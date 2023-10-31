With the 31st-ranked offense, one normally wouldn't even give a thought to rostering Patriots players in Week 9 Fantasy football lineups. However, New England takes on arguably the most Fantasy-friendly pass defense, the Commanders, on Sunday. Washington has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks and wide receivers this season, so your Week 9 Fantasy football strategy may be wise to consider other Patriots than just Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

Knowing the strength of the defense a player is going up against is one of the most important components to selecting the optimal Week 9 Fantasy football picks. You should also be aware of which defenses aren't as Fantasy-friendly to specific positions and how those matchups affect players' Week 9 Fantasy football projections. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 9 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Battling an illness last week, Mahomes had a rare poor outing with no touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the last time Mahomes had more picks than touchdowns, he then bounced back in his following game with nearly 300 yards, multiple touchdown passes and no turnovers. He's not the type of player who strings together multiple bad games, so Mahomes remains a must-start for Week 9 Fantasy football lineups.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills:The current leader in 2023 Fantasy football points, Allen has multiple avenues to generate Fantasy points. He has multiple TD passes in each of his last five games, and he's also rushed for a score in five of his last six games.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: The Hurts that was MVP runner-up last season showed up last week against Washington as Hurts tied a career-high with four TD passes to go along with 319 passing yards. He now gets to face Dallas, and Hurts has averaged nearly 320 total yards against the Cowboys in his three games as Philly's starter. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Breece Hall, New York Jets: The Jets removed any workload limitations on Hall a few weeks ago, and it's shown in his production since then. Over his last three games, he's averaged 77.7 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in each game.

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: Since being reinstated from a suspension in Week 4, Kamara ranks third amongst running backs in Fantasy points. The two RBs with more points -- Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne -- are both on a bye for Week 9. Kamara gets the face the Bears on Sunday, and Chicago gave up 123 yards and a TD last week to Austin Ekeler, who has a similar playing style to Kamara.

3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: He may not repeat as the NFL's rushing champ, but Jacobs is sixth in Fantasy football RB points since Week 4. On Sunday, the Raiders host the Giants who have allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season. New York has also given up an average of 121 rushing yards over its last four games. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Before the season, Hill said he wanted to reach 2,000 receiving yards, but he might have set his bar too low. He's on pace to finish with well over 2,100 yards, and not all of that yardage is coming in between the 20-yard-lines as Hill also leads the NFL with eight touchdown receptions.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase's production has coincided with Joe Burrow's health, with both peaking at the moment. The receiver has averaged 117.2 yards over his last five games, with four total touchdowns over that stretch. He's also averaging 13.6 targets per game during this run, making him a top-three WR in both standard and PPR leagues.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Only one player has recorded 125-plus receiving yards in six straight games, and it's Brown. That is an active streak, making Brown one of the top Week 9 Fantasy football WR picks, and on Sunday he faces a Cowboys defense he exceeded 100 yards against the last time he saw it. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce is coming off a six-catch, 58-yard game which would be a solid performance for most tight ends but came off as underwhelming for him. That's the high bar he set for himself, and he could easily surpass these numbers against Miami's defense which has allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has as high a Fantasy floor as anyone at his position as he's either scored a touchdown or had 65-plus yards in all but one game in 2023. Baltimore faces Seattle on Sunday, and while the Seahawks have been stout against tight ends all year, they did allow a season-high in yards to the position in David Njoku (77 yards) last week, in addition to a touchdown.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill showed off his unparalleled versatility last week with 63 rushing yards, 44 passing yards, 14 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns. He should be able to exploit the Bears in a multitude of ways in Week 9 as Chicago ranks in the bottom 10 in points allowed and yards allowed. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 9 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Saints D/ST: New Orleans takes on Chicago's mistake-prone offense on Sunday, and coach Matt Eberflus has already said that undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will start over the injured Justin Fields. In roughly two-and-a-half games as QB this year, Bagent has three interceptions, two fumbles (one lost) and been sacked three times. As a whole, defenses have also scored four touchdowns against the Bears this season.

2. Steelers D/ST: Pittsburgh's defense has allowed the team to be above .500 as the Steelers rank second in takeaways for the season, and over their last three games, they've racked up nine total sacks and kept every opponent to 20 points or fewer. That pass rush should be on the attack on Thursday Night Football versus a rookie QB in Will Levis and against a Titans' passing game that ranks 29th in the league.

3. Patriots D/ST: Sam Howell is the gift that keeps on giving in regards to the defenses he's facing as he and Washington take on New England on Sunday. Howell has been sacked an NFL-high of 41 times, which is an average of over five per game, and he's also second in the league with eight interceptions. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at tight end who's ranked ahead of players like T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 9 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.