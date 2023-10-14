Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been an automatic start since he arrived in the NFL in 2020. However, after playing 55 games in a row to start his career and putting up historic numbers, he was placed on injured reserve for the first time this week after suffering a hamstring injury. With Jefferson out for at least four weeks, the Fantasy football WR rankings will look different. If you're replacing Jefferson in your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, how should you handle the situation? A reliable set of Week 6 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you nail your difficult start-or-sit decisions and optimize your Fantasy football lineups in the face of significant Fantasy football injuries. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 6 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: After completing 27 of 40 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in last week's loss to the Jaguars, Allen has now thrown two or more touchdowns in three of his last four games. He also added a rushing score in the 25-20 loss. He's accounted for 13 total touchdowns over his last four contests and will look to add to that total on Sunday against the New York Giants.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa leads the league with 1,614 passing yards, putting him on pace to break the all-time mark of 5,477 yards posted by Peyton Manning in 2013. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins feature the league's top-ranked scoring offense, averaging 36.2 points per game. Miami hosts the winless Panthers, a defense that's giving up 28.8 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

3. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: Cousins lost his top receiver Justin Jefferson for at least four weeks to a hamstring injury, but this is still an offense that is built to air it out and rookie Jordan Addison has lived up to the hype. Cousins is averaging just under 300 passing yards per game and has thrown a league-leading 13 touchdown passes. Now, he'll take on Chicago's 31st-ranked pass defense. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: After establishing himself as one of the NFL's most versatile backs in his first three seasons, McCaffrey was plagued by injuries in 2020 and 2021. However, he was healthy in 2022 and a trade to San Francisco has put him in an ideal situation. He's produced 1,826 scrimmage yards and been responsible for 19 total touchdowns in 15 regular-season games since joining the 49ers.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie running back hasn't scored a rushing touchdown, but has averaged 5.4 yards per carry and has also caught 21 passes for 146 yards and two scores. He's been plied with 88 touches and produced 510 scrimmage yards in his first five games and now will match up with a Commanders defense that just gave up 40 points to the Bears.

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: Pollard's first season as the clear-cut No. 1 in Dallas has been plagued by offensive line injuries. Pollard has still averaged 20 touches per game over the first five weeks and produced 436 scrimmage yards with two scores. Now, he'll take on a Chargers defense that has allowed double-digit Fantasy points to all four No. 1 backs it has faced. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp made his season debut last Sunday, recording eight catches for 118 yards in a 23-14 loss to the Eagles. The former All-Pro receiver was targeted 12 times and is expected to be heavily involved in Los Angeles' game plan against a Cardinals defense that just gave up 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns to Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill continues to be the focal point of a Dolphins offense that is averaging 513.6 yards per game. He leads the league in receiving yards (651) and receiving touchdowns (five) and has eclipsed 150 receiving yards in both home games this season. On Sunday, Hill and the Dolphins have a favorable matchup against the winless Carolina Panthers.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs has been efficient in recent weeks. Diggs secured six of seven targets for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins in Week 4. He followed that impressive performance by catching eight of 11 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce exited Sunday's Week 5 win over the Vikings late in the second quarter, but was fearless and able to return after halftime. Kansas City's star tight end finished the game having caught 10 of 11 targets for 67 yards and one touchdown. Kelce has now scored a touchdown in three of his four games this season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: After missing Week 1, Andrews has racked up 225 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He remains Lamar Jackson's favorite target after recording six catches on 10 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers. He's also recorded either a touchdown or more than 50 receiving yards in three of his four contests.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) set to miss time, Hockenson could see his role expand in Minnesota's offense. Hockenson has seen at least eight targets in every game this season and now he'll square off against a Chicago defense that's allowed the third-most catches in the league to tight ends through five weeks. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 6 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Bills D/ST: The Bills are giving up 16.0 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. On Sunday, Buffalo will square off against the New York Giants, a team that's averaging just 12.4 points per game.

2. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia's defense forces teams to be one-dimensional. The Eagles are giving up just 61.2 rushing yards per game this season and now they'll face the New York Jets, a team that has committed eight turnovers already in 2023.

3. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers feature the league's top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 13.6 points per game. San Francisco's front seven is among the best in the league and they're allowing opponents to average only 64.2 rushing yards per game. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at quarterback who's ranked ahead of players like Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.