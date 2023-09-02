Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson recently signed a new extension that made him the highest-paid at the position. When it comes to 2023 Fantasy football rankings, Hockenson is still a Fantasy tier below the elite tight ends. Travis Kelce remains top-dog, with Mark Andrews and George Kittle rounding out the top three when it comes to 2023 Fantasy football ADP. Hockenson sits fourth, but how much should you abide by ADP during your Fantasy football drafts 2023? Looking at ADP is just one data point to utilize when making your top Fantasy football QB, RB, WR and TE picks. Other factors should go into your draft strategy, and having quality Fantasy football advice 2023 would help even the most experienced Fantasy player.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: There is no debating the best quarterback in the league after Mahomes led Kansas City to another Super Bowl victory last year. He also led all players in Fantasy scoring along the way, giving him his second finish atop the Fantasy football QB rankings. Mahomes was unbothered by the absence of Tyreek Hill, who left for Miami, as the 28-year-old threw for a career-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL last year, improving in almost every category after flashing his potential in 2021. He completed 66.5% of his passes and rarely made a mistake, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt. Hurts is also one of the league's best running quarterbacks, posting 23 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen's place in the top three of these rankings cannot be debated after he led all quarterbacks in Fantasy scoring in 2020 and 2021. He added a QB2 finish last season and has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in three straight seasons. His touchdown output remains consistent as well, finishing with 35 to 37 touchdowns in all three of his recent campaigns. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler' scoring ability separates him from the other running backs, as he posted more touchdowns than any other player over the past two seasons. He finished with 20 touchdowns in 2021 before scoring 18 last year. Ekeler is heavily involved in the passing attack and ground game, putting him atop the 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco has one of the most crowded offenses in the league, but McCaffrey is the centerpiece. He led all running backs in Fantasy points scored from Weeks 8 to 17 last year, averaging nearly 20 per game. McCaffrey averaged nearly 20 touches and caught almost five passes per game, so his health is the only real concern heading into the 2023 season.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson is prepared to make an immediate impact as a rookie after being selected eighth overall in April's draft. He racked up 1,575 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in his final year at Texas, forcing 104 missed tackles. Robinson is joining an elite rushing offense and is expected to inherit a heavy workload, making him a safe Fantasy pick, even as a rookie. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson already holds the records for most receiving yards through a player's first two seasons and first three seasons. He's a good bet to also own the four-season record as well and is as sure-handed as they come. Even though he led the NFL in targets (184) and receptions (128) in 2022, 47 players had more drops than his five despite having more chances than anyone else.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase missed five games last season which ended up knocking him down to the WR12, but he ranked seventh in Fantasy points per game amongst receivers. Over his last 17 regular season games, he has 113 grabs for 1,543 yards and 14 scores, and he's dynamic after the catch. Only Deebo Samuel (12) recorded more broken tackles amongst WRs than Chase (10) in 2022, despite the missed time.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown has been elite for years, he just needed another elite QB in order for everyone to notice. Over the last three seasons, no one has gained more yards per route run versus man-to-man coverage than Brown, which is seen as the best indicator of receiver skill. He posted a stat line of 88-1,496-11 last season despite playing in an offense that ranked 23rd in pass attempts. If Philly leans more on the pass this year, Brown could rank higher than No. 3 by year's end. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Age is going to become a factor at some point, but that time does not appear to be now. Kelce has been the top Fantasy football tight end in six of the last seven seasons, putting a large gap between himself and other players at his position. He has posted seven consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, snagging a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has been the only tight end to outscore Kelce in a season since 2015, catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He got off to a hot start last year, racking up 39 receptions for 455 yards and five scores across his first six games. Andrews dealt with knee and shoulder issues last year, but he is still one of the top Fantasy football tight ends.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Hockenson's midseason trade to the Vikings was one of the biggest moves of the 2022 season, averaging 8.6 targets following the trade. He had 10 receptions for 129 yards in a playoff loss to the Giants, finishing with 60 catches in 10 games overall. This is the prime of his career, and he fits perfectly in Minnesota's offense. See more top TEs here.

