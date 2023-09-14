To begin the new NFL season, the tight end position had a week to forget. Stars like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews didn't play due to injury, while others like Darren Waller and George Kittle underperformed. However, it was just one game and those names will still appear near the top of the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. It's smart to have a contingency plan as part of your Week 2 Fantasy football strategy if a top player is hurt or there are weather factors that could impact game flow. Who are the best Week 2 Fantasy football picks after the elite few at every position? Before you lock in your Week 2 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 2 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts is coming off a quiet game in a tough environment against a top-10 defense. None of those factors will be in place in Week 2 at home versus the Vikings. Like most young QBs, Hurts plays better at home after he had 14 passing TDs in Philadelphia last season compared to just eight on the road.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: After a four-turnover game on Monday, Allen needs a get-right game and has the perfect Week 2 opponent to have just that. The Bills face the Raiders, who allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs last season and also had the fewest interceptions in the NFL.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes managed to finish as the QB7 in Week 1 despite being let down by his receiving core. That unit should receive a boost with the expected return of tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes had six passing TDs across two games last season versus the Jaguars, who are Kansas City's upcoming opponent. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After 169 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 1, McCaffrey has now scored in his last 10 games with the Niners. His Week 2 opponent is the Rams, and in McCaffrey's one game versus L.A. last year while with San Francisco, he had a rushing TD, a receiving TD and a passing TD in addition to 149 yards from scrimmage.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: The two-time rushing champion was active in both the run and pass games in the season-opener, rushing for 63 yards and adding 56 receiving yards. He faces the Chargers on Sunday and Los Angeles allowed an NFL-worst 5.4 yards per carry in 2022.

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Pollard showed no ill effects from the broken leg that ended his 2022 season, as he found the endzone twice with 82 total yards versus the Giants. The Cowboys will likely lean on the ground game in Week 2 versus an elite pass defense with the Jets, placing Pollard near the top of Week 2 Fantasy football RB rankings. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: There was off-field drama regarding Diggs' relationship with the Bills this offseason, but his on-field chemistry with Allen showed no faults in Week 1. Diggs posted a 10-102-1 stat line against the league's No. 3 pass defense from last season and had more receiving yards than the Bills' next four-leading receivers combined.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: A PPR machine, the one knock on St. Brown has been his lack of touchdown receptions. However, he found the endzone in Week 1 and has an ideal matchup in Week 2 versus Seattle. The Seahawks allowed multiple wideouts to go over 100 receiving yards in Week 1, and neither of those are as big of focal points in their respective offenses as St. Brown is in Detroit's.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: During the offseason, Hill said he was going to reach 2,000 receiving yards and he's over 10% of the way there after his Week 1 performance. He had 11 grabs for 215 yards and two touchdowns, posting the third-most receiving yards in a Week 1 game in NFL history. With those numbers, there's no way you keep him out of Week 2 Fantasy football lineups. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 2 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce's spot is contingent on him playing and signs point to that being the case. If he does suit up, then he has a mouthwatering matchup as Kansas City takes on a Jacksonville team that allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends last season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews (quad) was another tight end who didn't suit up in Week 1 and the Ravens' passing game struggled as a result. Despite the new additions at receiver for Baltimore, Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's top target and is a must-start provided he's healthy in Week 2.

3. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers: The lone catch by Freiermuth in Week 1 was a three-yard TD reception, but that also came against the NFL's top defense, the 49ers. He should be much more active in the passing game against Cleveland, especially since receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) will be sidelined. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 2 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Buccaneers D/ST: Tampa takes on Chicago, which has lost 11 straight games, had the last-ranked scoring offense in 2022 and gave up four sacks and two turnovers in Week 1. So, you can see why the model is high on the Bucs' defense, especially after it held a much more potent Vikings offense to 17 points on the road last week.

2. Cowboys D/ST: The highest-scoring Fantasy performer in Week 1 wasn't Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa or any other player. Instead, it was the Cowboys' D/ST. It shut out the Giants, had a defensive score, a special teams score, three takeaways and sacked Daniel Jones seven times. You keep the Cowboys D/ST in your Fantasy lineups until it gives you a reason not to.

3. Texans D/ST: Houston's placement is due to the offense it will take on in Week 2 in the Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Richardson has potential, but he was sacked four times in his NFL debut and the Colts committed three turnovers. The Texans may not appear near the top of Fantasy football defense rankings on a weekly basis, but they are one of the top units for Week 2. See more top defenses here.

How to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at tight end, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 2 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising TE could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.