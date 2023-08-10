usatsi-travis-kelce-chiefs.jpg

As the preseason gets ramped up, so too will Fantasy Football drafts. Going into them with Tiers will give you a greater understanding on when to draft certain players based on their Fantasy expectations. It will keep you from reaching for players and, hopefully, provide insight on when a player is a value. It's a road map to help you draft with confidence.

In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here

Tight end tiers PPR & non-PPR (updated 8/10)

Note: Pitts is ahead of Hockenson in non-PPR

Top-10 pick
Kelce Tier!
T. Kelce KC Travis Kelce KC
Round 3
Andrews Tier!
M. Andrews BAL Mark Andrews BAL
Round 5
Tier 3
T. Hockenson MIN T.J. Hockenson MIN
K. Pitts ATL Kyle Pitts ATL
Round 7-8
Now it gets ugly
D. Waller NYG Darren Waller NYG
G. Kittle SF George Kittle SF
D. Goedert PHI Dallas Goedert PHI
Rounds 9-10
At least these are mid/late rounders
E. Engram JAC Evan Engram JAC
D. Schultz HOU Dalton Schultz HOU
P. Freiermuth PIT Pat Freiermuth PIT
G. Dulcich DEN Greg Dulcich DEN
D. Njoku CLE David Njoku CLE
D. Kincaid BUF Dalton Kincaid BUF
S. LaPorta DET Sam LaPorta DET
T. Higbee LAR Tyler Higbee LAR
C. Kmet CHI Cole Kmet CHI
J. Johnson NO Juwan Johnson NO
T. McBride ARI Trey McBride ARI
C. Okonkwo TEN Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN
T. Hill NO Taysom Hill NO