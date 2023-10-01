Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have been elite Fantasy football picks through the first three weeks of the season, with Hill catching 25 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. They will be tasked with a new challenge when they face Buffalo on Sunday during the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Bills rank second in the league in yards allowed per game, but Tagovailoa and Hill are still must-start options in Week 4 Fantasy football lineups. However, Miami's secondary options like wide receiver Braxton Berrios and running back De'Von Achane might be worth avoiding in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. Before you lock in your Week 4 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts faces the Commanders in Week 4, and Washington has given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs over the last two weeks. It also has yet to figure out how to defend the Eagles dual-threat QB as Hurts had five passing touchdowns and another on the ground in two games versus the Commanders in 2022.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Of Allen's 10 career games with his most Fantasy points, four have come against the Dolphins, who are Buffalo's Week 4 opponent. In three matchups with Miami last season, including the playoffs, Allen averaged 352 passing yards, three passing TDs and 48 rushing yards.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: On the heels of a career-high of 405 passing yards on Sunday, Herbert now gets to face a Raiders team he has a 14:1 TD:INT against over six games. Vegas has allowed the second-highest passer rating this season, so Herbert is a no-brainer for Week 4 Fantasy football lineups. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey's usage rate has been eye-popping so far this season, averaging 23.7 touches and 141 total yards. He is the RB5 in Fantasy after racking up 85 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 3. McCaffrey is facing an Arizona defense that is near the bottom of the league, allowing 367.7 yards per game.

2. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: Jacobs struggled during the first two weeks of the year, but his high volume finally started to pay off last week. He finished with 80 total yards on 20 touches against the Steelers, upping his average to 18.8 touches per game. Jacobs also has a favorable matchup this week against a Chargers defense that is the second worst in the league, allowing 450.7 yards per game.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Henry is coming off his worst showing of the season, which was largely related to game script. He logged 71% of the snaps with 28 carries for 95 total yards in Tennessee's lone win this season, and the Titans are expected to play a close game on Sunday. The Bengals have struggled to slow down opposing rushing attacks, ranked No. 29 in run defense (151.7), giving Tennessee another reason to rely heavily on its star running back. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: When Adams left the Packers for the Raiders, there was concern that moving from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr would lead to a dropoff in production. Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns last season. This year, there were concerns Jimmy Garoppolo would also hamper Adams' production. He has 25 catches for 322 yards and three scores in three games. He's an automatic start.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Arguably the toughest wide receiver to cover in football because of his speed and ability to change directions and, as Hill is quick to point out, he's benefitting from phenomenal quarterback play yet again. He's scored in every game this year, has one 200-yard game and turned in another 150-yard game despite playing only 53% of Miami's offensive snaps in a blowout last week.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: After 1,809 receiving yards and an NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022, pundits spent the offseason talking about how he might be the first 2,000-yard receiver ever. After three games with at least 149 receiving yards to start the year, the buzz is justifiably stronger than ever. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Ready for it? Taylor Swift bump aside, Kelce is already one of the league's biggest stars. He's put together seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and ranks second in PPR points per game among tight ends despite battling a knee injury to start the year. He remains the man at a weak position regardless of opponent.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: When healthy, Kittle has been right there with Mark Andrews as the next most productive tight end behind Kelce over the last five years and he's coming into a strong matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona has given up 17 catches for 187 yards to tight ends this season and the best tight end they've faced, Daren Waller, had six catches for 76 yards in Week 2.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill has only been targeted four times and has two catches for eight yards this season, but his usage as a wildcat quarterback is the draw here. With Derek Carr (shoulder) likely out, Hill should spell Jameis Winston regularly and has the potential to put up strong numbers on the ground that he could supplement with a passing or receiving touchdown. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 4 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia takes on Washington, and no team has allowed more Fantasy points to opposing defenses than the Commanders. Just last week against Buffalo, the Bills racked up nine sacks, five takeaways, scored a defensive touchdown and allowed only three points to Washington.

2. Cowboys D/ST: The Cowboys laid a dud against Arizona in Week 3 but should be able to regroup at home against a Patriots team that ranks 26th in scoring. The Patriots offense has gotten worse each game, scoring three TDs in Week 1, two in Week 2 and just one in Week 3. Mac Jones also has more turnovers (16) than touchdowns (15) in his career on the road.

3. Steelers D/ST: Pittsburgh leads the NFL in sacks (13) and ranks second in takeaways (eight) which is reason enough to start its defense. A matchup against a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud only makes the Steelers even more appealing for Sunday. See more top defenses here.

