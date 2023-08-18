Nailing every pick in your Fantasy football 2023 drafts is highly unlikely, but the higher your overall success rate, the better the chance you'll be able to build a deep roster capable of making a run. Fantasy football injuries are an inevitability, so having reliable 2023 Fantasy football rankings for QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs is essential to building depth at every position. Sorting players into Fantasy football tiers can help you get maximum value out of every pick. Who should your favorite running back be in the 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings? Which players are overvalued according to their 2023 Fantasy football ADP?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP was also the Fantasy football MVP a year ago. He's finished among the top four QBs in Fantasy points the last three seasons. Apart from setting a career-high in passing yards (5,250) and leading the NFL in passing TDs (41), Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and had a career-best four scores on the ground.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: On a per-game basis, no player accumulated more Fantasy points per game than Hurts' 25.2 last year. He missed two games, so he finished third overall in Fantasy points, but he also has room to grow in 2023. Hurts ranked just 16th in passing attempts last year, so airing it out more could help make up for any regression in terms of rushing yards and TDs.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: As consistent as they come, Allen combines a high ceiling with a high floor. He's ranked first or second among QBs in Fantasy points the last three years and rarely has an off game. In 2022, Allen accounted for multiple TDs in all but two games and averaged more Fantasy points per game (24.8) than Mahomes (24.5). See more top QBs here.

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: PPR formats have become the most common in Fantasy football, which has vaulted Ekeler into the upper echelon of NFL running backs. He's coming off a career-high 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns last year and also rushed 204 times for 915 yards and 13 scores.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After missing 23 games in a two-year span, McCaffrey reestablished himself as a versatile bellcow back for the Panthers and 49ers last season. Despite the midseason trade, he touched the ball 329 times for 1,880 scrimmage yards and 13 scores and has reached those numbers in the last three full seasons that he has played.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: At a time when running backs are clearly being devalued, Robinson is a rare rookie who appears to be on track for 300-plus touches. The All-American from Texas produced 1,894 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season at Texas. He's a prototype running back heading to an offense that will run the ball often in 2023. See more top RBs here.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: In a franchise that has had legendary receivers like Cris Carter and Randy Moss, Jefferson rewrote the record books in 2022 with 128 catches for 1,808 yards and nine touchdowns. He's on track to become the fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in history.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp is only two seasons removed from a historic year of his own, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 scores. He was piling up massive numbers again in 2022, but an ankle injury caused him to miss eight games. He's battling a minor injury during camp, but is expected to be ready for the regular season and he should be a high-volume target yet again.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finished his first season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last year, he was well on his way to smashing career-highs in all three categories, but wound up missing five games. He still finished with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns and could easily be a candidate for 100 catches, 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns over a 17-game season. See more top WRs here.

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: There is no greater gap in positional Fantasy football rankings than the chasm between Kelce and the rest of the pack. He's piled up at least 80 catches for 1,000 yards in seven consecutive seasons and reached double-digit total touchdowns in four of the last five years. Kelce has earned first-round consideration in 2023.

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Despite a midseason trade from the Lions to the Vikings, Hockenson managed a career year in 2022. He caught 86 passes for 914 yards and six touchdowns and averaged 8.6 targets and 6.0 receptions per game after joining the Vikings. Expect heavy involvement in a pass-happy offense again in 2023.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews reached Kelce-level production in 2021 with 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, but his 2022 stat line was 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. That's still strong enough to be a top-five tight end in today's game. His upside is why he's the model's TE3 for the upcoming season. See more top TEs here.

