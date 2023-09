This is it. This is our final 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft for the season. We made it -- and so did you.

For those of you drafting after Labor Day weekend, we'll have one more PPR mock draft recap on Tuesday. But this is it for our 0.5 PPR leagues.

As always, we hope the results are informative and give you insight on what you can do from a certain draft spot. We tried many times over the past six weeks to give you different strategies to use, and we hope it helped.

I took a different approach with my team at No. 7 overall after drafting Bijan Robinson in Round 1. I'm usually going to let the quarterbacks go in the middle of Round 2, but I wanted to see what would happen if I took Patrick Mahomes at No. 18 overall. And I think it worked out OK.

Despite a heavy lean toward running backs -- I have Robinson, Rhamondre Stevenson, James Cook, Brian Robinson Jr. and Roschon Johnson -- I still built a quality receiving corps with Amari Cooper, Drake London, Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Van Jefferson and Tyler Boyd. Tight end could be a weakness, but if one of Sam LaPorta or Jake Ferguson steps up, this should be a standout roster.

And since I have Mahomes, I should have a huge edge at quarterback over my opponent most weeks. We'll see if that pans out once again this season.

One thing to note about this mock draft was who drafted with us. As part of our Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude, we auctioned off two spots in this draft, and I wanted to see how each of those teams turned out.

O.J. Webber had the No. 1 overall pick, and he started his team with Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Mark Andrews with his first three picks. I like this build a lot, even though he took Chase over Justin Jefferson, and he still got J.K. Dobbins as his No. 1 running back in Round 4. He went quarterback next with Justin Fields in Round 5, and he added to his receiving corps with Brandon Aiyuk in Round 6.

O.J. made the decision to draft Jonathan Taylor (ankle) in Round 7, and that could be a lottery ticket for him. We'll see what happens with Taylor when he's off the PUP list in Week 5, and if he's healthy then O.J. could have a league-winning running back at a reduced cost. Round 7 is the right time to gamble on Taylor in all leagues. And, to cover himself in case Taylor flops, O.J. also drafted Antonio Gibson, who could easily be a starter on this roster.

William Ippolito had the No. 12 overall pick, and he went WR-WR to start with CeeDee Lamb and Garrett Wilson. I prefer this strategy in PPR, but it could work in 0.5 PPR as well given the upside of these two receivers. He added to his receiving corps with Keenan Allen in Round 3, and I love Dameon Pierce as his No. 1 running back in Round 4 given how he started his roster.

William ended up with George Pickens as his flex and Najee Harris as his No. 2 running back, and he has Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Dalton Kincaid at tight end. Michael Thomas is also on his bench, and this is a standout roster in this league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation entry

2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

6. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

9. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ FFT Producer

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. William Ippolito, St. Jude donation entry