Washington quarterback Sam Howell and new Vikings signal-caller Joshua Dobbs are top-five Fantasy football quarterbacks since Week 4. Game scripts have played to both of their favors, as Howell is averaging 42.3 pass attempts per game, while Dobbs is averaging 35.6. Dobbs also possesses running upside, scoring a rushing touchdown in his last three contests. The Commanders play Seattle and the Vikings host New Orleans on Sunday as Dobbs makes his second appearance since being acquired from the Cardinals at the NFL trade deadline. How high should you place these quarterbacks in Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Should you lean on their recent production and start them over those you drafted to start, such as Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence, when finalizing your Week 10 Fantasy football rankings?

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Since the start of 2020, Allen has thrown for 15,657 yards and 126 touchdowns with only 48 interceptions while also rushing for 2,179 yards and scoring 28 additional touchdowns as a runner and receiver over 58 games. He's accounted for multiple touchdowns in his last eight games and is a solid bet against Denver's 31st-ranked scoring defense.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: After an disappointing start to the season, Burrow has been on a tear over his last four games. He completed 75.8% of his passes during that stretch for 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Now, he'll take on a Texans defense that ranks 24th in the league against the pass.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Another slow starter in 2023, Prescott has thrown for 678 yards and seven touchdowns in his last two games and has averaged over 9.0 yards per pass attempt over the last three weeks. He'll match up with a Giants defense that gave up 40 to the Cowboys in the season opener.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: Death, taxes, and Christian McCaffrey scoring a touchdown. That's the consistency he's been finding the end zone over the past two seasons, scoring a touchdown in 17 straight games. The 49ers are rested after their bye week and entering on a three-game losing streak, so expect heavy usage from McCaffrey against the Jaguars, who are allowing the most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall has a touchdown in three of his last four games. Sunday Night Football gives Hall the stage and matchup for a week-winning performance since the Raiders have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs and fourth-most Fantasy points to the position this year.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Whether it comes in the passing or rushing game, Ekeler is as stable of an option there is in Fantasy football. He has three touchdowns and 193 total yards over the last two games, with 29 carries and 15 targets in the passing attack. The Chargers host the Lions on Sunday and Detroit has allowed opposing running backs to score in back-to-back contests. Josh Jacobs and Gus Edwards averaged 116 total yards per game against the Lions the last two games.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: With Cincinnati seizing early control against the Bills, Chase only caught four passes for 41 yards last week. However, he's been targeted at least eight times in every game this season and he's on pace for 136 receptions, 1,481 yards and nine touchdowns this season. If he suits up despite a back injury, he's a must-start.

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs has been a pillar of consistency, recording at least six catches for 58 yards in every game this season and scoring seven times over his first nine games. Now, he'll take on a Denver defense that ranks 31st in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: After catching only four passes in four of his first five games, Lamb has recorded 30 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns over the last three weeks. He's been dominant and there is no reason to assume that will stop against a Giants defense that has allowed 100-yard receiving games to Garrett Wilson, Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel.

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews is coming off one of his most-utilized games of the season, recording nine receptions on 10 targets for 80 yards in a 37-3 win over the Ravens. He led the team in all three categories as Baltimore scored at least 31 points for the third straight contest. The 28-year-old had 80 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns earlier in the season and Andrews in TE2, behind Travis Kelce on a bye, on the season.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: The rookie tight end has been one of the most stable tight ends in Fantasy football this season. Over his eight games, LaPorta has at least four receptions seven times and at least 45 yards six times with four total touchdowns, placing him as TE4 on the season. This should be a favorable matchup for LaPorta against the Chargers, who are allowing the fourth-most receptions and second-most yards for the sixth-most points per game to opposing tight ends this season.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: After a slow start of the season and being underutilized in the New Orleans offense to begin the year, Hill is TE1 in Fantasy football over the last three weeks. This is because the Saints are fully taking advantage of his skill set in all facets, as Hill has three rushing and a passing score over the last three weeks. He has rushed for 133 yards and has nine receptions for 77 yards over that span and his production versatility makes him a top start for this week.

1. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas takes on the Giants in Week 10, and if you've forgotten what the Cowboys did to New York in Week 1, then here's a reminder. The Cowboys D/ST had seven sacks, three takeaways, scored two touchdowns, blocked a kick and held New York scoreless. That came against a Daniel Jones-led offense but now New York is down to its third-string QB with both Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured.

2. Ravens D/ST: Baltimore boasts the league's No. 1 scoring defense and has dismantled two pretty good offenses in the Lions and Seahawks in recent weeks. The Ravens face the Browns in Week 10, and when these two met in Week 4, Baltimore had four sacks, three interceptions and held Cleveland to just three points.

3. Seahawks D/ST: Seattle ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks per game ahead of a matchup with Washington and Howell. The second-year QB has been sacked the most times in the NFL, and the Commanders allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing defenses.

