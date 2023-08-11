This week is running back week at CBS Fantasy, which means it's running back week in the Dynasty world here as well. As such, I updated my Dynasty running back rankings below, and made the case for Jahmyr Gibbs as RB2 overall. That's partially because of the camp buzz he's generating, but largely because of the way the rest of the position is falling apart around Gibbs. I also updated Dynasty running back tiers and proposed some trades based on those tiers that could work for contenders or rebuilders.

On Fantasy Football Today Dynasty this week, we discussed our recent Superflex startup draft with some in-depth discussion on how to value running backs in Dynasty leagues. Listen to that episode here:

Next week is wide receiver week here at CBS Fantasy, so there will be new wide receiver rankings and tiers in this space by next Friday as well as a new episode of FFT Dynasty with a special guest, Sigmund Bloom. I'll also be publishing the results of our Superflex startup next week.

For the next five months this will be the home to all the Dynasty content produced at CBS Sports. Stay tuned.

Dynasty Rankings

Quarterback Rankings 7/24

Running Back Rankings 8/9

Wide Receiver Rankings 7/26

Tight End Rankings 7/27

Trade Chart and Top 150 7/31

Rookie-Only Rankings 8/1

Dynasty Tiers

Quarterback Tiers 5/17

Running Back Tiers 8/10

Wide Receiver Tiers 5/16

Tight End Tiers 5/18

Dynasty Mock Drafts

One-QB Start-Up Mock 7/12

Superflex Start-up Mock 6/20

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 5/11

One-QB Rookie-Only Mock 5/3

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 4/4

Superflex Start-up Mock 2/8

One-QB Start-up Mock 2/2

NFL Draft prospect profiles

QB

Bryce Young 2/21

Anthony Richardson 3/3

C.J. Stroud 3/10

Will Levis 4/6

Hendon Hooker 4/19

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs 2/27

Bijan Robinson 3/6

Zach Charbonnet 3/20

Tyjae Spears 4/5

WR

Quentin Johnson 2/27

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3/23

Zay Flowers 3/24

Jordan Addison 3/31

Jalin Hyatt 4/12

Cedric Tillman 4/13

TE

Michael Mayer 4/25

Mailbags

Dynasty Mailbag 1/31

Dynasty Mailbag 2/28

Dynasty Mailbag 6/1

Dynasty Mailbag 7/6

Dynasty Mailbag 7/20

Dynasty Mailbag 8/2