Since taking their bye in Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys have been the most prolific offense in the NFL. The Cowboys have averaged 38.7 points per game over the last seven weeks and Dak Prescott has gone to the front of the line in the NFL MVP conversation by throwing for 2,172 yards and 22 touchdowns with only two interceptions during that span. Where does Prescott belong in the Week 15 Fantasy football QB rankings and how should you handle other Cowboys like Tony Pollard, Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson in the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings?

With most leagues wrapping up their regular season or beginning their playoffs, every Fantasy football start-sit decision is under a microscope. With a reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football rankings, you can nail those tough calls up and down your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 15 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been one of the most consistent Fantasy football quarterbacks for years now. He's been so consistent thanks to his dual-threat ability. Buffalo's signal caller has thrown two or more touchdown passes in seven of his last 10 games, and he's also recorded a rushing score in six of his last seven outings.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts failed to throw a touchdown in last week's loss to the Cowboys, but he's expected to bounce back in a big way against the Seahawks on Monday night. Hurts has thrown for 3,192 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, while also racking up 12 rushing scores.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Stafford has been on fire down the stretch for the Rams. In fact, he's thrown 10 touchdown passes over his last three games and now he'll face off against the Washington Commanders, a defense that's giving up 266.0 passing yards per game, the most in the league. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey failed to reach the end zone for just the second time all season last week but his owners probably weren't too upset considering he rushed for 145 yards on only 16 carries in another comfortable victory. Now he'll match up with an Arizona defense he dominated to the tune of 177 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in Week 4.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams also failed to reach the end zone last week but notched his fourth 100-yard rushing game against a good Ravens defense. He's scored 10 times in nine games this season and has averaged nearly 25 touches per game since returning from injured reserve three weeks ago.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson only carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards last week in a loss to the Bucs but he did score a touchdown and supplemented his stat line with five catches for 54 yards. In the last four weeks, the rookie has produced 396 scrimmage yards and score four touchdowns. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb has been Dak Prescott's favorite target in recent weeks and he's been producing at a high level for Fantasy owners. Lamb has hauled in a touchdown reception in each of his last five games and he's finished with six or more receptions in seven of his last eight outings.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill suffered an ankle injury early against the Titans which limited him to just four catches for 61 yards. Miami's speedster was able to return to the game and now he'll line up against the New York Jets on Sunday, a team he torched for 104 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 24.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Nacua continues to have an impressive rookie season for the Rams. In last week's loss to the Ravens, he recorded five receptions on eight targets for 84 yards, accounting for long gains of 34 and 23 yards. Since the Week 10 bye, Nacua has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his four games. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce: Kelce caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards in last Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills. The veteran tight end led Kansas City in receiving yards and he has topped 80 receiving yards in each of his last three games.

2. George Kittle: Kittle had three receptions on five targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks. He scored a 44-yard touchdown against Seattle and his strong outing brought him up to 811 receiving yards through 13 games.

3. Taysom Hill: Hill (foot/hand) was inactive for Sunday's game versus the Panthers but he's expected to be back in the lineup when the Saints play the New York Giants on Sunday. Hill remains a focal point in New Orleans' offense and he's recorded double-digit carries in two of his last four outings, providing plenty of opportunities to rack up Fantasy points. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 15 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Browns D/ST: The Browns are giving up just 263.0 yards per game this season, the fewest in the NFL. On Sunday, Cleveland will host the Chicago Bears, a team that's averaging only 186.2 passing yards per game.

2. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers have held their opponents to 19 points or less in each of their last five games. San Francisco's front seven is limiting opponents to just 78.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL.

3. Dolphins D/ST: The Dolphins are giving up 308.1 yards per game this season, but they get an advantageous matchup on Sunday. The Dolphins will square off against the Jets, who've scored 13 points or less in six of their last seven games. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at wide receiver who's ranked ahead of players like Stefon Diggs and Mike Evans. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.