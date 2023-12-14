Despite suffering a 37-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, several members of the Los Angeles Rams had productive performances. Running back Kyren Williams finished with 114 rushing yards, his fourth game over 100. Matthew Stafford threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, while Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Where will Los Angeles' star-studded trio land in the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings? The Rams battle the Washington Commanders, a defense that's giving up 379.8 yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the league. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been one of the most consistent Fantasy football quarterbacks for years now. He's been so consistent thanks to his dual-threat ability. Buffalo's signal caller has thrown two or more touchdown passes in seven of his last 10 games, and he's also recorded a rushing score in six of his last seven outings.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts failed to throw a touchdown in last week's loss to the Cowboys, but he's expected to bounce back in a big way against the Seahawks on Monday night. Hurts has thrown for 3,192 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, while also racking up 12 rushing scores.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Stafford has been on fire down the stretch for the Rams. In fact, he's thrown 10 touchdown passes over his last three games and now he'll face off against the Washington Commanders, a defense that's giving up 266.0 passing yards per game, the most in the league. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey failed to score a touchdown last week against the Seahawks, but the veteran ball carrier made up for it by recording his most rushing yards (145) since Week 1. For the season, McCaffrey has racked up 1,177 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams' breakout season continued last week as he piled up 114 rushing yards on 25 carries. Williams has now eclipsed 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games since returning to the lineup from a knee injury.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson's usage uptick in recent weeks has been a sight for sore eyes for Fantasy owners. Robinson has racked up 16 or more carries in three of his last four games. He's also recorded a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games overall. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb has been Dak Prescott's favorite target in recent weeks and he's been producing at a high level for Fantasy owners. Lamb has hauled in a touchdown reception in each of his last five games and he's finished with six or more receptions in seven of his last eight outings.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill suffered an ankle injury early against the Titans which limited him to just four catches for 61 yards. Miami's speedster was able to return to the game and now he'll line up against the New York Jets on Sunday, a team he torched for 104 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 24.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Nacua continues to have an impressive rookie season for the Rams. In last week's loss to the Ravens, he recorded five receptions on eight targets for 84 yards, accounting for long gains of 34 and 23 yards. Since the Week 10 bye, Nacua has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his four games. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 15 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last six games, but he continues to be Patrick Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in six receptions for 83 yards in last week's loss to the Bills. He's averaging a whopping 16.4 yards per catch over his last three games.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle was extremely effective in San Fransisco's win over the Seahawks last week, hauling in three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Kittle has finished with 68 or more receiving yards in six of his last seven games and he's scored a touchdown in three of his last five outings.

3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta struggled last week against the Bears, securing just two catches for 23 yards. However, he's scored six touchdowns this season, including one in two of his last three games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 15 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Browns D/ST: The Browns are giving up just 263.0 yards per game this season, the fewest in the NFL. On Sunday, Cleveland will host the Chicago Bears, a team that's averaging only 186.2 passing yards per game.

2. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers have held their opponents to 19 points or less in each of their last five games. San Francisco's front seven is limiting opponents to just 78.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL.

3. Dolphins D/ST: The Dolphins are giving up 308.1 yards per game this season, but they get an advantageous matchup on Sunday. The Dolphins will square off against the Jets, who've scored 13 points or less in six of their last seven games. See more top D/ST here.

