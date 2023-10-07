It's not possible to get every start-sit decision correct, but understanding the Fantasy football matchups every week can put you in a better position to optimize your Fantasy football lineups. The Denver Broncos earned an impressive come-from-behind win last week over the Bears, but were once again shredded on the ground, giving up 171 rushing yards a week after surrendering 350 to the Dolphins. That could make Jets running backs an attractive proposition in Week 4 despite a sluggish start to the year.

Breece Hall hasn't played in more than 50% of New York's snaps this season, but leads the Jets in rushing attempts (32) and yards (210) and could be worth slotting into your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups with a juicy matchup on Sunday.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The Kansas City offense is off to a sluggish start, but the two-time NFL MVP still ranks seventh among quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game. Over the last three weeks, he's thrown for 803 yards and seven touchdowns. Mahomes has also supplemented his passing numbers with the most prolific rushing season of his career to date, as he's rushed for 154 yards on the season and is on pace for over 650 on the year.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Like Mahomes, Allen struggled in Week 1, but has bounced back with three consecutive multi-touchdown games. That includes a head-turning performance against the Dolphins last week where he threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. Now, he'll take on a Jaguars defense that ranks 22nd against the pass in Week 5.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Miami disappointed in Week 4 against Buffalo, but Tua still averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt and finished with 282 yards and a touchdown. He leads the NFL in passing yards (1,306) and is averaging a staggering 9.6 yards per pass attempt. In Week 5, he'll face a Giants defense that ranks 27th in net yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Top Week 5 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey has now started 17 games for the Niners, counting the postseason, and he's scored 20 total touchdowns across those contests. This season, he leads the NFL in rushing yards (459), rushing TDs (six), scrimmage yards (600) and total TDs (seven).

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: The two-time rushing champ is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season as he had 133 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown, in addition to a two-yard passing TD. He now faces the Colts, and Henry has 100-yard outings in six of his last seven games versus Indy.

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: After 230 yards and four TDs in Week 2, Achane had 120 yards and two TDs in Week 3. Additionally, he logged more snaps (39) than Raheem Mostert (28) for the first time last game, so he appears to be Miami's No. 1 RB for the time being.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill is coming off what's considered a subpar game with 72 total yards, which would be an average outing for most wide receivers. That's the high bar he's set for himself as he's either scored a TD or had 90-plus yards in 11 of his last 12 games playing alongside Tua Tagovailoa.

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: Adams temporarily left last week's game with a shoulder injury but returned and finished with eight catches for 75 yards. Despite missing some snaps, he was targeted five times in the redzone, which is as many as he had over the first three games combined. That's an encouraging sign for Week 5, as is Adams wanting to have a great performance against his former team in the Packers.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: With at least six receptions in every game, Diggs is as consistent as they come. He's gone over 100 yards in three of four games and is coming off the fourth three-touchdown game of his career.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 5 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The Jets devoted their defensive game plan to slowing down Kelce last week and he still caught six passes for 60 yards. Look what you made him do. He also played in 79% of offensive snaps after averaging 63% over his first two weeks following his knee injury.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews set or tied season-highs in receptions (five), yards (80) and touchdowns (two) last week versus Cleveland. He gets another divisional opponent on Sunday in Pittsburgh, and the three-time Pro Bowler had nine grabs for 100 yards the last time he faced the Steelers.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill did a little bit of everything on Sunday with four rushes, one reception and one pass completion. He could see more time at his nominal TE position in Week 5 against the Patriots as New England allowed Dallas TE Jake Ferguson to lead the Cowboys in targets (seven), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (77) in Week 4.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 5 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia only ranks 16th in points allowed and yards allowed, but it has been opportunistic over its first three weeks, forcing eight turnovers. That sleeping giant of a pass rush awoke in Week 4 with five sacks. Now, the Eagles will take on a Rams offense that has dropped back a league-leading 166 times and you can expect Philly's pass rushers to have their ears pinned back.

2. Colts D/ST: Indianapolis ranks bottom half of the league in most categories, but is ninth in yards allowed per carry (3.8) and will take on a one-dimensional Titans offense in Week 5. Ryan Tannehill has a QBR of 28.2 with two touchdown passes and four interceptions, so stop running back Derrick Henry and you can shut down Tennessee.

3. Titans D/ST: Indianapolis' offense ranks 23rd in yards per play (4.8) and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has only thrown for 479 yards in his three starts. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a week in which they limited the Bengals to just 211 yards of total offense. The Titans have only allowed opponents to convert on 32.7% of third-down attempts this season.

