back with good versatility, they drafted another a day later, not to mention adding the consensus top wide receiver prospect in Round 1. Training camp? Walker hurt his groin on the second day and missed three weeks while the first aforementioned rookie, Zach Charbonnet, picked up some nice plays in preseason games and led to Pete Carroll declaring "He's explosive. He's consistent. He's really smart. You can totally count on the guy." That's not good for Walker, who no one's really expecting to lose out on carries this year -- the 18.6 per game he averaged in 11 starts last season is on the high side, but 15 to 17 seem reasonable. It's the work in the passing game, which he rarely got in 2022 (1.9 receptions per game in 11 starts), and at the goal line that crater his upside. As a rookie Walker scored twice on 10 carries inside the 5, the second-lowest success rate of any running back in Seattle since 2010. Charbonnet, meanwhile, had a 50% success rate over 18 carries inside the 5 at UCLA last season. To sniff even top-15 numbers for RBs, Walker would have to bump Charbonnet from the goal-line role in an offense that feels destined to pass even more than they did in 2022.

I'd take him: 60th overall in PPR, 54th in non-PPR.

I'd rather have: Alexander Mattison, Rachaad White, Alvin Kamara

Did Kittle score a career-high 11 touchdowns last year? Facts. Did he also put up a five-year low in receptions and receiving yards per game? Facts. And speaking of facts, did you know that 6 of his 11 scores came in four games without Deebo Samuel active? I can keep going -- how's about in his last five games where all the skill-position players who matter for San Francisco played, including their first two playoff games, Kittle averaged 4.2 targets per game, 42.2 receiving yards per game and scored twice (both against Arizona in Week 18). Everyone loves George Kittle, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old figures to be a touchdown-dependent tight end given the other explosive elements in the 49ers offense, including quite obviously Christian McCaffrey. By the way, Kittle's previous career-high in TDs? Six.

I'd take him: After 75th overall regardless of format (except TE-premium).

I'd rather have: Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller.

Now that McLaurin's toe isn't right, expect this ADP to sink. It should crater -- as nice as the Commanders passing offense has looked this preseason, literally all their success with Sam Howell has come against backup defenses in Cleveland and Baltimore. And there was already discussion whether or not McLaurin was the top receiver in Washington -- a less-than-100% McLaurin has no shot of overtaking Jahan Dotson on a week-to-week basis. And let's be honest, McLaurin was never a headlining Fantasy stud to begin with -- he's never had more than 14.5 PPR points per game (2020) or 9.1 non-PPR points per game (2019). Sam Howell doesn't profile as the guy who could coax that out of him, especially when another receiver with breakout potential in Dotson on the roster.

I'd take him: 75th overall or later regardless of format.

I'd rather have: Tyler Lockett, Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Evans

Darren Waller (TE5, 55.0)

I don't have that much of a problem with Waller as the fifth tight end off the board, I just wouldn't pay a Round 5 pick for him. Or even early- to mid-Round 6. Look, I get the excitement over Waller going to the Giants and being a matchup nightmare for opponents. But he's their only legit one, which means defenses can key in on him, especially inside the 10-yard line, where he's scored exactly three touchdowns over his past two seasons (20 games). The Panthers literally did exactly this in their second preseason game after somehow forgetting he existed on several plays. I don't see the spread-the-ball-around Giants overloading Waller with targets like the Raiders did in 2020, and I have a tough time trusting the almost 31-year-old to stay on the field after injuries sidelined him for at least six games in each of the past two seasons. Tight ends with an expectation between 10 and 11 PPR points per game shouldn't get taken before 65th overall.

I'd take him: After 70th overall regardless of format (except TE-premium).

I'd rather have: T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts.

Last I checked, Breece Hall was off the PUP list and had multiple days hitting 21 miles per hour or more on the GPS at Jets practice. I have no doubt that Hall will be brought along slowly this season, but once he's right, the running back job figures to be his. That makes Cook much more of an early-season Fantasy starter and otherwise a quality handcuff to Cook. There's a spot for a guy like that but Round 6 is not it. Round 8 is, particularly since Cook, now 28 years old, is coming off one of his least efficient seasons (career-lows in yards per carry and explosive run rate) and would need Hall's physical progress to practically halt to land even 15 touches per game. Let someone else draft him because they've heard his name before.

I'd take him: After 90th overall regardless of format.

I'd rather have: Isaiah Pacheco, James Cook, David Montgomery.

Are people really taking Sutton over Gabe Davis? And Zay Flowers? And are folks really grabbing Wilson over Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love? Why?! The only time Sutton showed any real consistency last year was in Weeks 2 through 4 when Jerry Jeudy was mostly struggling, then again in Weeks 10 through 12 when Jeudy was out. Wilson has yet to show his passing traits have returned -- he seemed as jittery as ever in the pocket through two preseason games with a handful of terrible throws and misreads to match. I'm scared the best days are gone for both of these guys.

I'd take Wilson: 22nd QB off the board.

I'd rather have: Derek Carr, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray if I have IR spots.

I'd take Sutton: After 120th overall regardless of format.

I'd rather have: Zay Flowers, Skyy Moore, Quentin Johnston