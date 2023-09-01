As the preseason winds down and Fantasy drafts heat up, it's more important than ever to head into your drafts with a good understanding of what to expect.
These Tiers are your road map to knowing when to go after the right players at the right time. It's my personal blend of my rankings and where I would take these players in my own drafts. Moreover, these Tiers will keep you from reaching for players I wouldn't reach for, and point you in the right direction of guys I would want to count on.
Better yet, use these Tiers as a starting point and then make adjustments based on who you like. It's your team -- you should want to like the players you pick. No matter how you slice it, using Tiers will help you draft with confidence.
In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here.
Wide receiver PPR tiers (updated 9/1)
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
J. Mingo CAR Jonathan Mingo CAR
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
M. Mims DEN Marvin Mims DEN
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
N. Dell HOU Nathaniel Dell HOU
A. Lazard NYJ Allen Lazard NYJ
V. Jefferson LAR Van Jefferson LAR
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
Wide receiver non-PPR tiers (updated 9/1)
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
J. Mingo CAR Jonathan Mingo CAR
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
A. Lazard NYJ Allen Lazard NYJ
M. Mims DEN Marvin Mims DEN
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
V. Jefferson LAR Van Jefferson LAR
N. Dell HOU Nathaniel Dell HOU
