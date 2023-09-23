The Washington Commanders have been one of the NFL's pleasant surprises through the first two weeks, scoring a combined 55 points in wins over Arizona and Denver. Quarterback Sam Howell has been one of the top Fantasy football sleepers, racking up more than 500 passing yards and three touchdowns. He provides versatility to Fantasy football lineups as well, rushing for 24 yards and another score. Where does he land in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings?

Howell has a difficult matchup against Buffalo, which held Las Vegas to just 10 points in a blowout last week. Identifying favorable Fantasy football matchups is an important part of building a winning Fantasy football strategy since they can assist with start-sit decisions. Before you lock in your Week 3 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 3 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is the QB5 this season despite the Chiefs leading the NFL in drop percentage. They ranked 19th in drop percentage last year, so this should revert to the norm at some point, which will only boost Mahomes' numbers. Also, playing the Bears should boost Mahomes' numbers since they've allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore didn't call a single designed run for Lamar Jackson in Week 1, but that strategy was discarded in Week 2. He had more carries (12) than any Ravens running back and produced 54 yards on the ground. That trend should continue going forward with running back JK Dobbins out for the year.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen put a poor Week 1 behind him 274 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in Week 2. His prospects are even better for Week 3 Fantasy football lineups against Washington. The last time Allen faced the Commanders, he had five total touchdowns and accounted for over 360 total yards. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: There's still some question about whether or not Ekeler will play on Sunday against the Vikings but if he suits up you shouldn't hesitate to put him back into your Fantasy football lineups. Ekeler carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 47 yards before an ankle injury ended his day. If he's in the lineup, expect a healthy workload against a Vikings defense that just gave up 259 rushing yards to the Eagles in Week 2.

2. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Despite sharing backfield duties with Ezekiel Elliott last season, Pollard turned in his first 1,000-yard rushing season and finished with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns to make his first Pro Bowl. Now he's the clear No. 1 in Dallas and he leads the league with 48 touches, producing 191 scrimmage yards and two scores in the first two games.

3. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: One of the biggest surprises so far during the Fantasy football season, Williams looked like he was already overtaking Cam Akers as the No. 1 back in Week 1 and then Akers was a healthy scratch in Week 2 with trade rumors swirling. Williams has carried the ball 29 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns while catching six passes for 50 yards and another score to lead the NFL with four total touchdowns. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have lost their first two games of the season, but that has not stopped Jefferson from putting up monstrous numbers. He has caught 20 passes for 309 yards on 25 total targets, leading the league in total receiving yards. Jefferson has an ideal matchup against a Chargers defense that has allowed the most passing yards of any team in the NFL.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards through the first two weeks with 255. He opened the year with 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers before scoring another touchdown against New England last week. Hill will face a Denver defense that allowed 299 passing yards and two touchdowns to Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in Week 2.

3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: Adams opened last week's game against Buffalo with a bang, giving his team an early lead on a touchdown reception. He has been a steady producer through the first two weeks of the season, catching 12 passes on 17 targets for 150 yards. Pittsburgh has allowed at least 220 passing yards and a touchdown in its first two games, and the Steelers will play on the road for the first time this season. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Making his season debut in Week 2, Kelce had a stat line of 4-26-1. That came with him playing just 64% of offensive snaps as he was eased back into the lineup following his hyperextended knee injury. Kelce averaged 88% of snaps over his previous eight seasons, so his snap count will increase which means more targets and more stats.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews also debuted in Week 2 and found the endzone as part of a five-catch, 45-yard day. He was targeted a team-high of eight times in the win over the Bengals, showing he's still Jackson's top option despite the new receivers Baltimore added. With Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) iffy for Week 3, Andrews could see an even higher share versus the Colts.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: Hockenson is coming off the third two-touchdown game of his career and his second over his last five regular season games. He now leads all tight ends in both receptions and receiving touchdowns this season, while ranking second in targets ahead of a matchup against the Chargers' last-ranked pass defense. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 3 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Chiefs D/ST: Any time a team is facing the Chicago Bears, that team's defense immediately becomes more appealing for Fantasy lineups. Justin Fields has been sacked 10 times and committed four turnovers, while the Chiefs are coming off a dominating performance against Jacksonville in which Kansas City didn't allow a touchdown.

2. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas has destroyed the New York teams in back-to-back weeks, taking full advantage of lackluster offenses. Their Week 3 opponent is no different in the Arizona Cardinals. With seven takeaways, 10 sacks and two non-offensive touchdowns, there is no reason to remove the Cowboys D/ST from your Fantasy lineups until it gives you a reason to.

3. Browns D/ST: Cleveland's slot in the Week 3 Fantasy football positional rankings is matchup-based as it takes on the Titans on Sunday. Tennessee's offense plodding offense doesn't lend itself to lots of points, and Ryan Tannehill has been a godsend to opposing defenses with three turnovers and eight times sacked this season. See more top defenses here.

