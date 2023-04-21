There are plenty of reasons to dislike writing bust articles, chief among them being that you're forced to take the negative side on really good players. After all, someone can only be a bust if they fail to meet expectations, and that matters most when the expectations are highest. Another reason specific to this time of year is that we don't have reliable redraft ADP yet, so it's not certain who is being drafted with the highest expectations.

So I'm looking at the expectations of Fantasy analysts instead. All but one of the busts in this article are currently ranked inside the top 61 in Fantasy Pros consensus rankings. That means the analyst consensus is that these players should be drafted in the first five rounds of a PPR redraft league. The one exception is Trevor Lawrence, who is the only QB in consensus rankings ranked more than one spot higher than I have him in my rankings, and I wanted to include a quarterback.

Before we get to the names, please remember, I'm calling these players busts based on current expectations, not because I think they're bad football players. Most of them are awesome. Otherwise, the consensus wouldn't have them ranked in the top 61.

Aging RBs with uncertain futures

The one thing I found through this process is that I am lower on the running backs right now than the consensus. I don't know how I feel about that, but I feel pretty good about being lower on Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook, and Alvin Kamara. They aren't just running backs, they're running backs on the wrong side of 26 who may not even be with their current teams by Week 1.

The Bengals have made no commitment to keeping Mixon on the roster and could save $10 million on the 2023 salary cap if they cut him post-June 1. They may very well show us in the NFL Draft whether or not they intend on doing that.

Mixon has been below 4 yards per carry and below 6 yards per target in two of his past three seasons. Samaje Perine looked like the better back last year, which may be why Mixon played just 35% of the snaps in the Bengals AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. He'll turn 27 in July, which isn't too old for a running back but may prevent any team from committing to him long-term.

Mixon has had a couple of off-field incidents and has criminal charges pending in one of them. That significantly increases his risk, because if the Bengals cut him another team may want to see his legal issues resolved before signing him.

I wouldn't draft Mixon before Round 5, and even that feels too early.

If you were wondering why I extended the cut-off to pick 61 instead of the round number of 60, now you know. It's not lost on me how disorienting it is to see Kamara with a Round 6 ranking and for me to still say that's too high.

Kamara's legal troubles seem far more serious than Mixon's, and even if he's able to continue postponing his trial, I don't see how he avoids a suspension after video of his 2022 assault in Las Vegas was released. The fact that the Saints went out and signed Jamaal Williams probably indicates they're expecting a suspension as well.

A four-game suspension, if Kamara is who he used to be, would not guarantee Kamara is a bust. But he'll turn 28 in July, which scares me to death. And he wasn't exactly his old self last year. Kamara was below his career average in yards per carry, yards per reception, yards per target, catches per game, and total yards per game last year.

Kamara also scored just four touchdowns on 280 touches in 2022. While that screams regression, the Williams signing muffles those screams. I expect Kamara to have a smaller role in 2022 even when he's on the field and I'm factoring in a very real chance he's suspended for half the season. I wouldn't draft Kamara before Round 7.

Cook doesn't have the legal troubles hanging over his head, which is probably why he has the highest consensus ranking in this group. I'm not sure that makes him much safer.

Cook will turn 28 in August and is coming off career-lows in yards per carry, carries per game, and receptions per game. The Vikings re-signed Alexander Mattison, were apparently bidding for the services of Jamaal Williams, and could save $9 million on this year's cap by designating Cook a post-June 1 cut.

In fact, the Vikings might not be waiting for June 1. Cook had shoulder surgery and cannot currently pass a physical. It will be cheaper for the Vikings to cut him once he has cleared that medical hurdle. In other words, it could be that Cook's shoulder is the only thing keeping him on a roster.

You may think Cook or Mixon would easily find a job as soon as they are cut. Or that they'll get traded first. I would remind you that Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, and Kareem Hunt are all still free agents. While Cook has been more efficient than those backs, at his age there's no guarantee he'd find another feature role. And with his injury history, there's no guarantee he'll be able to stay on the field if he does.

I'd prefer to wait until late in Round 4 to draft Cook, which likely means I won't be getting him.

Here are eight more who I believe the industry consensus is too high on right now:

Eight more bust candidates