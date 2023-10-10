Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on a show in Cincinnati's victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week, recording 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He's now recorded 140 or more receiving yards in two of his last three games, but where will he land in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings? Chase and the Bengals get a mouthwatering matchup on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, a defense that's giving up 280.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

Chase is expected to be among the top wideouts available this week, but where will players like D.J. Moore, Jaylen Waddle, and Keenan Allen land in the Week 6 Fantasy football WR rankings? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 6 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars. He also added 14 rushing yards and a TD on four carries. Buffalo's signal caller has recorded 13 touchdowns over the last four games and now he gets a matchup against the New York Giants, a team that's giving up 30.6 points per game this season.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes bounced back from his disappointing performance against the Jets with a strong showing in Kansas City's victory over the Vikings. The reigning NFL MVP completed 75.6% of his passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. On Thursday, Mahomes and the Chiefs square off against the Broncos, a defense that's allowing opponents to average 450.6 yards per game.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa continued to shine in Miami's victory over the Giants last Sunday, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa leads the league with 1,614 passing yards and the Dolphins are averaging 50.5 points per game at home this season. On Sunday, the Dolphins host the winless Panthers, which bodes well for Tagovailoa's Fantasy value this week. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey has now started 18 games for the 49ers, including the playoffs, and he's scored 21 total touchdowns across those contests. This season, he leads the NFL in rushing yards (510), rushing TDs (seven) and total TDs (eight). He's also scored a touchdown in each of his last 14 games with San Francisco.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson rushed 14 times for 46 yards and secured both targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 21-19 win over the Texans on Sunday. The rookie is averaging 5.4 yards per carry in his first season. He now faces the Commanders, who are giving up 133.6 rushing yards per game this season.

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: After posting less than 50 rushing yards in each of his last two games, Pollard gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Chargers defense that's giving up 404.0 yards per game. Pollard has racked up 81 carries this season, the ninth-most in the NFL, so he'll have plenty of opportunities to pile up Fantasy points on Monday night. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: In his first start of the season, Kupp hauled in eight of 12 targets for 118 yards during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles. He led the team in targets, receptions and yards, quieting any concerns Fantasy managers had about his usage. Kupp has an advantageous matchup in store in Week 6 against a Cardinals defense that just allowed a monster 15-192-3 line to Ja'Marr Chase.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill leads the league in receiving yards (651) and receiving touchdowns (5). Miami's speedster recorded eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the Giants last Sunday. Hill has finished with over 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in both home games this season and now he'll look to exploit the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: A week after scoring three touchdowns against the Dolphins, Diggs racked up eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars. Diggs has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in four of five games to begin the season while scoring five TDs. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 6 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce exited Sunday's Week 5 win over the Vikings late in the second quarter, but was fearless and able to return after halftime. Kansas City's star tight end finished the game having caught 10 of 11 targets for 67 yards and one touchdown. Kelce has now scored a touchdown in three of his four games this season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: After missing Week 1, Andrews has racked up 225 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He remains Lamar Jackson's favorite target after recording six catches on 10 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers. He's also recorded either a touchdown or more than 50 receiving yards in three of his four contests.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) set to miss time, Hockenson could see his role expand in Minnesota's offense. Hockenson has seen at least eight targets in every game this season and now he'll square off against a Chicago defense that's allowed the third-most catches in the league to tight ends through five weeks. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 6 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Bills D/ST: The Bills are giving up 16.0 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. On Sunday, Buffalo will square off against the New York Giants, a team that's averaging just 12.4 points per game.

2. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia's defense forces teams to be one-dimensional. The Eagles are giving up just 61.2 rushing yards per game this season and now they'll face the New York Jets, a team that has committed eight turnovers already in 2023.

3. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers feature the league's top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 13.6 points per game. San Francisco's front seven is among the best in the league and they're allowing opponents to average only 64.2 rushing yards per game. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at quarterback who's ranked ahead of players like Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 6 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.