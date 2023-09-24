The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers are both winless heading into their matchup during the Week 3 NFL schedule, but they still have two of the best offenses in the league. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has racked up more than 700 passing yards and six touchdowns and faces a Chargers defense that has allowed the most passing yards in the league. Sunday's game between the Vikings and Chargers is expected to be high-scoring, so should you prioritize those players in your Week 3 Fantasy football strategy?

Meanwhile, games like the Jets vs. Patriots and Titans vs. Browns are expected to be low-scoring, which can lead to disappointing Fantasy football lineups. Which players are sitting atop the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Week 3 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 3 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes finished with just 226 yards in a Week 1 loss to Detroit, but he bounced back with 305 passing yards and two touchdowns at Jacksonville last week. He has been the league's best quarterback for several years, frequently landing atop the weekly Fantasy quarterback rankings. Mahomes is facing a Chicago defense that has already allowed 65 points through two games, with Baker Mayfield racking up 317 passing yards against them last week.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: With J.K. Dobbins out for the season, Jackson is taking on an even larger role in the offense. He finished with 237 passing yards and two touchdowns at Cincinnati last week, while rushing for 54 yards on 12 carries. His increased volume and versatility makes him one of the top quarterbacks this week.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: Herbert is coming off a clean performance at Tennessee, completing 27 of 41 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He is expected to get into a shootout with the Vikings on Sunday, as neither defense has been playing well this season. Herbert finished second in the league in passing yards last season, and this is the type of matchup that could put him back on track for those numbers again this year. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: There's still some question about whether or not Ekeler will play on Sunday against the Vikings but if he suits up you shouldn't hesitate to put him back into your Fantasy football lineups. Ekeler carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 47 yards before an ankle injury ended his day. If he's in the lineup, expect a healthy workload against a Vikings defense that just gave up 259 rushing yards to the Eagles in Week 2.

2. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Despite sharing backfield duties with Ezekiel Elliott last season, Pollard turned in his first 1,000-yard rushing season and finished with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns to make his first Pro Bowl. Now he's the clear No. 1 in Dallas and he leads the league with 48 touches, producing 191 scrimmage yards and two scores in the first two games.

3. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: One of the biggest surprises so far during the Fantasy football season, Williams looked like he was already overtaking Cam Akers as the No. 1 back in Week 1 and then Akers was a healthy scratch in Week 2 with trade rumors swirling. Williams has carried the ball 29 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns while catching six passes for 50 yards and another score to lead the NFL with four total touchdowns. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have lost their first two games of the season, but that has not stopped Jefferson from putting up monstrous numbers. He has caught 20 passes for 309 yards on 25 total targets, leading the league in total receiving yards. Jefferson has an ideal matchup against a Chargers defense that has allowed the most passing yards of any team in the NFL.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards through the first two weeks with 255. He opened the year with 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers before scoring another touchdown against New England last week. Hill will face a Denver defense that allowed 299 passing yards and two touchdowns to Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in Week 2.

3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: Adams opened last week's game against Buffalo with a bang, giving his team an early lead on a touchdown reception. He has been a steady producer through the first two weeks of the season, catching 12 passes on 17 targets for 150 yards. Pittsburgh has allowed at least 220 passing yards and a touchdown in its first two games, and the Steelers will play on the road for the first time this season. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: After missing Week 1 with a knee injury, Kelce returned to action in Week 2 and was heavily involved in the offense despite needing a touchdown to salvage his day from a Fantasy perspective. Kelce led the Chiefs with nine targets on a day where Mahomes completed passes to 11 different receivers and finished with four receptions for 26 yards and a score. Expect him to continue his touchdown-scoring reputation.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has been the most productive tight end in the NFL the last few seasons outside of Kelce with George Kittle battling injury issues. Like Kelce, he returned to action in Week 2 after missing the first week and was heavily involved, catching five of the eight targets sent his way for 45 yards and a touchdown. Now he'll take on a Colts squad that has given up 11 catches for 110 yards to tight ends already this season.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Hockenson has become Kirk Cousins' safety valve over the middle and underneath with Justin Jefferson commanding so much attention on the outside and the volume has made Hockenson a force. He had 60 catches in 10 games with Minnesota last season and already has 15 catches and two touchdowns in his first two games of 2023. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 3 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Chiefs D/ST: Any time a team is facing the Chicago Bears, that team's defense immediately becomes more appealing for Fantasy lineups. Justin Fields has been sacked 10 times and committed four turnovers, while the Chiefs are coming off a dominating performance against Jacksonville in which Kansas City didn't allow a touchdown.

2. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas has destroyed the New York teams in back-to-back weeks, taking full advantage of lackluster offenses. Their Week 3 opponent is no different in the Arizona Cardinals. With seven takeaways, 10 sacks and two non-offensive touchdowns, there is no reason to remove the Cowboys D/ST from your Fantasy lineups until it gives you a reason to.

3. Browns D/ST: Cleveland's slot in the Week 3 Fantasy football positional rankings is matchup-based as it takes on the Titans on Sunday. Tennessee's offense plodding offense doesn't lend itself to lots of points, and Ryan Tannehill has been a godsend to opposing defenses with three turnovers and eight times sacked this season. See more top defenses here.

How to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at running back, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 3 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.