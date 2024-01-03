It's all on the line this week for Fantasy football managers across the country who still have leagues running. Championships will be won or lost in Week 18, which means it's extremely important to have the most up-to-date Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. Can owners trust a player like Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with a championship on the line? Kelce finished with 16 receiving yards last week and he's scored just one touchdown over his last nine games.

The Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, a defense Kelce torched for 179 yards and a TD on Oct. 22. However, the Chiefs have already clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture, bringing into question how much will Kelce play in Week 18. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 18 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been lethal with his legs in recent weeks, racking up eight rushing touchdowns in his last five games. For the season, Allen has thrown for 3,947 yards and 27 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 15 scores.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts threw three touchdowns in Philadelphia's surprising setback against the Cardinals and he's scored at least one rushing TD in six of his last eight games, making him one of the safest options at quarterback.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott has thrown two or more touchdown passes in nine of his last 10 games and he gets an advantageous matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a defense that's giving up 385.8 yards per game. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams has totaled more than 100 yards in seven straight weeks, including all six games since missing more than a month with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old has also scored five touchdowns over his last three games.

2. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: Walker has scored a rushing touchdown in two of his last three games and he's recorded at least three receptions in three of his last four contests. He'll continue to be heavily involved on Sunday when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals.

3. James Cook, Buffalo Bills: Cook is a major part of the Buffalo offense, collecting 798 combined yards and four touchdowns on 135 touches over the last seven contests. Cook found the end zone in his last meeting with the Dolphins, and he figures to be busy again in Week 18 against Miami. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb recorded 13 catches on 17 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions. Lamb has now set the Cowboys' single-season record for both receptions (122) and yards (1,651).

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill led the Dolphins in receptions (6), receiving yards (76) and targets (12) across the board in Miami's lopsided loss to the Ravens. Hill leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards and he's racked up 12 receiving touchdowns this season.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers. Minnesota's star wideout has been targeted at least 10 times in each of his last three games, giving him plenty of opportunity to return value for Fantasy owners in Week 18. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta continues to be one of Jared Goff's favorite targets. LaPorta secured seven receptions for 84 yards in last week's loss against Dallas and he's recorded five or more receptions in four of his last six games.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride hauled in six of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles. He hasn't finished with fewer than five receptions in a game since Nov. 5 and he's expected to be frequently featured in Arizona's game plan against the Seahawks on Sunday.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill does it all for the Saints and he recorded two passes, two carries and two receptions in New Orleans' victory over Tampa Bay in Week 17. He hauled in a 22-yard touchdown reception against the Buccaneers and if Alvin Kamara (ankle) is unable to play in Week 18, Hill could see his usage increase, especially in the red zone. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 18 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Cowboys D/ST: The Cowboys square off against the Commanders on Sunday, a team they held to just 10 points on Nov. 23. Dallas recorded four sacks and an interception in that 45-10 victory.

2. Patriots D/ST: The Patriots get an advantageous matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets are averaging 15.7 points per game this season and they've scored 13 points or less in seven of their last 10 games.

3. Lions D/ST: The Lions forced the Vikings to throw four interceptions in their first meeting this season and the two NFC North rivals will square off again in Week 18. The Vikings are dealing with quarterback issues and they've thrown seven interceptions in their last three games overall. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at running back who's ranked ahead of players like Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 18 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.