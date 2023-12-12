Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore put on a show in Chicago's 28-13 victory against the Detroit Lions last week. Moore hauled in six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown while also racking up three carries for 20 yards and another score, but where will he land in the Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings? The Bears square off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 263.0 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL. Should you include Moore in your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups or should you look for value elsewhere at the wide receiver position?

A reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football projections can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 15 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 15 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has thrown two or more touchdown passes in seven of his last 10 games, and he's also recorded a rushing score in six of his last seven outings.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts is coming off a disappointing performance against the Cowboys, but he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Seahawks secondary that has given up 667 passing yards and five touchdowns over their last two games.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Stafford threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Ravens, giving him 10 touchdown passes over his last three games. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey failed to score a touchdown last week against the Seahawks, but the veteran ball carrier made up for it by recording his most rushing yards (145) since Week 1. For the season, McCaffrey has racked up 1,177 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams' breakout season continued last week as he piled up 114 rushing yards on 25 carries. Williams has now eclipsed 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games since returning to the lineup from a knee injury.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson's usage uptick in recent weeks has been a sight for sore eyes for Fantasy owners. Robinson has racked up 16 or more carries in three of his last four games. He's also recorded a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games overall. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb had six receptions on 10 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-13 win over Philadelphia. Lamb has now scored a touchdown in each of his last five games, making him a clear-cut WR1 in all Fantasy football formats.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill was limited in Miami's setback against the Titans on Monday with an ankle injury, finishing with four catches for 61 yards. In Week 15, Hill will line up against the New York Jets, a team he torched for 104 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 24.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Nacua recorded five receptions on eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Ravens. Nacua has now recorded 70 or more receiving yards in three of his four games since the Rams' Week 10 bye and he gets an advantageous matchup against the Commanders on Sunday. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last six games, but he continues to be Patrick Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in six receptions for 83 yards in last week's loss to the Bills. He's averaging a whopping 16.4 yards per catch over his last three games.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle was extremely effective in San Fransisco's win over the Seahawks last week, hauling in three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Kittle has finished with 68 or more receiving yards in six of his last seven games and he's scored a touchdown in three of his last five outings.

3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta struggled last week against the Bears, securing just two catches for 23 yards. However, he's scored six touchdowns this season, including one in two of his last three games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 15 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Browns D/ST: The Browns are giving up just 263.0 yards per game this season, the fewest in the NFL. On Sunday, Cleveland will host the Chicago Bears, a team that's averaging only 186.2 passing yards per game.

2. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers have held their opponents to 19 points or less in each of their last five games. San Francisco's front seven is limiting opponents to just 78.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL.

3. Dolphins D/ST: The Dolphins are giving up 308.1 yards per game this season, but they get an advantageous matchup on Sunday. The Dolphins will square off against the Jets, who've scored 13 points or less in six of their last seven games. See more top D/ST here.

