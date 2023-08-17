As the preseason gets ramped up, so too will Fantasy Football drafts. Going into them with Tiers will give you a greater understanding on when to draft certain players based on their Fantasy expectations. It will keep you from reaching for players and, hopefully, provide insight on when a player is a value. It's a road map to help you draft with confidence.
In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here.
Quarterback tiers (updated 8/17)
J. Burrow CIN Joe Burrow CIN
J. Fields CHI Justin Fields CHI
L. Jackson BAL Lamar Jackson BAL
J. Herbert LAC Justin Herbert LAC
T. Lawrence JAC Trevor Lawrence JAC
D. Watson CLE Deshaun Watson CLE
T. Tagovailoa MIA Tua Tagovailoa MIA
A. Richardson IND Anthony Richardson IND
D. Prescott DAL Dak Prescott DAL
K. Cousins MIN Kirk Cousins MIN
G. Smith SEA Geno Smith SEA
A. Rodgers NYJ Aaron Rodgers NYJ
D. Jones NYG Daniel Jones NYG
J. Goff DET Jared Goff DET
M. Stafford LAR Matthew Stafford LAR
R. Wilson DEN Russell Wilson DEN
K. Murray ARI Kyler Murray ARI
D. Carr NO Derek Carr NO
J. Love GB Jordan Love GB
B. Purdy SF Brock Purdy SF
K. Pickett PIT Kenny Pickett PIT
B. Young CAR Bryce Young CAR
R. Tannehill TEN Ryan Tannehill TEN
D. Ridder ATL Desmond Ridder ATL
C. Stroud HOU C.J. Stroud HOU
S. Howell WAS Sam Howell WAS
J. Garoppolo LV Jimmy Garoppolo LV
