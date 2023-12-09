The closer we get to the playoffs, the more taxing every Fantasy football start-sit decision becomes. Unless you've already clinched a spot in the postseason, chances are your Week 14 matchup is critical. Fantasy football QB injuries have been particularly taxing this season with Trevor Lawrence recently added to a list of injured quarterbacks that includes Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Anthony Richardson. Who should you start in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups if you've been hit with an injury?

Sam Howell and Kyler Murray are both on bye weeks, further complicating matters when it comes to the Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings. However, having a reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify the best replacement candidates at quarterback or any other position. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 14 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa enters Week 14 ranked third in total passing yards with 3,457. He's eclipsed 300 passing yards five times already this season and now he'll face a Titans secondary that gave up 312 passing yards and two touchdowns to Colts QB Gardner Minshew last week.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott has firmly placed himself in the MVP conversation after throwing 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions over his last six games. In last week's victory over the Seahawks, Prescott finished with 299 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is coming off a disappointing performance against the Packers, throwing for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He'll look to bounce back against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in last year's meetings with Buffalo. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey is the most automatic start in Fantasy football this season. He's scored in every game but one and produced at least 100 scrimmage yards in nine of 12 games. Now, he'll take on a Seahawks defense he thrashed for 139 scrimmage yards and two scores just two weeks ago.

2. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts: With Jonathan Taylor injured and embroiled in a contract dispute to start the season, Moss produced 566 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in his first five games. Now, he's back at the top of the Colts depth chart with Taylor battling another ankle injury. He was plied with 21 touches while playing 94% of the offensive snaps last week.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson has rushed 159 times for 756 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 35 passes for 266 yards and three more scores during his rookie season. After averaging only 14.6 touches per game over his first nine contests, he's touched the ball 63 times in the last three weeks and should be in for another heavy workload against the Bucs on Sunday. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill's explosiveness was on full display in Miami's lopsided victory over the Commanders last week. Hill secured five of seven targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns, striking from 78 and 60 yards away. For the season, Hill has hauled in 93 catches for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is a big reason why the Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak. He's recorded a touchdown in his last four games and also had success against the Eagles earlier this season, finishing with 11 receptions for 191 yards.

3. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears: Moore brought in 11 of 13 targets for 114 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings. Moore's catch total was a season-high, while his yardage tally was his first over the century mark since Week 5. Following the Week 13 bye, Moore gets a crack at a Lions defense he posted a 7-96-1 stat line against earlier this season. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 14 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last five games, but he continues to be Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in four receptions for 81 yards in last week's loss to the Packers. He's averaging a whopping 17.6 yards per catch over his last two games.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta is coming off a monster showing in Detroit's victory over the Saints, finishing with nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. LaPorta has now caught six touchdowns this season, including one in each of his last two games.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill logged 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught his only two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 33-28 defeat to Detroit. His role in New Orleans' offense could be even more significant if quarterback Derek Carr is forced to miss time with a concussion. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 14 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: Houston takes on the Jets on Sunday, a team that's struggled mightily on offense all season long. New York has scored just three offensive touchdowns over its last five games, a major reason why the Texans are the top-ranked D/ST in Week 14.

2. Packers D/ST: The Packers frustrated the Chiefs on Sunday night, holding Patrick Mahomes and company to 19 points. Green Bay travels to play the New York Giants on Monday, a team that's averaging just 13.3 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

3. Lions D/ST: Detroit's defense has been stout against the run all season, giving up 93.1 rushing yards per game. That ranks fifth-best in the NFL and on Sunday, the Lions will play the Chicago Bears, a team that's struggled to throw the ball. The Bears are averaging 185.6 passing yards per game, and Justin Fields has thrown just one touchdown pass over his last three contests. See more top D/ST here.

