Derek Carr has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the Fantasy football QB rankings over the last three weeks. Carr has more Fantasy points than the likes of Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow during that span and is suddenly a more attractive option for Week 9 Fantasy football lineups. He's surrounded by elite skill position players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, but receiver Rashid Shaheed has also warranted a boost up the Week 9 Fantasy football WR rankings.

Shaheed has the fourth-most Fantasy points among wideouts over the last three weeks, topping players such as CeeDee Lamb, Stefon Diggs and Jaylen Waddle. With New Orleans facing Chicago's 30th-ranked pass defense on Sunday, should both Carr and Shaheed be utilized as Week 9 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: A subpar showing last week shouldn't cloud Mahomes' overall body of work as he ranks in the top five in passing yards, passing TDs and positional Fantasy points. A trip to Germany to take on the Dolphins is on tap, and Miami has struggled versus elite QBs, allowing Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts to account for 10 total TDs.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen ranks third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (17) and eighth in rushing touchdowns (five). That gives him an extremely high Fantasy floor, and he combines that with a high Fantasy ceiling as he's averaged over 300 total yards over his last five games.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts ranks second amongst all NFL players in Fantasy points over the last five weeks. He's averaged exactly 300 passing yards and two passing TDs during this stretch, plus his always-dangerous running ability makes him an elite Fantasy option against Dallas in Week 9. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall was stifled on the ground last week but made an impact in the passing game with six grabs for 76 yards and a touchdown. He'll now get to face a Chargers defense which has allowed the second-most receptions and receiving yards to RBs this year. Additionally, just five teams have allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Chargers.

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: Touches are a running back's best friend, and Kamara has logged 21-plus touches every game this season. He's responded with at least 84 scrimmage yards in every contest and is coming off his 11th career game with both a rushing and receiving TD -- tied for fifth-most in NFL history.

3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: Jacobs scored a touchdown and averaged a season-high 4.1 yards per carry in his last game, which is encouraging. Perhaps even more encouraging is the defense he'll face in Week 9. The Raiders take on the Giants, and New York has allowed all but one opposing starting RB to score a touchdown this season. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Before the season, Hill said he wanted to reach 2,000 receiving yards, but he might have set his bar too low. He's on pace to finish with well over 2,100 yards, and not all of that yardage is coming in between the 20-yard-lines as Hill also leads the NFL with eight touchdown receptions.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase's production has coincided with Joe Burrow's health, with both peaking at the moment. The receiver has averaged 117.2 yards over his last five games, with four total touchdowns over that stretch. He's also averaging 13.6 targets per game during this run, making him a top-three WR in both standard and PPR leagues.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Only one player has recorded 125-plus receiving yards in six straight games, and it's Brown. That is an active streak, making Brown one of the top Week 9 Fantasy football WR picks, and on Sunday he faces a Cowboys defense he exceeded 100 yards against the last time he saw it. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 9 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce is coming off a six-catch, 58-yard game which would be a solid performance for most tight ends but came off as underwhelming for him. That's the high bar he set for himself, and he could easily surpass these numbers against Miami's defense which has allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has as high a Fantasy floor as anyone at his position as he's either scored a touchdown or had 65-plus yards in all but one game in 2023. Baltimore faces Seattle on Sunday, and while the Seahawks have been stout against tight ends all year, they did allow a season-high in yards to the position in David Njoku (77 yards) last week, in addition to a touchdown.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill showed off his unparalleled versatility last week with 63 rushing yards, 44 passing yards, 14 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns. He should be able to exploit the Bears in a multitude of ways in Week 9 as Chicago ranks in the bottom 10 in points allowed and yards allowed. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 9 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Saints D/ST: New Orleans takes on Chicago's mistake-prone offense on Sunday, and coach Matt Eberflus has already said that undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will start over the injured Justin Fields. In roughly two-and-a-half games as QB this year, Bagent has three interceptions, two fumbles (one lost) and been sacked three times. As a whole, defenses have also scored four touchdowns against the Bears this season.

2. Steelers D/ST: Pittsburgh's defense has allowed the team to be above .500 as the Steelers rank second in takeaways for the season, and over their last three games, they've racked up nine total sacks and kept every opponent to 20 points or fewer. That pass rush should be on the attack on Thursday Night Football versus a rookie QB in Will Levis and against a Titans' passing game that ranks 29th in the league.

3. Patriots D/ST: Sam Howell is the gift that keeps on giving in regards to the defenses he's facing as he and Washington take on New England on Sunday. Howell has been sacked an NFL-high of 41 times, which is an average of over five per game, and he's also second in the league with eight interceptions. See more top D/ST here.

