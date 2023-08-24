The latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP shows Jalen Hurts rising. Last year's breakout star has moved up from early second round all the way to pick No. 8 overall on average. He was the No. 3 overall Fantasy scorer last year, so you can understand why he's so high in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Now, players going on the clock in Fantasy football drafts will have to decide whether he's still a value with quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert available up to two rounds later. That's one of the tough decisions you'll have to make during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes has five consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and has thrown at least 37 touchdown passes four of those years. He finished last season with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mahomes' consistency over the years is a major reason why he's projected to finish as the No. 1 overall quarterback yet again.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: A quarterback's ability to rack up rushing yards can make all the difference in Fantasy football 2023. Last season, Hurts finished with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He's now scored double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, so it's easy to see why the model expects Hurts to be among the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in 2023.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: As consistent as they come, Allen combines a high ceiling with a high floor. He's ranked first or second among QBs in Fantasy points the last three years and rarely has an off game. In 2022, Allen accounted for multiple TDs in all but two games and averaged more Fantasy points per game (24.8) than Mahomes (24.5). See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler led the NFL in touchdowns each of the past two seasons, scoring 38 times in 33 games while averaging 96.8 scrimmage yards. He's undeniably one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL, having racked up 70 or more receptions in three of his last four seasons.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After dealing with multiple injuries while in Carolina, McCaffrey showed what he's truly capable of after being traded to the 49ers last season. McCaffrey made 10 starts for San Francisco in the 2022 season and averaged 20.1 touches, 114 yards from scrimmage, and 23.2 Fantasy points per game. He's also finished among the top three RBs in Fantasy points each of his last three full seasons.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson enters his rookie season with lofty expectations after being drafted No. 8 overall by the Falcons. Over his last two years at Texas, Robinson had more games with 200-plus total yards (four) than he had games with fewer than 100 yards (three). He also steps into an ideal situation in Atlanta after the Falcons led the NFL in rushing attempts in 2022. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson remains one of the safest selections when building your Fantasy football lineups. He put together a dominant 2022 campaign, finishing first in Fantasy points scored, 10th in target share and third in yards per route run. Minnesota no longer has Adam Thielen in the mix, so Jefferson could command an even higher target share this year.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp underwent an ankle procedure late last season, but he's expected to be healthy when the Rams take the field in Week 1. The ankle injury forced Kupp to play in just nine games in 2022, but he still led the Rams with 812 receiving yards on 75 catches to go along with seven total touchdowns. He averaged 24.8 Fantasy points per game over his first eight games last season, proving he can still provide value on a weekly basis.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase led all wide receivers in red-zone targets per game last year, giving him a high ceiling heading into his third season in the NFL. He has racked up 22 receiving touchdowns through his first two seasons, the most by any wide receiver through two seasons since Odell Beckham Jr. His red zone prowess makes Chase one of the top wide receivers to target on draft day. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The only tight end even worth considering in the first round is Kelce, the four-time All-Pro. The 33-year old has shown no signs of slowing, as he saw career-highs in targets (152), receptions (110) and touchdowns (12) last season. He was the focal point of a Super Bowl-winning offense with Tyreek Hill traded before last season. Look for more of the same in 2023.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews was Fantasy TE1 in the league in 2021 with a 107-1361-9 receiving line. Injuries to himself and Lamar Jackson limited his 2022 production, as he fell to TE5. Fantasy players targeting him this year are hoping a healthy Jackson will again bump Andrews into the elite tier of tight end production.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: A change-of-scenary trade from Detroit to Minnesota was just what the former first-round pick out of Iowa needed in 2022. With Justin Jefferson commanding defensive attention, Kirk Cousins looked to Hockenson often and he had 86 targets in just 10 games. If that sample size translates well to a 17-game season, Hockenson could be a steal in the middle rounds this season. See more top TEs here.

