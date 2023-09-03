The NFC East could wind up having some of the top players in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, with Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones and Sam Howell all residing within the division. Hurts has established himself atop the 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings, while Prescott is hoping to bounce back from an interception-filled season. Howell could be among the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts in Washington due to his running ability. Jones has several weapons to work with, including rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and star running back Saquon Barkley, all of whom could be popular 2023 Fantasy football picks. Which quarterbacks should you target during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is widely considered to be the best player in the NFL today. The reigning NFL MVP is coming off a season where he completed 67.1% of his pass attempts for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 105.2. He also rushed for 352 yards and 4 TDs. Mahomes has a slew of weapons to spread the ball around to, and looks poised for another massively productive fantasy season in 2023.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts burst onto the NFL scene in 2022, and may have even taken home MVP honors if his regular season wasn't cut short by injury. Last year, Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 101.5. Hurts is also one of the better running QBs in the league. In 2022, the former Alabama and Oklahoma standout rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. SportsLine's model is expecting similar production in 2023.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the NFL. The former Wyoming standout is an elite passer, and a deceptively explosive runner. In 2022, Allen completed 63.3% of his passes for 4,283 yards, 35 TDs, 14 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 96.6. He also rushed for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: After leading the NFL in touchdowns in back-to-back years, it's Ekeler could be even better in 2023. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could creatively utilize Ekeler in ways we haven't seen before, specifically as a runner. That's one part of his game that still has room for growth since despite all of his success and Fantasy production, Ekeler has yet to have a 1,000-yard rushing season.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After averaging over 22 touches per game over the previous four-and-a-half years in Carolina, McCaffrey had roughly 19 in San Francisco. However, the decrease in volume was offset by an increase in efficiency and production. He had 13 touchdowns across 14 games with the 49ers. Having a full offseason to learn Kyle Shanahan's playbook makes McCaffrey an even more appealing Fantasy football pick.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Before Arthur Smith became head coach in Atlanta, he was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee from 2019 to 2020. During those years, Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards, rushing attempts and rushing TDs in both seasons, as Smith's philosophy is ground and pound. Robinson will be the leader of that approach, but he offers more in the passing game than Henry and is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year for a reason. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson has somehow improved every year since racking up 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season. His receptions have increased by exactly 20 in each of the last two years, with his Fantasy points per game reaching 21.7 last year. He is the cream of the crop at his position and his ceiling seems to rise every year.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Scoring touchdowns is one of the easiest ways to increase Fantasy production, and Chase led all wide receivers in red-zone targets per game last year. He has recorded 22 touchdowns through his first two seasons, which are the most by any wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. Chase plays in an elite offense and could push Jefferson for the top wide receiver spot.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill showed no signs of slowing down when he moved from Kansas City to Miami, finishing as the WR3 in Fantasy points per game last year. He had five weeks with 140-plus receiving yards, leading the league in deep targets while scoring nine total touchdowns. Hill had the second-best target share, so volume does not appear to be an issue for the speedy wideout. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: In terms of where Kelce has ranked among TEs in Fantasy points over the last seven years, only ones and twos populate that list. He led in positional Fantasy points five times and finished second two times, with no real threats in 2023 to his crown. Kansas City made no major receiver additions to their roster, so Kelce should remain Mahomes' No. 1 option both in the redzone and between the 20s.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: The connection between Brock Purdy and George Kittle can't be overstated, as the two connected for seven TDs across just five starts in 2022. That's more TDs in a single season than Jimmy Garoppolo or any other Niners QB ever threw to Kittle across his six years. Kittle's only knock is that he's missed at least two games each of the last four seasons, but that comes with the territory and his rugged style of play.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: No one is more excited that Lamar Jackson is back under center than Andrews, as last year can attest. He was the TE2 from Weeks 1 to 12 playing with Jackson, but just the TE21 without Jackson over the rest of the season. His reliability will make him an even more attractive target this year. With so many new receivers in Baltimore, Jackson should turn to Andrews often as a dependable middle-of-the-field option. See more top TEs here.

