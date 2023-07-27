There's no point wasting your time on a deep dive into Travis Kelce. You know he's going to be a first-round pick and you know he will give you a decided advantage (worth at least 5.3 PPR points per game over other tight ends last year). You either want him or you don't, and if you do, you have to take him with your first pick (if he's even there).

So what's the plan at tight end for everybody else? Easy answer: The same exact thing. You want the biggest possible advantage you can get.

Last season five tight ends averaged 11.0 or more PPR points per game. That's about the five-year average for what's been "next-best" among tight ends. Your goal, if you don't get Kelce, should be to draft one of those guys without overpaying.

Consensus will have the Tier 2 tight ends squarely among those expected to deliver at least 11 PPR points per game. Andrews is the no-brainer, he's been above (sometimes way above) 11 PPR per-game points each of the past four seasons. Hockenson should be among the top target-getters among tight ends. Pitts continues to get attention based on his athletic profile and role in the Falcons offense -- a more accurate quarterback in 2022 would have meant big Fantasy points before his knee injury. These guys, along with Kelce, will account for one-third of the starting tight ends in your league. Figure for them all to be gone by the end of Round 5.

The three tight ends in Tier 3 all carry concerns, be it based on health or target volume. They should be taken in Round 6 or later, but you could make the argument they're not worth the risk unless they slide well into Round 7. That includes George Kittle, who was so good for our Fantasy teams late last year but mostly came through when Deebo Samuel wasn't on the field for San Francisco. It isn't a bad strategy to punt on these three tight ends and just be hopeful one of the guys from the next tier can at the very least help you through the first few weeks of the season.

At least the tight ends in Tier 4 would be easier to move on from if they don't deliver big numbers. Part of that is because they won't cost what the tight ends in Tiers 2 or 3 cost, and part of that is because their lowered expectations won't be hard to replace. Fantasy managers will have a much harder time cutting an underwhelmer from Tier 3 than one from Tier 4. Also: all of the tight ends in Tier 4 are either as young or younger than all the tight ends in Tier 3, so we can't completely rule out several of them leap-frogging the tier above them.

What about drafting two tight ends? I love the idea as long as that second tight end doubles as a blue-chip prospect. That means someone with upside from Dalton Kincaid to Juwan Johnson to even Mike Gesicki (seriously) could be viewed as early-season stat producers who could be traded to help your team elsewhere ... or kept as a starter if the other TE you take doesn't work out.

DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY: Draft Kelce as soon as sixth overall in PPR, 10th overall in non-PPR. If someone else takes Kelce, aim for a Tier 2 tight end at a fair value. Do not reach! Avoid the Tier 3 tight ends unless they slide, and if they're gone then settle for one of the Tier 4 tight ends before Round 10 ends.

Tight end PPR tiers