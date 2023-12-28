Week 17 of the NFL season brings some tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who faces a stingy Baltimore Ravens defense, or roll the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, who threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns last week? Is a player like Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who's failed to eclipse 60 rushing yards in three consecutive games, safe to rely on in Week 17 Fantasy football lineups? These are the types of questions Fantasy football owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. With so much at stake this week, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 17 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: After being held without a touchdown pass in his previous two games, Hurts threw for 301 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Giants. He also added a rushing touchdown against New York, his 15th of the season.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has failed to throw multiple touchdown passes in five of his last seven games, but he continues to be extremely effective rushing the ball. Over his last four contests, Allen has racked up six rushing scores.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is in the midst of a down year by his standards, but he gets a favorable matchup on Sunday when the Chiefs host the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals are giving up 256.1 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 103 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions and 28 receiving yards off of 10 targets in Monday's loss to the Ravens. McCaffrey has now set a new personal best in rushing yards over a single season with 1,395 through 15 games and he's racked up 21 total touchdowns.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams rushed 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints. He's now eclipsed 100 rushing yards in each of his last three games. Williams will square off against a porous Giants run defense in Week 17.

3. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: White has scored a touchdown in seven of his last eight games and he remains a big part of Tampa Bay's aerial attack, which can provide extra value for your Fantasy football lineups. White has been targeted at least five times in three of his last six games and he's recorded 20 or more carries in each of his last four contests. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb's impressive season continued despite Dallas suffering a last-minute defeat against the Dolphins last week. He hauled in six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Lamb enters Saturday's matchup against the Lions having scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games.

2. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: Samuel finished with just four receptions for 47 yards against the Ravens, but he gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Commanders on Sunday. Washington's defense is giving up 384.3 yards per game on average, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown ranks third in the NFL with 1,394 receiving yards. He's failed to score a touchdown in his last four outings but he's finished with at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last four contests, making him a reliable option in Week 17. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last eight games, but he continues to be Patrick Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in five receptions for 44 yards in last week's loss to the Raiders.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle paced the 49ers in receiving against the Ravens, hauling in seven receptions for 126 yards. Kittle is averaging 16.0 yards per reception this season and he draws a favorable matchup against the Commanders in Week 17.

3. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens: Likely has stepped in admirably for the injured Mark Andrews. Likely has recorded a touchdown in two of his last three games and he's averaging 16.1 yards per reception over his last three contests. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 17 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers gave up 33 points in their loss to the Ravens, but they're still giving up just 17.8 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. The Niners lead the league in interceptions with 19 and the defense has racked up 45 sacks as a unit.



2. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City's defense has been among the most consistent in the NFL this season. The Chiefs rank second in both scoring defense (17.7) and total defense (287.3). Kansas City gave up just 62 passing yards in the loss against the Raiders on Christmas Day.

3. Packers D/ST: The Packers get an advantageous matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Vikings QB Nick Mullens has thrown six interceptions over his last two starts for Minnesota, which bodes well for Green Bay's defense on the road. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at quarterback who's ranked ahead of players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 17 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.