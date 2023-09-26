Several quarterbacks suffered injuries on Sunday that could affect their availabilities for Week 4 Fantasy football lineups and the order of the Week 4 Fantasy football QB rankings. Patrick Mahomes hurt the same ankle that plagued him during last year's playoffs, while Derek Carr (shoulder) is labeled week-to-week and Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has to pass the protocol. While someone like Mahomes is a no-brainer when it comes to start/sit decisions, one shouldn't automatically assume he'll maintain his previous production when inserting him into Week 4 Fantasy football lineups.

Joe Burrow is an example of a player battling through a leg injury and it affecting his production. With Mahomes now doing the same and a tough Jets pass defense on tap, should you at least consider other quarterbacks in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Week 4 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts' numbers are down from last year's MVP runner-up season but he still ranks seventh in terms of positional Fantasy points. He's thrown three passing touchdowns and rushed for another three as he readies to face Washington in Week 4. Last year against the Commanders, Hurts accounted for three total touchdowns in both games versus the divisional rival.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has experienced nothing but individual success in his career against Week 4 opponent Miami as he's had multiple touchdown passes in all 11 of his games against the Dolphins. Last season, he saw Miami three times, including the playoffs, and he tossed for over 300 yards in all three games. Bills vs. Dolphins is expected to be a high-scoring game, and Allen should do his part in lighting up the scoreboard for Buffalo.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: The loss of Mike Williams to a torn ACL may hurt Herbert's production over the course of the season, but he's an elite Fantasy option on Sunday. The Chargers face a Raiders team that has allowed multiple TD passes in every game this season, while Herbert is coming off a career-high of 405 passing yards on Sunday.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey's touchdown streak has now reached 12 games and shows no signs of slowing down as the Niners face Arizona in Week 4. The Cardinals have allowed a receiving TD to an opposing running back in every game this season, and there's arguably no bigger receiving threat out of the backfield than McCaffrey. So, he's the clear-cut top running back in Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

2. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: The reigning rushing champ is off to a slow start, but facing the Chargers in Week 4 could be the remedy. Jacobs has averaged 122.3 total yards over his last three games versus the Chargers, and L.A. has allowed either a touchdown or 125-plus scrimmage yards to every opposing starting RB it's faced this season.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Henry is coming off a game with just 20 rushing yards -- his fewest in six seasons. That will provide extra motivation when he next takes the field in Week 4 against the Bengals, who have already seen players find wide rushing lanes against them all year. Cincinnati has allowed the third-most rushing yards in the NFL and the fifth-highest rushing average.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: Adams is coming off his second-best game as a Raider as he caught 13 passes (20 targets) for 172 yards and two touchdowns. The only game since joining Vegas in which he had more yards was when he had an 8-177-2 stat line against the Chargers last December, and the divisional rival just happens to be Las Vegas' Week 4 opponent.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Even with Jaylen Waddle (concussion) sidelined and Hill attracting even more attention from the defense, the speedy wideout had nine grabs for 157 yards and a score in the demolition job of the Broncos. Hill is the most prolific player on the team that leads the NFL in both points and yards, so he's well-deserving of his listing in the Week 4 Fantasy football WR rankings.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: No player in NFL history has more receiving yards thru the first three games of a season than Jefferson's 458. That total also leads the league in scrimmage yards, and Jefferson finally found the endzone for the first time this year in Week 3.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce saw an increase in targets, receptions, yards and snaps in Week 3 compared to his season debut in Week 2 as he returned from a knee injury. Those should only continue to increase going forward, and Kelce now faces a Jets defense that has allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends over the last two games. Starting him never goes out of style.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: After just 49 total yards thru the first two weeks, Kittle nearly doubled that with 90 yards in Week 3. He has a great chance of finding the endzone for the first time this year in Week 4 versus Arizona, as Kittle scored two touchdowns in both divisional matchups with the Cardinals in 2022.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill has just eight receiving yards this season, but it's not necessarily his pass-catching skills that warrant him this spot in the Week 4 Fantasy football TE rankings. Carr (shoulder) will either not play or be extremely limited, which opens up potential QB opportunities for Hill as either a passer, a Wildcat-style QB or in short-yardage sneaks around the goal line à la Jalen Hurts, who scored a rushing TD versus Tampa on Monday night. Hill (91 yards) does lead New Orleans in rushing, so his multi-purpose abilities have the model high on him for Week 4.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 4 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia takes on Washington, and no team has allowed more Fantasy points to opposing defenses than the Commanders. Just last week against Buffalo, the Bills racked up nine sacks, five takeaways, scored a defensive touchdown and allowed only three points to Washington.

2. Cowboys D/ST: The Cowboys laid a dud against Arizona in Week 3 but should be able to regroup at home against a Patriots team that ranks 26th in scoring. The Patriots offense has gotten worse each game, scoring three TDs in Week 1, two in Week 2 and just one in Week 3. Mac Jones also has more turnovers (16) than touchdowns (15) in his career on the road.

3. Steelers D/ST: Pittsburgh leads the NFL in sacks (13) and ranks second in takeaways (eight) which is reason enough to start its defense. A matchup against a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud only makes the Steelers even more appealing for Sunday.

