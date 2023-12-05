Jets running back Breece Hall finished with just 32 rushing yards in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons. Hall has now failed to eclipse 30 rushing yards in four consecutive games, but where will he land in the Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings? Hall could find tough sledding again this week when the Jets take on a Houston Texans defense that's giving up just 97.0 rushing yards per game. Houston also hasn't allowed an opposing running back to score a rushing touchdown in its last three games.

Hall certainly has one of the tough Week 14 Fantasy football matchups, but where will players like Joe Mixon, Austin Ekeler and Alvin Kamara land in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 14 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa completed 18 of 24 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 45-15 win over the Commanders last Sunday. Tagovailoa gets another mouthwatering matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, a defense that just gave up 312 passing yards and two touchdowns to Gardner Minshew last week.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott has been red-hot in recent weeks, throwing multiple touchdown passes in each of his last six games. He completed 70.7% of his passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in last week's victory over the Seahawks.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games and now he'll square off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills gave up five total touchdowns to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in their last outing, so Mahomes should find success against Buffalo at Arrowhead Stadium. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey became the first running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards after racking up 93 yards on the ground last week against the Eagles. For the season, McCaffrey has recorded 1,032 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

2. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts: Moss continues to shine when given the opportunity. He recorded 19 carries last week and he'll likely be heavily featured again on Sunday against the Bengals, a defense that's giving up 133.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson's usage uptick in recent weeks has been a sight for sore eyes for Fantasy owners. Robinson has finished with 16 or more carries in each of his last three games. He's also recorded a rushing touchdown in three of his last five games overall. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill enters Week 14 with 1,481 receiving yards, which leads the NFL. Miami's speedster has recorded over 100 receiving yards in four of his last five games and he's scored eight touchdowns over his last eight contests.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb secured 12 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' victory over the Seahawks last week. Lamb has now scored a touchdown in each of his last four games and he'll look to make it five straight on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he torched for 191 yards on Nov. 5.

3. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears: Moore continues to be Justin Fields' favorite target by a wide margin. Moore brought in 11 of 13 targets for 114 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings, accounting for over half of Fields' 217 passing yards. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last five games, but he continues to be Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in four receptions for 81 yards in last week's loss to the Packers. He's averaging a whopping 17.6 yards per catch over his last two games.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta is coming off a monster showing in Detroit's victory over the Saints, finishing with nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. LaPorta has now caught six touchdowns this season, including one in each of his last two games.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill logged 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught his only two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-28 defeat to Detroit. His role in New Orleans' offense could be even more significant if quarterback Derek Carr is forced to miss time with a concussion. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 14 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: The Texans are giving up 373.1 yards per game this season, but they get an advantageous matchup on Sunday. The Texans will square off against the Jets, who've scored 13 points or less in six straight games.

2. Packers D/ST: Green Bay's defense held the Chiefs to just 19 points last week and now the Packers will face the New York Giants, a unit that's averaging just 13.3 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

3. Steelers D/ST: The Steelers are giving up just 19.1 points per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. Pittsburgh hosts the New England Patriots on Thursday night, an offense that failed to score a single point against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Plus, the Patriots have scored seven points or less in each of their last three games. See more top D/ST here.

