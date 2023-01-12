The 2022 season isn't over yet with the NFL playoffs about to begin, but we're already looking ahead to next year. We want to make sure you're more than ready for the 2023 Fantasy Football campaign.

With that in mind, here's an early look at our top 12 Fantasy wide receivers for 2023 in PPR, and it's very much subject to change. We know a lot is going to happen between now and the start of training camp -- coaching changes, free agency, the NFL Draft, etc. -- and we will adjust our rankings accordingly.

But for now, here's the first look at the top 12 wide receivers for 2023 from Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, Chris Towers and myself. Start your prep work now -- and hopefully win a championship this season.

Adam Aizer

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Cooper Kupp

4. Tyreek Hill

5. Stefon Diggs

6. Davante Adams

7. CeeDee Lamb

8. A.J. Brown

9. Tee Higgins

10. Jaylen Waddle

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown

12. Chris Olave

Heath Cummings

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Cooper Kupp

3. Tyreek Hill

4. Ja'Marr Chase

5. Stefon Diggs

6. A.J. Brown

7. CeeDee Lamb

8. Davante Adams

9. DeVonta Smith

10. Garrett Wilson

11. Jaylen Waddle

12. Tee Higgins

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Cooper Kupp

4. Tyreek Hill

5. Stefon Diggs

6. Davante Adams

7. CeeDee Lamb

8. A.J. Brown

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown

10. Tee Higgins

11. Jaylen Waddle

12. DeVonta Smith

Dave Richard

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Cooper Kupp

4. Stefon Diggs

5. Tyreek Hill

6. Davante Adams

7. A.J. Brown

8. CeeDee Lamb

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown

10. DeAndre Hopkins

11. Garrett Wilson

12. Tee Higgins

Chris Towers

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Cooper Kupp

3. Ja'Marr Chase

4. Tyreek Hill

5. Stefon Diggs

6. Davante Adams

7. A.J. Brown

8. CeeDee Lamb

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown

10. Chris Godwin

11. DeAndre Hopkins

12. Jaylen Waddle

Jefferson is the No. 1 receiver for all of us, and he should be the No. 1 overall pick in PPR in 2023. He has everything you can ask for as a Fantasy receiver: youth (23), great offensive scheme, good quarterback and proven production. He averaged 17.1 PPR points per game as a rookie in 2020, 19.4 in 2021 and 21.7 in his first year under coach Kevin O'Connell in 2022. Jefferson is a star, and Kirk Cousins loves him with 184 targets for 128 catches, 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. Jefferson should have another monster campaign in 2023.

The No. 2 receiver is up for debate between Chase and Kupp, with Heath and Chris leaning toward the latter. I give Chase the slight edge because of his age (23 in March), and I'm confident in Chase's situation for 2023. He will again be the lead receiver for Joe Burrow, and Chase just averaged 20.2 PPR points per game in his sophomore campaign. Even with a crowded receiving corps with Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Chase still stands out and should continue to improve in his third year in the NFL.

Kupp could have a new coach and quarterback in 2023, and he's also coming off a season where he missed the final eight games with an ankle injury. And he'll be 30 in June. We'll see what happens with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford -- and the Rams entire roster -- but Kupp should still be productive in 2023, when he's back at 100 percent. I'm just pushing Chase ahead of Kupp next season even though Kupp had the best average in 2022 of any receiver at 22.4 PPR points when he was healthy.

Heath actually has Chase at No. 4 behind Jefferson, Kupp and Hill, who is the next receiver we'll break down. Adam, me and Chris have Hill at No. 4, while he's No. 5 for Dave behind Diggs. I was wrong on Hill's first season in Miami because I expected him to struggle a little going from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa. Instead, Hill had the best season of his career in catches (119), receiving yards (1,710) and targets (170), and it was his third-best Fantasy season at 20.1 PPR points per game. He only scored eight total touchdowns, but he had seasons with the Chiefs where he scored 17 total touchdowns in 2020 and 13 total scores in 2018. Hill should again be productive in 2023, and hopefully Tagovailoa won't have any concussion woes. I plan to target Hill in Round 1 in all leagues.

While Dave has Diggs at No. 4, he's fifth for the rest of us, so we're all in on him again in 2023. He rebounded from a somewhat down year in 2021 when he scored 16.7 PPR points per game to finish at 19.8 in 2022, and that's now two seasons of amazing production in Buffalo in the three years he's been with the Bills (he averaged 20.5 PPR points in 2020). As Josh Allen's No. 1 weapon, it's easy to trust Diggs as a first-round pick in the majority of leagues.

