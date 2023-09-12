The New York Jets will be without Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) for the rest of the season, and his absence has caused a ripple effect in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. Should receivers like Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard be downgraded and removed from Week 2 Fantasy football lineups without a four-time MVP throwing them passes? If New York moves to ground-heavy attack, then what should you make of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook?

Hall showed his worth in the Jets' win over the Bills, but he's also coming off a torn ACL and received just 11 touches. Where does he fall in the Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings ahead of a matchup with the Cowboys' dominant defense? Before you lock in your Week 2 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 2 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts had a quiet game by his standards in the season-opener, but also has an exploitable matchup against the Vikings in Week 2. He also played Minnesota in Week 2 of last season and ripped apart the Vikings' defense through the air and on the ground, finishing with 333 passing yards and a passing touchdown, plus 57 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen's turnover issues popped up in Week 1, but they shouldn't present a problem in Week 2 considering the opponent. Buffalo takes on the Raiders, who forced the fewest turnovers (13) in the NFL in 2022. Given how much Buffalo's offense relies on Allen, he's an easy start in Week 2 Fantasy football lineups and is poised for a bounce-back game.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The reigning MVP saw his receivers let him down in the season -opener, which diminished his Fantasy production, but the potential return of Travis Kelce maintains Mahomes' status as one of the elite Fantasy QBs. Kansas City's season-opening defeat should only further motivate Mahomes, who averaged 341.3 passing yards and three passing TDs in the games following a loss last season. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: The NFL's leading rusher entering Week 2 is McCaffrey after he went for 152 yards on the ground versus a Steelers defense that was in the top 10 against the run a year ago. McCaffrey had 22 carries in that game, which also leads the NFL, after he averaged just 14.5 last season.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Last year, Henry set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, further boosting his Fantasy profile as, perhaps, already the league's most punishing runner. That trend continued in Week 1, when he had 56 receiving yards in addition to 63 rushing yards. Henry was targeted as often as 2022 first-round receiver Treylon Burks and his continued involvement in the passing game puts him near the top of the Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings.

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Pollard didn't disappoint in his first game as the RB1 for Dallas, as he had 82 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. That came despite being pulled in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys having a big lead over the Giants. Dallas takes on the Jets in Week 2, who have an elite pass defense, making the ground game the more likely avenue the Cowboys will lean on. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: There was off-field drama regarding Diggs' relationship with the Bills this offseason, but his on-field chemistry with Allen showed no faults in Week 1. Diggs posted a 10-102-1 stat line against the league's No. 3 pass defense from last season and had more receiving yards than the Bills' next four-leading receivers combined.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: A PPR machine, the one knock on St. Brown has been his lack of touchdown receptions. However, he found the endzone in Week 1 and has an ideal matchup in Week 2 versus Seattle. The Seahawks allowed multiple wideouts to go over 100 receiving yards in Week 1, and neither of those are as big of focal points in their respective offenses as St. Brown is in Detroit's.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: During the offseason, Hill said he was going to reach 2,000 receiving yards and he's over 10% of the way there after his Week 1 performance. He had 11 grabs for 215 yards and two touchdowns, posting the third-most receiving yards in a Week 1 game in NFL history. With those numbers, there's no way you keep him out of Week 2 Fantasy football lineups. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce's spot is contingent on him playing and signs point to that being the case. If he does suit up, then he has a mouthwatering matchup as Kansas City takes on a Jacksonville team that allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends last season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews (quad) was another tight end who didn't suit up in Week 1 and the Ravens' passing game struggled as a result. Despite the new additions at receiver for Baltimore, Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's top target and is a must-start provided he's healthy in Week 2.

3. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers: The lone catch by Freiermuth in Week 1 was a three-yard TD reception, but that also came against the NFL's top defense, the 49ers. He should be much more active in the passing game against Cleveland, especially since receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) will be sidelined. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 2 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Buccaneers D/ST: Tampa takes on Chicago, which has lost 11 straight games, had the last-ranked scoring offense in 2022 and gave up four sacks and two turnovers in Week 1. So, you can see why the model is high on the Bucs' defense, especially after it held a much more potent Vikings offense to 17 points on the road last week.

2. Cowboys D/ST: The highest-scoring Fantasy performer in Week 1 wasn't Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa or any other player. Instead, it was the Cowboys' D/ST. It shut out the Giants, had a defensive score, a special teams score, three takeaways and sacked Daniel Jones seven times. You keep the Cowboys D/ST in your Fantasy lineups until it gives you a reason not to.

3. Texans D/ST: Houston's placement is due to the offense it will take on in Week 2 in the Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Richardson has potential, but he was sacked four times in his NFL debut and the Colts committed three turnovers. The Texans may not appear near the top of Fantasy football defense rankings on a weekly basis, but they are one of the top units for Week 2. See more top defenses here.

