Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper put on a show in Cleveland's 36-22 victory against the Houston Texans last week. Cooper hauled in 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings? The Browns battle the New York Jets, a defense that's giving up just 168.6 passing yards per game this season. Should you include Cooper in your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups, or should you look for value elsewhere at the wide receiver position?

A reliable set of Week 17 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 17 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Therefore, before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 17 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: After being held without a touchdown pass in his previous two games, Hurts threw for 301 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Giants. He also added a rushing touchdown against New York, his 15th of the season.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has failed to throw multiple touchdown passes in five of his last seven games, but he continues to be extremely effective rushing the ball. Over his last four contests, Allen has racked up six rushing scores.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is in the midst of a down year by his standards, but he gets a favorable matchup on Sunday when the Chiefs host the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals are giving up 256.1 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey continues to be the most reliable running back in Fantasy football after racking up over 130 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Ravens on Monday night. For the season, McCaffrey has recorded 1,395 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams continued his stellar play with another productive performance against the Saints, rushing 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. Williams is averaging a whopping 5.1 yards per carry and he's scored a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games.

3. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: White averaged just 2.0 yards per carry against the Jaguars, but he's scored a touchdown in seven of his last eight games overall. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb's impressive season continued despite Dallas suffering a last-minute defeat against the Dolphins last week. He hauled in six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Lamb enters Saturday's matchup against the Lions having scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games.

2. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: Samuel finished with just four receptions for 47 yards against the Ravens, but he gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Commanders on Sunday. Washington's defense is giving up 384.3 yards per game on average, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown ranks third in the NFL with 1,394 receiving yards. He's failed to score a touchdown in his last four outings but he's finished with at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four contests, making him a reliable option in Week 17. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last eight games, but he continues to be Patrick Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in five receptions for 44 yards in last week's loss to the Raiders.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle paced the 49ers in receiving against the Ravens, hauling in seven receptions for 126 yards. Kittle is averaging 16.0 yards per reception this season and he draws a favorable matchup against the Commanders in Week 17.

3. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens: Likely has stepped in admirably for the injured Mark Andrews. Likely has recorded a touchdown in two of his last three games and he's averaging 16.1 yards per reception over his last three contests. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 17 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers are giving up 17.8 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. San Francisco will square off against the Commanders on Sunday, an offense that has scored 20 points or less in four of their last five games.

2. Browns D/ST: The Browns feature the league's stingiest defense, giving up just 260.3 yards per game. Cleveland has racked up 44 sacks as a team behind Myles Garrett's 13.

3. Chiefs D/ST: The Chiefs rank No. 2 in total defense, giving up 287.3 yards per game. As a team, the Chiefs have recorded eight interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at quarterback who's ranked ahead of players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 17 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.