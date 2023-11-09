A poorly timed bye week can wreak havoc on Fantasy football lineups and managers everywhere will be stressed by the Week 10 NFL schedule. The Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles and Rams are all enjoying a week off, but that leaves owners scrambling to replace stars like Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, Raheem Mostert and Cooper Kupp. Those absences will create difficult start-or-sit decisions and that's why it is critical to have a reliable set of Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

C.J. Stroud put together a week-winning performance last week with 470 passing yards and five touchdowns and now will enjoy another solid matchup against a below-average Bengals defense. Can you plug Stroud into your Fantasy football lineups this week with Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa out of action or will a different quarterback be the correct play? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 10 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: After throwing his 18th passing touchdown last week and running for his sixth score, Allen ranks second in the NFL in the former stat and is sixth in the latter. His multiple avenues to rack up Fantasy points put him atop the Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings, especially as Buffalo readies to face Denver's 31st-ranked scoring defense.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow has multiple TD passes in four straight games as the Cincy offense is hitting on all cylinders. The Bengals face Houston in Week 10, and seven of the last nine TDs the Texans have allowed involved a QB either throwing them or running them in.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: In Week 8, Prescott had a season-high of four passing TDs, and then in Week 9, he had a season high of 374 passing yards. So, on the heels of his best two games of the season, he's well deserving of this spot in the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings as the 2-7 Giants come to town. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: Not only does McCaffrey have a touchdown in 17 straight games, but he also has at least 52 scrimmage yards in each of those 17 games. McCaffrey's pass-catching chops should come in handy against the Jags on Sunday, as Jacksonville has allowed the most receptions to running backs in 2023.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Since having his touches restriction lifted in Week 5, Hall has averaged the the third-most positional Fantasy points. He now has a mouth-watering matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to RBs this season.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler has 193 total yards and three touchdowns over the last two games, displaying his versatility on both the ground and through the air. L.A. faces Detroit in Week 10, and the Lions allowed Josh Jacobs to have 88 yards and a score in their last game, with Gus Edwards having 144 yards and a TD in the previous game versus Detroit. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: With Cincinnati seizing early control against the Bills, Chase only caught four passes for 41 yards last week. However, he's been targeted at least eight times in every game this season and he's on pace for 136 receptions, 1,481 yards and nine touchdowns this season. If he suits up despite a back injury, he's a must-start.

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs has been a pillar of consistency, recording at least six catches for 58 yards in every game this season and scoring seven times over his first nine games. Now, he'll take on a Denver defense that ranks 31st in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: After catching only four passes in four of his first five games, Lamb has recorded 30 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns over the last three weeks. He's been dominant and there is no reason to assume that will stop against a Giants defense that has allowed 100-yard receiving games to Garrett Wilson, Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a game in which he tied or set season-highs in targets (10), receptions (nine) and receiving yards (80). Now he gets to face a Browns franchise that he's scored nine touchdowns against over his last nine times facing it, including a 5-80-2 stat line when he last saw Cleveland in Week 4.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: The rookie had eight grabs for 57 yards and a score last week, and he has one of the most appealing matchups for Week 10. Detroit faces the Chargers, and Los Angeles has given up an average of 121.7 receiving yards, plus one total touchdown, to tight ends over the last three games.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill is coming off a typical game for him where he did a little bit of everything. He rushed for 52 yards, had 13 receiving yards plus a score, and he even threw a touchdown pass. His receiving chops could be utilized more on Sunday versus the Vikings as Minnesota gave up over 150 receiving yards and a touchdown to tight ends last week. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 10 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas takes on the Giants in Week 10, and if you've forgotten what the Cowboys did to New York in Week 1, then here's a reminder. The Cowboys D/ST had seven sacks, three takeaways, scored two touchdowns, blocked a kick and held New York scoreless. That came against a Daniel Jones-led offense but now New York is down to its third-string QB with both Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured.

2. Ravens D/ST: Baltimore boasts the league's No. 1 scoring defense and has dismantled two pretty good offenses in the Lions and Seahawks in recent weeks. The Ravens face the Browns in Week 10, and when these two met in Week 4, Baltimore had four sacks, three interceptions and held Cleveland to just three points.

3. Seahawks D/ST: Seattle ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks per game ahead of a matchup with Washington and Howell. The second-year QB has been sacked the most times in the NFL, and the Commanders allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing defenses. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at running back who's ranked ahead of players like Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 10 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.