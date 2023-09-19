Just as in the NFL when a player goes down, another steps up, the same goes for Week 3 Fantasy football lineups. Running backs like Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb went down last week with injuries, coming off a week in which Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones were sidelined. It's the next man up mentality, and these Fantasy football injuries have caused ripple effects in the Week 3 Fantasy football RB rankings. Others will now get more opportunities, and some of these running backs may even go from the Fantasy football waiver wire to being top Week 3 Fantasy football picks.

Jerome Ford produced 131 yards and a touchdown on Monday night in relief of Chubb. He had just 48 career rushing yards prior to that game, but now looks like Cleveland's RB1. Where does he fall in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Week 3 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 3 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is a weekly top Fantasy pick, but this may be the best matchup all year for the two-time MVP. He and Kansas City take on the Bears' 31st-ranked defense that has made Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield look like Pro Bowlers through two weeks.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: After a rough opening game, Jackson bounced back last week, showcasing his dual abilities. He ran more with Baltimore losing JK Dobbins for the year as Jackson had 12 carries for 54 yards, and he also displayed his arm talent with 237 yards and two passing touchdowns. He now gets to face a Colts defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen vowed to be more careful with the ball after four turnovers in Week 1, and his actions matched his words in Week 2 as he had 274 passing yards with three passing touchdowns and no turnovers. A plus-matchup awaits in Week 3 against the Commanders, who just allowed 364 total yards and three touchdowns to Russell Wilson. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: The current rushing leader added 116 yards to his total against the Rams. He has now scored 15 touchdowns across his 15 career starts with the 49ers, including at least one score in each of his last 11 games, including the postseason.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler sat out Week 2 with an ankle injury but is a must-start provided he's healthy enough to suit up in Week 2. The Chargers take on the Vikings who were just ripped apart by D'Andre Swift of Philadelphia for 175 yards and a score. Ekeler adds a receiving component that Swift lacks, so fire him into Week 3 Fantasy football lineups if he's active on Sunday.

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Pollard is being used as a bell cow back, similarly to the early days of Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas. He had 32 touches in Week 3, which is more than Elliott had in any game over the last three years, and Pollard produced 109 yards, plus a two-point conversion. He's the focal point of the league's highest-scoring offense so is very deserving to be near the top of Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: After going for nine catches and 150 yards in Week 1, Jefferson somehow managed to top himself in Week 2 with 11 grabs for 159 yards. A matchup with the Chargers awaits, and with this expected to be a shootout, Jefferson has a great chance of finding the endzone for the first time this season.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: New England devoted its gameplan to containing Hill and he still posted a 5-40-1 stat line. Hill leads the NFL with three receiving touchdowns ahead of a game against Denver, and only two teams have allowed more passing scores than the Broncos.

3. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: Rushing yards are a bonus with most receivers, but they are expected when it comes to Samuel. He rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 while catching six passes for 63 yards. Getting extra touches as a runner only boosts Samuel as one of the top Week 3 Fantasy football picks. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Making his season debut in Week 2, Kelce had a stat line of 4-26-1. That came with him playing just 64% of offensive snaps as he was eased back into the lineup following his hyperextended knee injury. Kelce averaged 88% of snaps over his previous eight seasons, so his snap count will increase which means more targets and more stats.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews also debuted in Week 2 and found the endzone as part of a five-catch, 45-yard day. He was targeted a team-high of eight times in the win over the Bengals, showing he's still Jackson's top option despite the new receivers Baltimore added. With Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) iffy for Week 3, Andrews could see an even higher share versus the Colts.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: Hockenson is coming off the third two-touchdown game of his career and his second over his last five regular season games. He now leads all tight ends in both receptions and receiving touchdowns this season, while ranking second in targets ahead of a matchup against the Chargers' last-ranked pass defense. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 3 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Chiefs D/ST: Any time a team is facing the Chicago Bears, that team's defense immediately becomes more appealing for Fantasy lineups. Justin Fields has been sacked 10 times and committed four turnovers, while the Chiefs are coming off a dominating performance against Jacksonville in which Kansas City didn't allow a touchdown.

2. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas has destroyed the New York teams in back-to-back weeks, taking full advantage of lackluster offenses. Their Week 3 opponent is no different in the Arizona Cardinals. With seven takeaways, 10 sacks and two non-offensive touchdowns, there is no reason to remove the Cowboys D/ST from your Fantasy lineups until it gives you a reason to.

3. Browns D/ST: Cleveland's slot in the Week 3 Fantasy football positional rankings is matchup-based as it takes on the Titans on Sunday. Tennessee's offense plodding offense doesn't lend itself to lots of points, and Ryan Tannehill has been a godsend to opposing defenses with three turnovers and eight times sacked this season. See more top defenses here.

