I've always believed that Fantasy Football is all about the matchups, and I've always hated the concept of Strength of Schedule.

One day about four years ago, I thought about what it would take to make a Strength of Schedule that would be beneficial to Fantasy managers.

Obviously it meant analyzing each defense. Because, hello, defenses are what make the matchups.

But it had to be more than that. It meant having to dig into every single defensive player, how they fit into the defensive scheme they're playing in, who they're playing for, who's backing them up, how each team defends certain positions, and so on.

That seemed like a lot of work.

But I tried it. And it wasn't perfect, it did help.

In the years since I've perfected the process, and while injuries and surprising play -- both in a good way and in a bad way -- will alter how defenses do, I like the concept of what I've built: The Projected Strength of Schedule (or PSoS) for every position on every team. At minimum, it will give you a potential tiebreaker when debating between two players in your drafts. At most, it's a warning sign to avoid certain position groups across the league.

If you're reading this, you're on the page that breaks down the PSoS for running backs. You'll find out about the players who have easy projected schedules, difficult projected schedules, and everyone in between. If you're interested in the methodology behind these numbers, you should read this.

For now, here's a look at how each offense's running backs rank in terms of PSoS, with 1 being the easiest and 32 being the toughest. There's a table for the whole season, the first four weeks of the season (who might get off to a hot start?!) and Weeks 15 through 17 (Fantasy playoffs).

Full PSoS rankings by position: QB RB WR TE

I'll highlight some players after these ranks so please remember to scroll all the way through.

Season-long PSoS for RBs

GB 1 CAR 17 CHI 2 LAC 18 NO 3 MIN 19 ATL 4 TB 20 HOU 5 JAX 21 LV 6 LAR 22 BAL 7 SEA 23 CLE 8 DAL 24 SF 9 NYJ 25 KC 10 NE 26 DEN 11 PHI 27 TEN 12 WAS 28 CIN 13 ARI 29 IND 14 BUF 30 DET 15 MIA 31 PIT 16 NYG 32

Weeks 1-4 PSoS for RBs

SF 1 PIT 17 JAX 2 GB 18 KC 3 CAR 19 WAS 4 MIA 20 ATL 5 NYG 21 LV 6 BUF 22 BAL 7 MIN 23 LAC 8 CIN 24 IND 9 TB 25 DAL 10 LAR 26 DET 11 CLE 27 DEN 12 TEN 27 SEA 12 PHI 29 HOU 14 NYJ 30 CHI 15 ARI 31 NO 16 NE 31

Weeks 15-17 PSoS for RBs

TEN 1 MIN 17 PHI 2 TB 18 CHI 3 DEN 19 CLE 4 SEA 20 ATL 5 DAL 21 IND 6 DET 22 LV 7 KC 23 LAC 8 NYJ 24 CAR 9 LAR 25 SF 10 JAX 26 PIT 11 BAL 27 CIN 12 WAS 28 HOU 13 BUF 29 GB 14 NYG 30 NO 15 ARI 31 NE 16 MIA 32

Biggest winners

J.K. Dobbins, Ravens: In the first 12 weeks of the season, the Ravens will see the Bengals twice. Those games represent Dobbins' toughest matchups until things get a little trickier with the Rams, 49ers and Dolphins near the end of the Fantasy postseason. Injuries and his role in the passing game remain notable concerns, but the Ravens have one of the easiest projected run schedules and Dobbins should take advantage.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Packers: Green Bay's schedule is great -- the Packers have the best defense in the NFC North, the NFC South only has one defense to be feared, and the AFC West has its own run defense issues. Mesh this with a likely change in how the Packers offense will operate with Jordan Love under center, and there's room for these backs to improve on the 2,492 total yards and 14 total touchdowns they combined for last year. Just watch out for Dillon sniping touchdowns from Jones again.

Dameon Pierce, Texans: Lest we forget that Pierce averaged 88.8 total yards per game from Week 2 through Week 13 last year on a team without a quality passing offense. Pierce might lose some work to Devin Singletary, but he's the more explosive of the two and should get help in two ways: from an offense that can at least threaten to throw the ball with C.J. Stroud, and from a schedule that features only four projected top run defenses.

Biggest losers

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots: The run defense projections put the Dolphins, Bills and Jets all in the top 11 versus running backs one year after Stevenson scored zero touchdowns and had one game with over 100 total yards against those AFC East rivals (receptions saved his bacon in PPR). On top of those six matchups Stevenson will also match up with top 10 projected run defenses in the Eagles, Cowboys, Saints and Commanders. His first favorable matchup comes in Week 6 against the Raiders. If he's not dominating targets out of the backfield, and if he's not a world-beater, you might be disappointed with Stevenson's output.

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks: The Seahawks will face the 10th-worst projected run defense schedule in 2023, which in and of itself isn't super. But their end-of-season workload is dastardly, complete with a 49ers-Cowboys-49ers-Eagles run between Weeks 12 and 15. Four of Seattle's final six games are on the road, including their road trip to Arizona, which is an easy matchup but part of Week 18 action. Stockpile that with the Seahawks' other offensive moves and it's beginning to feel like an underwhelming second season for Walker.

Damien Harris, Bills: It's already bad news that Harris joined a Bills offense that's averaged seven rushing touchdowns per season by its entire RB group since Josh Allen joined the team. The schedule is another haymaker: Buffalo has the third-toughest projected run defense schedule complete with 11 games against top 12 projected units. When you look for No. 3 running backs, maybe think twice about going with Harris.

Don't draft them, trade for them

Cam Akers, Rams: The guy was a Fantasy savior late last year but he beat up on bad run defenses. The Niners, Bengals and Eagles -- three of his first five opponents -- are not projected to be bad run defenses. In fact, only five of Akers' 17 games, if he plays that many, are against top-10 projected easy run defenses.

James Conner, Cardinals: This year Conner starts off against the Commanders, Cowboys, 49ers and Bengals over the first five weeks of the year. He got off to a slow start in 2022 before getting hurt, and the same thing could happen here.

Draft them, then consider selling high

Brian Robinson, Commanders: The Cardinals have one of the worst defenses on paper, and the Broncos unit is nowhere near as dangerous as it was a couple of seasons ago. It's enough for Robinson to have favorable game scripts to begin the season -- just don't expect it to last given their NFC East competition.

Samaje Perine, Broncos: It goes without saying Perine would be a must-start if Javonte Williams isn't ready for September ball. But the Broncos' matchups against Raiders, Commanders, Dolphins and Bears all present a runway for Perine to shine, even if he's splitting reps. Specifically covering running backs out of the backfield figures to be an issue for Las Vegas, Miami and Chicago. Perine can take advantage.

This article appears in the CBS Sports/Beckett Sports 2023 Fantasy Football Magazine. Pick up your copy at newsstands in mid-August.