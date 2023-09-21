A common Week 3 Fantasy football strategy will be to target players from potentially high-scoring games. Chargers vs. Vikings has an over-under of 54, by far the highest in Week 3, and there are no shortage of top Fantasy football picks on these teams. Justin Jefferson and Keenan Allen will be sky-high in Week 3 Fantasy football rankings, while Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, and Alexander Mattison could be coveted Week 3 Fantasy football picks. With the high-scoring potential for this game, what Fantasy football sleepers could emerge?

Rookie Jordan Addison is making a name for himself with 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns so far. He increased his snap count in Week 2. Is he someone that should be firmly entrenched in Week 3 Fantasy football lineups and where does he rank compared to Allen and Jefferson? Before you lock in your Week 3 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 3 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes is the QB5 this season despite the Chiefs leading the NFL in drop percentage. They ranked 19th in drop percentage last year, so this should revert to the norm at some point, which will only boost Mahomes' numbers. Also, playing the Bears should boost Mahomes' numbers since they've allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore didn't call a single designed run for Lamar Jackson in Week 1, but that strategy was discarded in Week 2. He had more carries (12) than any Ravens running back and produced 54 yards on the ground. That trend should continue going forward with running back JK Dobbins out for the year.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen put a poor Week 1 behind him 274 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in Week 2. His prospects are even better for Week 3 Fantasy football lineups against Washington. The last time Allen faced the Commanders, he had five total touchdowns and accounted for over 360 total yards. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: The current rushing leader added 116 yards to his total against the Rams. He has now scored 15 touchdowns across his 15 career starts with the 49ers, including at least one score in each of his last 11 games, including the postseason.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler sat out Week 2 with an ankle injury but is a must-start provided he's healthy enough to suit up in Week 2. The Chargers take on the Vikings who were just ripped apart by D'Andre Swift of Philadelphia for 175 yards and a score. Ekeler adds a receiving component that Swift lacks, so fire him into Week 3 Fantasy football lineups if he's active on Sunday.

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Pollard is being used as a bell cow back, similarly to the early days of Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas. He had 32 touches in Week 3, which is more than Elliott had in any game over the last three years, and Pollard produced 109 yards, plus a two-point conversion. He's the focal point of the league's highest-scoring offense so is very deserving to be near the top of Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The perfect confluence of events has Jefferson as the unquestioned top wideout in Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. He leads the NFL with 309 receiving yards, while Minnesota's upcoming opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers has allowed the most passing yards in the 2023 NFL season.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill has dominated target share for Miami, with more than twice as many targets as Miami's No. 2 receiver in Jaylen Waddle. He's converted his 24 targets into three TD receptions ahead of a matchup against Denver, which has allowed the fifth-most TD catches to opposing wideouts.

3. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: The all-purpose receiver had 101 total yards and a rushing touchdown against the Rams last week. Just one other team besides LA has allowed a rushing score to a wide receiver this season, and it happens to be Sameul's Week 3 opponent in the New York Giants. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 3 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Making his season debut in Week 2, Kelce had a stat line of 4-26-1. That came with him playing just 64% of offensive snaps as he was eased back into the lineup following his hyperextended knee injury. Kelce averaged 88% of snaps over his previous eight seasons, so his snap count will increase which means more targets and more stats.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews also debuted in Week 2 and found the endzone as part of a five-catch, 45-yard day. He was targeted a team-high of eight times in the win over the Bengals, showing he's still Jackson's top option despite the new receivers Baltimore added. With Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) iffy for Week 3, Andrews could see an even higher share versus the Colts.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: Hockenson is coming off the third two-touchdown game of his career and his second over his last five regular season games. He now leads all tight ends in both receptions and receiving touchdowns this season, while ranking second in targets ahead of a matchup against the Chargers' last-ranked pass defense. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 3 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Chiefs D/ST: Any time a team is facing the Chicago Bears, that team's defense immediately becomes more appealing for Fantasy lineups. Justin Fields has been sacked 10 times and committed four turnovers, while the Chiefs are coming off a dominating performance against Jacksonville in which Kansas City didn't allow a touchdown.

2. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas has destroyed the New York teams in back-to-back weeks, taking full advantage of lackluster offenses. Their Week 3 opponent is no different in the Arizona Cardinals. With seven takeaways, 10 sacks and two non-offensive touchdowns, there is no reason to remove the Cowboys D/ST from your Fantasy lineups until it gives you a reason to.

3. Browns D/ST: Cleveland's slot in the Week 3 Fantasy football positional rankings is matchup-based as it takes on the Titans on Sunday. Tennessee's offense plodding offense doesn't lend itself to lots of points, and Ryan Tannehill has been a godsend to opposing defenses with three turnovers and eight times sacked this season. See more top defenses here.

How to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at running back, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 3 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.