One easy way to put together a breakout article is to just list as many second and third-year wide receivers as you can. The plan is not foolproof, and you will certainly have some misses, but that's also been where a lot of the big hits have come from as well. Last year, four of the top 15 wide receivers in terms of PPR FPPG were second-year receivers and two more were in there in their third year. The year before, a third of the top 15 were in their second or third year. And the 2022 draft class looks primed to continue the trend.

There are seven excellent breakout candidates from last year's crop of rookies. Some, like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Christian Watson will be on everyone's breakout lists. Drake London likely will be too. Others, like Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, and George Pickens face longer odds but possess immense upside. Here is my optimistic case for all seven, as well as the earliest I would draft them in a PPR redraft league. And don't worry, at the bottom of this article, I have seven more breakouts who do not play wide receiver. At least not officially.

Garrett Wilson, Jets

Wilson was WR31 per game last year with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. But his 12.8 FPPG ballooned to 17.3 in games he played without Zach Wilson. That mark would have made him WR9, one spot behind CeeDee Lamb.

If the Jets land Aaron Rodgers and Wilson connects with Rodgers, the sky is the limit. When I say the sky, I mean a top-five PPR finish and a No. 3 ranking in Dynasty wide receiver rankings behind only Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Start looking for Wilson at the two-three turn in redraft drafts. I'm not opposed to him in Round 2 in a full PPR league that requires you start three receivers.

Chris Olave, Saints

Olave's 13.3 FPPG was tops amongst this class in 2022 and like Wilson, he has a new starting quarterback. While the jump from Andy Dalton to Derek Carr isn't insignificant in most people's eyes, it is not as big as the jump Wilson would be making if Rodgers lands in New York. There's also the matter of Michael Thomas returning, assuming Thomas can ever get to 100% again.

While my projection and mean expectation for Olave is lower than it is for Wilson, Watson, or London, his upside is as high as anyone's, maybe higher. If Olave and Carr hit it off, the Saints pass volume increases, and Thomas does not make a full recovery, it is easy to see top-five upside for Olave as well. I will still take Olave in Round 3 for now, but he'll fall to Round 4 or later if Thomas gets a clean bill of health in camp.

Christian Watson, Packers

If you get really creative with Watson's splits, you could make the case for him as the best rookie receiver. He averaged 11.7 PPR FPPG despite playing less than half of the offensive snaps in five of six games. From Week 10 on, he was the No. 10 WR in Fantasy, thanks largely to the eight touchdowns he scored on 35 touches.

Watson's upside case starts with Jordan Love being nearly as good as Rodgers was last year. While Watson will not likely match last year's touchdown rate, if he can remain a high-touchdown rate guy and stay healthy, he could be looking at double-digit scores and a top-15 season at wide receiver. Start looking for Watson at the end of Round 3.

Drake London, Falcons

London was the first receiver drafted in last year's draft but poor quarterback play and low pass volume held him to just 10.7 FPPG. His best stretch came in the final four games of the season with Desmond Ridder at QB and Kyle Pitts off the field. In those games, London averaged nine targets and 13.5 Fantasy points per game despite scoring zero touchdowns.

London's realistic upside requires a step forward from Ridder and London earning No. 1 targets over Kyle Pitts. In that instance, he could possibly crack the top 10. I say realistic, because the biggest thing holding London back is the low number of passes in Arthur Smith's offense. Realistically, we cannot expect that to change as long as Smith is there. Like Watson, London should come off the board around the three-four turn.

Jahan Dotson, Commanders

Doston's 10.7 FPPG last year tied him with London, but it was a tale of three seasons for the Washington Commander. In the first month of the season he only topped 50 yards in a game once, but scored four times in four games. He then missed five games and only earned four targets in his first three games back from injury. In the final five games of the season he matched Terry McLaurin in target share and produced 21 catches for 344 yards and three TDs. His 14.7 FPPG ranked third in 18th over that stretch.

Dotson's upside involved him staying even with, or passing McLaurin in the pecking order and Sam Howell taking a step forward to average quarterback play and clicking with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. If that happens, Dotson could be the best receiver in Washington and a top 20 Fantasy option. I'm happy taking him in Round 6 on that chance.

Treylon Burks and George Pickens can be combined. Partially because I think they're both longer shots to breakout than the top five. Partially because they both need to show the ability to earn targets at a higher rate than they have. Because I do believe both have the skills to perform as top-20 wide receivers if they can just earn more targets. Burks' challenge is the Titans run-heavy offense and his own injury history. Pickens needs to learn something from teammate Diontae Johnson about getting open. Like Doston, both Burks and Pickens should be targeted in Round 6.

And the non-WR breakouts