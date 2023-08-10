As the preseason gets ramped up, so too will Fantasy Football drafts. Going into them with Tiers will give you a greater understanding on when to draft certain players based on their Fantasy expectations. It will keep you from reaching for players and, hopefully, provide insight on when a player is a value. It's a road map to help you draft with confidence.
In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here.
Wide receiver PPR tiers (updated 8/10)
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
D. Chark CAR D.J. Chark CAR
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
J. Metchie III HOU John Metchie III HOU
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
M. Wilson ARI Michael Wilson ARI
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
Wide receiver non-PPR tiers (updated 8/10)
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
D. Chark CAR D.J. Chark CAR
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
J. Metchie III HOU John Metchie III HOU
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
M. Wilson ARI Michael Wilson ARI
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
