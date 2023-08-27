With just two weeks remaining until the NFL season begins, Fantasy football drafts are in full swing and managers are diligently preparing their 2023 Fantasy football strategy. Handcuffing is when you draft a star and their likely backup and while it can be occasionally useful, it's also a move that could impact the overall depth of your Fantasy football lineups. A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify value throughout your Fantasy football draft prep and target players whose 2023 Fantasy football ADP won't be consistent with their production.

Sorting players into Fantasy football tiers can help you make tough draft day decisions. If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes responded to losing Tyreek Hill by leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41). He got better and better as the year went on, as he ranked fourth in positional Fantasy points from Weeks 1 to 6, second in Weeks 7 to 12, and first in Weeks 13 to 18. That strong finish just makes his 2023 Fantasy football projection even more promising.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: With an average of 25.6 Fantasy points per game, Hurts led all NFL players in a per-game basis last year. That came in just his second full year as a starter, so there's plenty of potential for growth. With 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing TD, Hurts accumulated more Fantasy points solely from his rushing than Jonathan Taylor had total points last year, so he has multiple avenues to rack up points.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Over the last three seasons, Allen's positional ranks in Fantasy points are first (2020), first (2021) and second (2022). He "slipped" last year due to leading the NFL with 19 turnovers, but that's correctable. With Buffalo drafting TE Dalton Kincaid in the first round, Allen may have the best crop of pass catchers he's ever had and is a top-three Fantasy QB. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler has a knack for finding the end zone, scoring 20 touchdowns in 2021 and 18 touchdowns last year. He has avoided touchdown regression while leading all running backs in receptions and targets last year. Ekeler is heavily used in the passing game and rushing attack, landing him atop the model's Fantasy football RB rankings 2023.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey has been a Fantasy staple at his position for years despite dealing with serious injuries during his career. He is healthy heading into the 2023 season and averaged 19.5 Fantasy points per game from Week 8 onward last year. The 49ers have a crowded offense, but McCaffrey is in line to be the highest producer on the roster.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson was not only the best running back in college football last year, but he is also entering an ideal situation with the Falcons. Tyler Allgeier averaged nearly 18 carries and 96 rushing yards per game from Week 13 to the end of last season in Atlanta and Robinson has an even higher upside. The Falcons ranked first in early down run rate last year, so volume should not be a concern for the rookie. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson's 2022 season produced 368.6 points in PPR leagues, the 11th-most for a Fantasy football wide receiver in history. The potential exists for even more. Minnesota could be even more pass-oriented after releasing running back Dalvin Cook this offseason and there's also potential for increased touchdown production after catching just eight TD passes despite leading NFL receivers in red-zone targets (28).

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp only played in nine games last year, but was pacing for another 140-catch season for over 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns. In 2021, he put up even more monumental numbers than Jefferson last season, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns to post the second-highest scoring season ever for an NFL receiver. He's healthy heading into 2023 and could easily rival Jefferson as the top wideout.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: As electric as Jefferson was at LSU, Chase was even better during a 2019 season in which the two receivers combined for over 3,200 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns while playing with quarterback Joe Burrow. Chase missed his 2020 collegiate season, but still went No. 5 overall to Cincinnati and reunited with Burrow. Chase missed five games in 2022 and still had 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine scores. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The eight-time Pro Bowler outscored all Fantasy football tight ends by over 100 points in PPR leagues last year, so the value is clear. However, he would have ranked fifth among wide receivers in 2022, so it's easy to see why he's earning first-round consideration this season with a Fantasy football ADP of 9.66. He hasn't finished worse than TE2 over the last seven seasons and has been the top Fantasy tight end on five occasions during that span.

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota acquired Hockenson in a midseason trade with Detroit and used him primarily as a safety valve underneath and over the middle. With Justin Jefferson attracting plenty of safety attention and stretching defenses, the resulting target volume was impressive. Hockenson was targeted 86 times in 10 games with the Vikings and caught 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns, which would put him on a 102-catch pace for a 17-game season.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: After a season where he rivaled Travis Kelce as the most productive tight end in 2021, Andrews missed multiple games last year and had his production drop off. However, he still caught 73 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns to finish as TE4. George Kittle's touchdown volume (11) may not be sustainable, so the model is penciling him in as TE3 for 2023. See more top TEs here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings, advice

