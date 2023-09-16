The next generation of quarterbacks dominated Week 1 of the 2023 Fantasy football season. After Tua Tagovailoa finished as the QB1 after throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers, he was followed by Mac Jones, Jordan Love and Anthony Richardson in Week 1 scoring. Jones, in his 32nd NFL start, was the most experienced player after Tagovailoa. Fantasy football rankings prove on a weekly basis that one strong or poor week doesn't translate into what happens the following contest. Top players in the Fantasy football QB rankings entering the season like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts will likely have significantly better scores for Week 2 Fantasy football lineups.

How high should they be in Week 2 Fantasy football rankings? Will Ryan Tannehill, who was QB30 last week, get a boost in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings by playing the Chargers this week? Before you lock in your Week 2 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 2 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: You shouldn't dwell too much on Allen's Week 1 performance since it came against an elite Jets defense that ranked top-three last year in passing yards allowed and passing touchdowns allowed. He gets the reverse this week with a Raiders squad that allowed the highest passer rating in 2022 and was bottom-four in passing yards allowed, interceptions and sacks.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes was plagued by drops from his receivers and didn't have Travis Kelce in Week 1, but he still finished as the QB7. Better luck and better health around him make him a must-start versus the Jaguars in Week 2, especially considering he had six TD passes versus Jacksonville across two games in 2022.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Over his last 10 games, Goff has 16 touchdown passes and no interceptions. He's only bringing positive stats to the table and faces a Seattle defense in Week 2 that allowed 334 passing yards to the Rams a week ago. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After 169 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 1, McCaffrey has now scored in his last 10 games with the Niners. His Week 2 opponent is the Rams, and in McCaffrey's one game versus L.A. last year while with San Francisco, he had a rushing TD, a receiving TD and a passing TD in addition to 149 yards from scrimmage.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: The two-time rushing champion was active in both the run and pass games in the season-opener, rushing for 63 yards and adding 56 receiving yards. He faces the Chargers on Sunday and Los Angeles allowed an NFL-worst 5.4 yards per carry in 2022.

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Pollard showed no ill effects from the broken leg that ended his 2022 season, as he found the endzone twice with 82 total yards versus the Giants. The Cowboys will likely lean on the ground game in Week 2 versus an elite pass defense with the Jets, placing Pollard near the top of Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: There weren't many bright spots from the Bills' Week 1 loss to the Jets on Monday Night Football, but Diggs was one of them. He had 10 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown after an offseason of off-the-field drama about Diggs and Josh Allen's relationship. Diggs should draw easier defensive matchups at home against the Raiders in Week 2 rather than Sauce Gardner and the Jets to open the year. He could post monster numbers as Buffalo's offense needs a lift after Monday night.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown was the No. 4 scoring Fantasy football receiver over the final nine games of last season. He continued that production in the first contest of the season with six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. The Lions make their home debut with a few more days of rest and St. Brown and the Lions' offense shined at Ford Field last year. St. Brown averaged 7.3 receptions and 83.8 yards per game, with all six of his touchdowns at home last year. Seattle allowed Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua to go over 100 yards in Week 1, so expect big numbers from St. Brown.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill made what many considered to be a bold statement when he said his goal was to reach 2,000 receiving yards this season. No receiver in NFL history has ever done that, as Calvin Johnson holds the record with 1,964 yards in 2012 for the Lions. Hill could be turning doubters into believers after recording 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 to finish as the top-scorer in Fantasy football regardless of position. Miami plays at New England in Week 2 and Bill Belichick is known for developing schemes to neutralize superstars, but Hill may just be impossible to contain. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce's spot is contingent on him playing and signs point to that being the case. If he does suit up, then he has a mouthwatering matchup as Kansas City takes on a Jacksonville team that allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends last season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews (quad) was another tight end who didn't suit up in Week 1 and the Ravens' passing game struggled as a result. Despite the new additions at receiver for Baltimore, Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's top target and is a must-start provided he's healthy in Week 2.

3. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers: The lone catch by Freiermuth in Week 1 was a three-yard TD reception, but that also came against the NFL's top defense, the 49ers. He should be much more active in the passing game against Cleveland, especially since receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) will be sidelined. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 2 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Buccaneers D/ST: Tampa takes on Chicago, which has lost 11 straight games, had the last-ranked scoring offense in 2022 and gave up four sacks and two turnovers in Week 1. So, you can see why the model is high on the Bucs' defense, especially after it held a much more potent Vikings offense to 17 points on the road last week.

2. Cowboys D/ST: The highest-scoring Fantasy performer in Week 1 wasn't Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa or any other player. Instead, it was the Cowboys' D/ST. It shut out the Giants, had a defensive score, a special teams score, three takeaways and sacked Daniel Jones seven times. You keep the Cowboys D/ST in your Fantasy lineups until it gives you a reason not to.

3. Texans D/ST: Houston's placement is due to the offense it will take on in Week 2 in the Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Richardson has potential, but he was sacked four times in his NFL debut and the Colts committed three turnovers. The Texans may not appear near the top of Fantasy football defense rankings on a weekly basis, but they are one of the top units for Week 2. See more top defenses here.

