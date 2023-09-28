Something you don't see every week is the 70 points the Dolphins put on the Broncos last Sunday. You also don't see players from the same team ranking first and second in Fantasy points. That's where Miami's De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert ranked among running backs last week, but where will they fall in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings? Miami faces a Bills defense that hasn't allowed a single touchdown all year to opposing running backs, so your Week 4 Fantasy football strategy may want to be directed elsewhere.

Kenneth Walker III, Zack Moss and Christian McCaffrey rounded out the top five in Fantasy points among running backs last week. Only McCaffrey is a weekly must-start among that group, so who should you turn to for Week 4 Fantasy football lineups if you don't have a no-brainer like him? Before you lock in your Week 4 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 4 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts faces the Commanders in Week 4, and Washington has given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs over the last two weeks. It also has yet to figure out how to defend the Eagles dual-threat QB as Hurts had five passing touchdowns and another on the ground in two games versus the Commanders in 2022.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Of Allen's 10 career games with his most Fantasy points, four have come against the Dolphins, who are Buffalo's Week 4 opponent. In three matchups with Miami last season, including the playoffs, Allen averaged 352 passing yards, three passing TDs and 48 rushing yards.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: On the heels of a career-high of 405 passing yards on Sunday, Herbert now gets to face a Raiders team he has a 14:1 TD:INT against over six games. Vegas has allowed the second-highest passer rating this season, so Herbert is a no-brainer for Week 4 Fantasy football lineups. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey has at least 119 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in every game this season, extending his TD streak to a franchise record-tying 12 games. He faces Arizona in Week 4, and in three games against the Cardinals last year, McCaffrey averaged 97.7 yards with two total touchdowns.

2. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: Running backs have victimized the Chargers ahead of Jacobs facing the team on Sunday. L.A. has allowed over 300 total yards to running backs alone over the last two games, and Jacobs produced 144 rushing yards when he last saw the Chargers in 2022.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Henry played just 18 snaps in Week 3 against Cleveland's No. 2 run defense, but he should be much more active versus Cincinnati's No. 30 run defense on Sunday. Henry has averaged 97 scrimmage yards over his last three games versus the Bengals with two total touchdowns. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: Adams is coming off his second-best game as a Raider as he caught 13 passes (20 targets) for 172 yards and two touchdowns. The only game since joining Vegas in which he had more yards was when he had an 8-177-2 stat line against the Chargers last December, and the divisional rival just happens to be Las Vegas' Week 4 opponent.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Even with Jaylen Waddle (concussion) sidelined and Hill attracting even more attention from the defense, the speedy wideout had nine grabs for 157 yards and a score in the demolition job of the Broncos. Hill is the most prolific player on the team that leads the NFL in both points and yards, so he's well-deserving of his listing in the Week 4 Fantasy football WR rankings.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: No player in NFL history has more receiving yards thru the first three games of a season than Jefferson's 458. That total also leads the league in scrimmage yards, and Jefferson finally found the endzone for the first time this year in Week 3. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 4 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce saw an increase in targets, receptions, yards and snaps in Week 3 compared to his season debut in Week 2 as he returned from a knee injury. Those should only continue to increase going forward, and Kelce now faces a Jets defense that has allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends over the last two games. Starting him never goes out of style.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: After just 49 total yards thru the first two weeks, Kittle nearly doubled that with 90 yards in Week 3. He has a great chance of finding the endzone for the first time this year in Week 4 versus Arizona, as Kittle scored two touchdowns in both divisional matchups with the Cardinals in 2022.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill has just eight receiving yards this season, but it's not necessarily his pass-catching skills that warrant him this spot in the Week 4 Fantasy football TE rankings. Carr (shoulder) will either not play or be extremely limited, which opens up potential QB opportunities for Hill as either a passer, a Wildcat-style QB or in short-yardage sneaks around the goal line à la Jalen Hurts, who scored a rushing TD versus Tampa on Monday night. Hill (91 yards) does lead New Orleans in rushing, so his multi-purpose abilities have the model high on him for Week 4. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 4 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia takes on Washington, and no team has allowed more Fantasy points to opposing defenses than the Commanders. Just last week against Buffalo, the Bills racked up nine sacks, five takeaways, scored a defensive touchdown and allowed only three points to Washington.

2. Cowboys D/ST: The Cowboys laid a dud against Arizona in Week 3 but should be able to regroup at home against a Patriots team that ranks 26th in scoring. The Patriots offense has gotten worse each game, scoring three TDs in Week 1, two in Week 2 and just one in Week 3. Mac Jones also has more turnovers (16) than touchdowns (15) in his career on the road.

3. Steelers D/ST: Pittsburgh leads the NFL in sacks (13) and ranks second in takeaways (eight) which is reason enough to start its defense. A matchup against a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud only makes the Steelers even more appealing for Sunday. See more top defenses here.

How to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at quarterback, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 4 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.