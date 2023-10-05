With teams like the Seahawks and Buccaneers on bye this week, receivers who are normally fixtures in Fantasy football lineups won't be available as Week 5 Fantasy football picks. Players like DeAndre Hopkins, Drake London and Courtland Sutton are fringe starters any other week, but are at the very least flex options to consider in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. Roster depth is often tested during bye weeks, and that goes for every position, not just receiver. Having a sound Week 5 Fantasy football strategy will help navigate bye weeks, which don't end until Week 15. Before you lock in your Week 5 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily.

SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 5 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The two-time MVP is coming off a poor outing, but not every defense he faces will be as good as the Jets defense. That's certainly the case for Sunday as the Chiefs visit the Vikings, who have been torched by veteran QBs. Minnesota kept rookie Bryce Young in check last week, but it allowed three total touchdowns to both Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert in the previous two weeks.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is another QB who struggled versus the Jets in Week 1, but he's certainly turned things around since then. No NFL player has more Fantasy points than Allen over the last three weeks, and he's coming off the best game of his career with five total touchdowns, 320 passing yards and his first-ever perfect passer rating.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Despite a rough game against Buffalo, Tagovailoa still leads the NFL in passing yards (1,306) while ranking second in passing TDs (nine). He should have a much easier go of things on Sunday versus a Giants team which just got embarrassed on national TV and is coming off a short week. New York has allowed the third-most points in the NFL and its defense has zero takeaways, so you can comfortably slot Tagovailoa into Week 5 Fantasy football lineups. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey has now started 17 games for the Niners, counting the postseason, and he's scored 20 total touchdowns across those contests. This season, he leads the NFL in rushing yards (459), rushing TDs (six), scrimmage yards (600) and total TDs (seven).

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: The two-time rushing champ is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season as he had 133 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown, in addition to a two-yard passing TD. He now faces the Colts, and Henry has 100-yard outings in six of his last seven games versus Indy.

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: After 230 yards and four TDs in Week 2, Achane had 120 yards and two TDs in Week 3. Additionally, he logged more snaps (39) than Raheem Mostert (28) for the first time last game, so he appears to be Miami's No. 1 RB for the time being. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill is coming off what's considered a subpar game with 72 total yards, which would be an average outing for most wide receivers. That's the high bar he's set for himself as he's either scored a TD or had 90-plus yards in 11 of his last 12 games playing alongside Tua Tagovailoa.

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: Adams temporarily left last week's game with a shoulder injury but returned and finished with eight catches for 75 yards. Despite missing some snaps, he was targeted five times in the redzone, which is as many as he had over the first three games combined. That's an encouraging sign for Week 5, as is Adams wanting to have a great performance against his former team in the Packers.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: With at least six receptions in every game, Diggs is as consistent as they come. He's gone over 100 yards in three of four games and is coming off the fourth three-touchdown game of his career. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The Jets devoted their defensive game plan to slowing down Kelce last week and he still caught six passes for 60 yards. Look what you made him do. He also played in 79% of offensive snaps after averaging 63% over his first two weeks following his knee injury.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews set or tied season-highs in receptions (five), yards (80) and touchdowns (two) last week versus Cleveland. He gets another divisional opponent on Sunday in Pittsburgh, and the three-time Pro Bowler had nine grabs for 100 yards the last time he faced the Steelers.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill did a little bit of everything on Sunday with four rushes, one reception and one pass completion. He could see more time at his nominal TE position in Week 5 against the Patriots as New England allowed Dallas TE Jake Ferguson to lead the Cowboys in targets (seven), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (77) in Week 4. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 5 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Commanders D/ST: Washington may not be the first team you think of when it comes to Fantasy defenses, but it has a tasty matchup versus Chicago, and specifically, Justin Fields. The QB has been sacked an average of 4.3 times per game this year and leads the NFL with seven turnovers. Chicago also can't get out of its own way on offense as it has allowed defensive touchdowns in three out of its four games.

2. Eagles D/ST: The vaunted Eagles' pass rush -- which led the NFL with 70 sacks last year -- woke up in Week 4 with five sacks. It now gets to face the Rams and Matthew Stafford, who has been taken down eight times over his last two games after being sacked once total over his first two games. Stafford has also turned the ball over five times over the last three weeks.

3. Colts D/ST: Indy is readying for a home matchup versus a Titans team which has dramatic home/road splits. Tennessee is averaging just nine points on the road, compared to 27 at home. In addition, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has been sacked at least three times in every game as his 16 times sacked is fourth-most in the NFL. See more top defenses here.

