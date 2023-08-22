Through two weeks of preseason action I've seen, Jordan Love make some incredible throws to all of his pass-grabbers, but the guy who's shined the most of them all has been Romeo Doubs.

In Green Bay's most recent preseason game against the Patriots, Love realized Doubs had a step on a cornerback and uncorked a deep lob that fell to a spot Doubs was able to adjust and reel in while managing to stay in bounds. A Packers challenge was successful and the play counted.

There were a bunch of throws like this last year from Aaron Rodgers that Doubs struggled with, but on this play he came through.

Doubs also was the target on a 10-yard dig that Love placed right in front of him for a first-down snare with a defensive back wrapped around him.

The week before, Doubs adjusted for another contested catch on a 9-yard play for a touchdown against the Bengals. And he's made plenty of plays in training camp practices too. It's been nothing but smooth sailing for the second-year receiver who seems locked into being a top-two target-getter for the Packers.

The other likely top-target guy is Christian Watson, who has exactly 6 yards on two catches through two preseason games. But if you think that's an indicator of what he'll be this season, think again.

Watson was the focus on an accurate deep ball of his own last week against Cincinnati, one that was knocked away at the last possible moment by Bengals safety Dax Hill.

And he's been crushing it in joint practices against the Patriots and the Bengals too. He remains one of the rare NFL receivers with immense size and elite speed -- the kind of traits that help Fantasy owners win titles.

Those guys are expected to be very good this season for Green Bay, but rookies Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave deserve some love too. Reed caught an unreal throw from Love for a 19-yard touchdown last week against the Patriots and Musgrave has seen plenty of looks from Love as well. Musgrave might be the most frustrated of the group as a couple of his targets have randomly been off-target, including a throw that would have gone for at least 30 yards two games ago.

Point is, the Packers receiving corps isn't limited to just one guy, and Love has proven to be a mostly-accurate passer with a strong arm. That's especially good since Green Bay has one of the most favorable projected schedules this season. I'm all-in on Watson as a big-time breakout candidate (I'd take him before his FantasyPros ADP of 58.0), but the better value is Doubs if his late-August ADP of 133.5 is actually true. Doubs is worth taking in PPR sooner than Round 8. Reed and Musgrave, and Love, are all late-round stashes.

Liking London a lot

Before I get into how Drake London impressed on one preseason drive, I wanted to lay out the concerns I had for him before this summer:

2022 targets per game overall: 6.88 (Pitts had 5.9 in 10 games)

2022 targets per game in 10 games with Pitts: 5.8

2022 PPR points per game overall: 10.5

2022 PPR points per game in the first 13 games: 9.3

2022 PPR points per game in the final four with Desmond Ridder and without Kyle Pitts: 13.6

So the bad news was that London never had a shot to really distance himself from Pitts until Pitts got hurt, at which point London clearly became a focal point, especially once Ridder was under center.

There's a long season coming but in their first preseason action, London clearly looked more explosive than Pitts did. That might be an obvious statement because Pitts is still working his way back from a torn MCL last season -- he played 8 of 15 snaps with Ridder while London was in on 10.

London also made this dazzling sideline haul, fortuitously getting a knee down in-bounds so that it counted.

The catch was amazing. But don't lose sight of the fact that Ridder tossed this lob solely because London was in single coverage. How many more times will he do this? Expect a bunch -- Ridder made a ton of plays in college just throwing the ball high for Alec Pierce to snare back at Cincinnati.

I'm more open to drafting London than before -- I'm thinking late Round 5 -- and I'm less open to taking Pitts. I sense I wouldn't take him until at least Round 6. I know he'll eventually get on the field and become an every-down player for Atlanta, but I just can't get excited for a guy who's lumbering versus a teammate who is breaking in and out of his cuts sharply and suddenly.

And one more thing: Look for Mack Hollins to take more targets in this offense than you might think. He played 12 of 15 snaps with Ridder and was a go-to on shorter routes in single coverage. Hollins is 6-foot-5 and has some speed.

The Gabe hype is real

The Bills offensive starters played 15 snaps, but no wideout played more with Josh Allen than Gabe Davis. And to my eye, he looked much better than he did last year after he hurt his ankle. Probably because he doesn't have a hurt ankle anymore.

Davis and Allen showed perfect synergy on an out route for 14 yards, then Davis had a 35-yard bomb called back by a Buffalo penalty. On those plays along with another catch he had and all of his routes, Davis looked sharp. It's exactly the type of thing that should encourage a Fantasy manager.

Davis has become a Round 7 option in my rankings ... and if that seems high then you don't remember last year.

Some tight end tidbits

Everyone's gotten excited about Darren Waller's four targets on one drive in his debut with the Giants. That was nice, but I don't think we should count on him getting a 44.4% target share from Jones. Candidly, I wouldn't even lock him into half that amount knowing a) how the Giants figure to spread the ball around, and b) how defenses will key in on Waller much more seriously than the Panthers defense did. Also, did you notice how Waller was covered on one red-zone play and ran interference for Dan Bellinger for the other? If someone wants to take the 30-year-old Waller in Round 6 or earlier, let them.

If Kenny Pickett is going to read the back of defenders' helmets whenever Pat Freiermuth is running down the seam, then the tight end is going to have a busy year. That's what happened on Freiermuth's 25-yard touchdown haul, leaping up for a grab and then bouncing into the end zone against the Bills. Freiermuth was one of two skill-position players to play every snap with Pickett in Week 2; they've played 12 of a possible 17 together through two games.

Dalton Kincaid is just big. Big size, big arms, big hands. He got open a couple of times against man coverage, made some good catches and picked up yards after the catch. I can't shake the feeling that the rookie is going to matter.

I liked the goal-to-go target for Dalton Schultz from C.J. Stroud. I don't like how the two weren't on the same page. The red zone should be an area Schultz contributes in quite a bit for the Texans, mainly because they don't have a dynamic option at receiver. Maybe Nico Collins becomes that guy, but until then expect Schultz to see a fair share. It's enough to make him your starting tight end to begin the 2023 season with a late-rounder.

Veteran WR nuggets

Deebo Samuel looked really good and speedy on a pair of preseason touches, including a pair of plays with after-catch yardage. Samuel said he didn't like how he played last year and seems to be in great shape. I don't think anyone's avoiding him in drafts, but if you were squeamish, don't be.

People are avoiding Cardinals players like the plague, but just know that Marquise Brown is running phenomenal routes, including on a 12-yard out route against the Chiefs. He keeps slipping in ADP, but he definitely has value as a garbage-time stat machine.

Another week, another vote of confidence for George Pickens, who turned back to Pickett in a flash on a hitch route. He really does seem like such a better route runner this year compared to last. I remain confident that he'll have better stats than Diontae Johnson this year.

I'm keeping an eye on Nico Collins -- the Texans used him out of the backfield on an orbit motion flare against Miami, then he picked up yards after contact on a slant. There were two other plays Stroud missed Collins on -- maybe he'll look his way more often instead of keeping things short and safe. I wrote in my notes he looks "burstier," which I suppose means he has more burst than I remember him having. He's a tall, lean receiver who could pull down some contested catches. I think he leads Houston in targets this year.

Rookie WR notes