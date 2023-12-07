Week 14 of the NFL schedule brings tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who faces a tough San Francisco 49ers defense? Or roll the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks, who's scored a touchdown in three of his last four games? Is a player like Jets running back Breece Hall, who's failed to eclipse 30 rushing yards in four consecutive games, safe to rely on in Week 14 Fantasy football lineups with an ankle injury?

These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 14 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 14 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa enters Week 14 ranked third in total passing yards with 3,457. He's eclipsed 300 passing yards five times already this season and now he'll face a Titans secondary that gave up 312 passing yards and two touchdowns to Colts QB Gardner Minshew last week.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott has firmly placed himself in the MVP conversation after throwing 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions over his last six games. In last week's victory over the Seahawks, Prescott finished with 299 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is coming off a disappointing performance against the Packers, throwing for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He'll look to bounce back against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in last year's meetings with Buffalo. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey became the first running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards after racking up 93 yards on the ground last week against the Eagles. For the season, McCaffrey has recorded 1,032 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

2. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts: Moss continues to shine when given the opportunity. He recorded 19 carries last week and he'll likely be heavily featured again on Sunday against the Bengals, a defense that's giving up 133.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson's usage uptick in recent weeks has been a sight for sore eyes for Fantasy owners. Robinson has finished with 16 or more carries in each of his last three games. He's also recorded a rushing touchdown in three of his last five games overall. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill's explosiveness was on full display in Miami's lopsided victory over the Commanders last week. Hill secured five of seven targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns, striking from 78 and 60 yards away. For the season, Hill has hauled in 93 catches for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is a big reason why the Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak. He's recorded a touchdown in his last four games and also had success against the Eagles earlier this season, finishing with 11 receptions for 191 yards.

3. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears: Moore brought in 11 of 13 targets for 114 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings. Moore's catch total was a season-high, while his yardage tally was his first over the century mark since Week 5. Following the Week 13 bye, Moore gets a crack at a Lions defense he posted a 7-96-1 stat line against earlier this season. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last five games, but he continues to be Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in four receptions for 81 yards in last week's loss to the Packers. He's averaging a whopping 17.6 yards per catch over his last two games.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta is coming off a monster showing in Detroit's victory over the Saints, finishing with nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. LaPorta has now caught six touchdowns this season, including one in each of his last two games.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill logged 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught his only two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-28 defeat to Detroit. His role in New Orleans' offense could be even more significant if quarterback Derek Carr is forced to miss time with a concussion. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 14 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: The Texans are giving up 373.1 yards per game this season, but they get an advantageous matchup on Sunday. The Texans will square off against the Jets, who've scored 13 points or less in six straight games.

2. Packers D/ST: Green Bay's defense held the Chiefs to just 19 points last week and now the Packers will face the New York Giants, a unit that's averaging just 13.3 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

3. Steelers D/ST: The Steelers are giving up just 19.1 points per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. Pittsburgh hosts the New England Patriots on Thursday night, an offense that failed to score a single point against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Plus, the Patriots have scored seven points or less in each of their last three games. See more top D/ST here.

