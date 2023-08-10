As the preseason gets ramped up, so too will Fantasy Football drafts. Going into them with Tiers will give you a greater understanding on when to draft certain players based on their Fantasy expectations. It will keep you from reaching for players and, hopefully, provide insight on when a player is a value. It's a road map to help you draft with confidence.
In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here.
Tight end tiers PPR & non-PPR (updated 8/10)
Note: Pitts is ahead of Hockenson in non-PPR
E. Engram JAC Evan Engram JAC
D. Schultz HOU Dalton Schultz HOU
P. Freiermuth PIT Pat Freiermuth PIT
G. Dulcich DEN Greg Dulcich DEN
D. Njoku CLE David Njoku CLE
D. Kincaid BUF Dalton Kincaid BUF
S. LaPorta DET Sam LaPorta DET
T. Higbee LAR Tyler Higbee LAR
J. Johnson NO Juwan Johnson NO
T. McBride ARI Trey McBride ARI
C. Okonkwo TEN Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN
T. Hill NO Taysom Hill NO