Adams checks in at No. 6 for all of us but Heath, who has him at No. 8. Like Hill, I thought Adams would suffer slightly going from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr, but Adams still had his fourth year in his past five with at least 19.8 PPR points per game. Now, he makes me the most nervous of this group so far because of the uncertainty at quarterback for the Raiders in 2023 with Carr gone, and hopefully an upgrade is coming. Adams is also 30. But it's hard to bet against Adams having another standout campaign unless a terrible quarterback starts for the Raiders, and if that happens then I'm sure we'll all adjust our rankings.

The next two receivers for all of us in some order are Brown and Lamb, and both should be excellent again in 2023. Brown was great in his first year with the Eagles, averaging 17.6 PPR points per game, which was a new career high. He should continue to thrive with Jalen Hurts, and Brown has top-five upside in all leagues.

The same goes for Lamb, who was awesome in his first year as the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys. After Dallas moved on from Amari Cooper, Lamb averaged a career-best 17.8 PPR points per game, and he should continue to dominate in 2023 as the go-to weapon for Dak Prescott.

Me, Dave and Chris have St. Brown next, while he's No. 11 for Adam and not in the top 12 for Heath, which is surprising. He's entering his third season in the NFL in 2023, which could lead to a slight improvement, and he already has shown the ability to get better in each of his first two years. He averaged 13.4 PPR points per game as a rookie in 2021 and then 16.7 in 2022. He should be a PPR star for many years to come and is worth drafting in Round 2 in 2023.

Higgins is in the top 10 for me and Adam, and he's No. 12 for Heath and Dave. Chris doesn't have Higgins in his top 12. Even though he's the No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati behind Chase, Higgins still averaged 13.8 PPR points per game, but that doesn't tell the whole story. He left several games due to injury, but he scored at least 14 PPR points in eight games in 2022. He averaged 15.6 PPR points per game in 2021, and I expect him to be closer to that number again in 2023.

Another No. 2 receiver on his own team that we have ranked in the top 12 here is Waddle, who is far from a secondary option for the Dolphins and Fantasy managers. Even with the addition of Hill in 2022, Waddle still averaged 15.2 PPR points per game. He averaged 15.3 PPR points per game in 2021, and his consistency should be rewarded. He's entering his third season in 2023, and hopefully Tagovailoa will be 100 percent healthy. I'm targeting Waddle in Round 2 in all leagues.

For me and Heath, we also like another No. 2 receiver on his own team with Smith. He had a breakout season in 2022 even with the addition of Brown in Philadelphia, averaging 15.0 PPR points per game. That's up from 10.9 PPR points per game in 2021, and hopefully he continues to trend in the right direction in his third year in the NFL. He's worth drafting in Round 3.

Dave and Chris both have Hopkins ranked in their top 12, but he makes me nervous. There was a report this week that he could be traded, so his Fantasy value will change if he leaves Arizona. If he stays, the Cardinals will have a new coach in 2023, and Kyler Murray (ACL) might not be ready for Week 1. Hopkins will be 31 in June, and he hasn't finished the past two seasons due to knee injuries. However, when healthy, he's been great, and he averaged 16.9 PPR points per game in 2022. I'll consider drafting him in Round 3, but I don't consider him a top-12 receiver as of now.

Heath and Dave have Wilson in their top 12, and Wilson could be amazing if the Jets find a quarterback. Basically, as long as it's not Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson should be OK. He played eight games without Zach Wilson in 2022, and he averaged 16.9 PPR points per game. For the season, Garrett Wilson was at 12.7 PPR points per game, so an upgraded quarterback could help make him a star.

Another receiver entering Year 2 in 2023 is Olave, who is ranked No. 12 for Adam. Like Wilson, his quarterback could determine just how good Olave can be in his sophomore campaign. As a rookie, Olave averaged 13.2 PPR points per game for the season, but he was at 17.7 in the first three games with Jameis Winston, who allowed Olave the chance to make plays down the field compared to Andy Dalton. I don't see Olave cracking my top 12, but I can be persuaded if the Saints find the right quarterback this offseason.

Finally, we have Godwin, who Chris has ranked at No. 10. We have to see what happens with Tom Brady this offseason, and he could leave Tampa Bay, leaving a massive hole at quarterback. If that happens then it's hard to justify drafting Godwin before Round 3 unless an upgrade is acquired. But if Brady stays then Godwin should again be a PPR star, and he averaged 14.9 PPR points per game in 2022.