As the preseason gets ramped up, so too will Fantasy Football drafts. Going into them with Tiers will give you a greater understanding on when to draft certain players based on their Fantasy expectations. It will keep you from reaching for players and, hopefully, provide insight on when a player is a value. It's a road map to help you draft with confidence.
In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here.
Running back PPR tiers (updated 8/10)
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
N. Harris PIT Najee Harris PIT
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
D. Pierce HOU Dameon Pierce HOU
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
M. Sanders CAR Miles Sanders CAR
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
J. Williams DEN Javonte Williams DEN
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
A. Dillon GB A.J. Dillon GB
D. Swift PHI D'Andre Swift PHI
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
S. Perine DEN Samaje Perine DEN
K. Herbert CHI Khalil Herbert CHI
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
R. Penny PHI Rashaad Penny PHI
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
J. Williams NO Jamaal Williams NO
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
R. Johnson CHI Roschon Johnson CHI
D. Harris BUF Damien Harris BUF
D. Achane MIA Devon Achane MIA
J. Wilson MIA Jeff Wilson MIA
E. Mitchell SF Elijah Mitchell SF
D. Singletary HOU Devin Singletary HOU
Z. White LV Zamir White LV
K. Gainwell PHI Kenneth Gainwell PHI
G. Edwards BAL Gus Edwards BAL
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
D. Foreman CHI D'Onta Foreman CHI
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
J. McKinnon KC Jerick McKinnon KC
Running back non-PPR tiers (updated 8/10)
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
J. Jacobs LV Josh Jacobs LV
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
N. Harris PIT Najee Harris PIT
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
D. Pierce HOU Dameon Pierce HOU
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
M. Sanders CAR Miles Sanders CAR
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
J. Williams DEN Javonte Williams DEN
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
A. Dillon GB A.J. Dillon GB
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
K. Herbert CHI Khalil Herbert CHI
D. Swift PHI D'Andre Swift PHI
R. Penny PHI Rashaad Penny PHI
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
S. Perine DEN Samaje Perine DEN
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
J. Williams NO Jamaal Williams NO
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
R. Johnson CHI Roschon Johnson CHI
D. Harris BUF Damien Harris BUF
D. Achane MIA Devon Achane MIA
J. Wilson MIA Jeff Wilson MIA
E. Mitchell SF Elijah Mitchell SF
D. Singletary HOU Devin Singletary HOU
Z. White LV Zamir White LV
K. Gainwell PHI Kenneth Gainwell PHI
G. Edwards BAL Gus Edwards BAL
D. Foreman CHI D'Onta Foreman CHI
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
J. McKinnon KC Jerick McKinnon KC
T. Chandler MIN Ty Chandler MIN
D. Jackson IND Deon Jackson IND
