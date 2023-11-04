Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the NFL's No. 2 passer, but after he suffered a torn Achilles last week, owners will search for a new starting quarterback this week. Streaming options may be limited on the Fantasy football waiver wire, so you often have to seek out the best Fantasy football matchups. That's where having reliable Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you're extracting maximum value out of every position.

The Colts have the NFL's worst scoring defense after giving up at least 37 points in the last three weeks. Can you trust Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen or even Chuba Hubbard in your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 9 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: A subpar showing last week shouldn't cloud Mahomes' overall body of work as he ranks in the top five in passing yards, passing TDs and positional Fantasy points. A trip to Germany to take on the Dolphins is on tap, and Miami has struggled versus elite QBs, allowing Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts to account for 10 total TDs.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen ranks third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (17) and eighth in rushing touchdowns (five). That gives him an extremely high Fantasy floor, and he combines that with a high Fantasy ceiling as he's averaged over 300 total yards over his last five games.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts ranks second amongst all NFL players in Fantasy points over the last five weeks. He's averaged exactly 300 passing yards and two passing TDs during this stretch, plus his always-dangerous running ability makes him an elite Fantasy option against Dallas in Week 9. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall was stifled on the ground last week but made an impact in the passing game with six grabs for 76 yards and a touchdown. He'll now get to face a Chargers defense which has allowed the second-most receptions and receiving yards to RBs this year. Additionally, just five teams have allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Chargers.

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: Touches are a running back's best friend, and Kamara has logged 21-plus touches every game this season. He's responded with at least 84 scrimmage yards in every contest and is coming off his 11th career game with both a rushing and receiving TD -- tied for fifth-most in NFL history.

3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: Jacobs scored a touchdown and averaged a season-high 4.1 yards per carry in his last game, which is encouraging. Perhaps even more encouraging is the defense he'll face in Week 9. The Raiders take on the Giants, and New York has allowed all but one opposing starting RB to score a touchdown this season. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill has 61 receptions for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns over the first eight weeks of the season and is a lineup lock every week. He's scored in every game but one this season and that was the only game where he failed to reach double-digit Fantasy points.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase got off to a sluggish start with 10 catches for 70 yards in his first two games but has proven in the five games since that his talent is inevitable. He's been targeted 68 times in that span and has 50 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: With eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Commanders, Brown became the first player in NFL history with six consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more. He'll have a tougher test this week against the Cowboys but he's still a dynamic playmaker that you absolutely must insert into your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce is coming off a six-catch, 58-yard game which would be a solid performance for most tight ends but came off as underwhelming for him. That's the high bar he set for himself, and he could easily surpass these numbers against Miami's defense which has allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has as high a Fantasy floor as anyone at his position as he's either scored a touchdown or had 65-plus yards in all but one game in 2023. Baltimore faces Seattle on Sunday, and while the Seahawks have been stout against tight ends all year, they did allow a season-high in yards to the position in David Njoku (77 yards) last week, in addition to a touchdown.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill showed off his unparalleled versatility last week with 63 rushing yards, 44 passing yards, 14 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns. He should be able to exploit the Bears in a multitude of ways in Week 9 as Chicago ranks in the bottom 10 in points allowed and yards allowed. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 9 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Saints D/ST: Selecting a defensive/special teams unit is almost always about the matchup and New Orleans has an ideal one on Sunday. They'll take on a Bears offense that will be without Justin Fields for a third consecutive week. Chicago has turned the ball over at least twice in six of eight games this year and has allowed 28 sacks during that span.

2. Patriots D/ST: Mac Jones has put this defense in some uncomfortable situations this season but New England still ranks 10th in the NFL in total defense. Bill Belichick's crew also buckles down in the red zone, allowing touchdowns on only 46.4% of red-zone possessions (ninth in the NFL). Now the Patriots take on a Commanders offense that has allowed 41 sacks and turned the ball over 12 times this year.

3. Browns D/ST: A staggering 17 turnovers in seven games has forced this defense to work with their backs against the wall but this is still the No. 1 total defense in the NFL. Myles Garrett is a wrecking crew with 8.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 21 additional pressures this year. The Browns will now match up with a Cardinals offense averaging 15.8 points per game. See more top D/ST here.

