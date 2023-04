This week at Dynasty Central is all about the rookies, and it's likely to stay that way for the next month. We added our first rookie-only mock draft below and had Scott Fish join us on FFT Dynasty to break down the mock. We also added more prospect profiles from Dave Richard and Dan Schneier.

We now have a dozen rookies profiled, with Will Levis, Jordan Addison, and Tyjae Spears being the most recent additions. These profiles will continue rolling in for weeks to come but please don't hesitate to reach out if there's someone specific you'd like to see profiled.

New profiles won't be the only thing going on next week. We'll have a brand new episode of FFT Dynasty, with Matt Waldman from Rookie Scouting Portfolio joining to break down his thoughts on the 2023 quarterback class. That will air on the Fantasy Football Today YouTube page at 11 ET. I'll also be releasing my pre-draft rookie-only rankings with separate rankings for multiple formats and tiers for standard leagues.

As a reminder, if you loved Dynasty Fantasy Football and you haven't signed up for our newsletter, you absolutely should. Get the link below:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Fridays on the newsletter are now reserved for Dynasty Download, with a recap of everything we've added to this page, analysis of the week's news from a Dynasty point of view, and this week, a Dynasty mailbag.

For the next nine months this will be the home to all the Dynasty content produced at CBS Sports. Stay tuned.

Dynasty Rankings

Quarterback Rankings 3/28

Running Back Rankings 3/29

Wide Receiver Rankings 3/29

Tight End Rankings 3/30

Trade Chart and Top 150 3/31

Dynasty Tiers

Quarterback Tiers 1/23

Running Back Tiers 1/24

Wide Receiver Tiers 1/25

Tight End Tiers 1/26

Dynasty Mock Drafts

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 4/4

Superflex Start-up Mock 2/8

One-QB Start-up Mock 2/2

NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

QB

Bryce Young 2/21

Anthony Richardson 3/3

C.J. Stroud 3/10

Will Levis 4/6

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs 2/27

Bijan Robinson 3/6

Zach Charbonnet 3/20

Tyjae Spears 4/5

WR

Quentin Johnson 2/27

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3/23

Zay Flowers 3/24

Jordan Addison 3/31

Mailbags

Dynasty Mailbag 1/31

Dynasty Mailbag 2/28